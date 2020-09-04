The “United States Home Decor Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of United States Home Decor industry by types, applications, regions. It shows United States Home Decor market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, United States Home Decor market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.
United States Home Decor market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the United States Home Decor market report provides an in-depth insight into United States Home Decor industry during 2020-2024.
A complete background analysis of US Home Decor Market, which includes an assessment of the parental market, emerging trends by segments and regional markets, Significant changes in market dynamics and market overview.
Key Market Trends:
Furniture and Home Furnishings Store Sales in the United States
The home furnishings retail industry allows consumers to make their homes truly their own with their very choices of furniture and decor to make attractive. Along with the struggling housing markets, so too are retailers of home furnishings and furniture.
Demand for home furnishings is cyclical, influenced by housing starts, as desires to remodel and redesign are not necessary during slow economic times. Demand is also driven by consumer income. Large companies compete through volume purchasing, breadth of products, and effective merchandising and marketing. Small companies focus on a market segment and compete through depth of products and superior customer service. In 2016, furniture and home furnishings store sales amounted to about USD 111.47 billion.
Main Source of Home Decoration Inspiration for Customers
As of 2018, among all the sources like social media, home decor magazine, families homes, television and stores, 29% of customers responded that social media was their main source of home decoration inspiration.
Detailed TOC of United States Home Decor Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET INSIGHTS AND DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Drivers
4.3 Restraints
4.4 Opportunities
4.5 Trends Influencing the US Home Decor Market
4.6 Value Chain Analysis of the US Home Decor Market
4.7 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.8 E-commerce Impact on the Market
4.9 Technological Innovations
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product
5.1.1 Furniture
5.1.1.1 Kitchen
5.1.1.2 Living and Bedroom
5.1.1.3 Bathroom
5.1.1.4 Outdoor
5.1.1.5 Lighting
5.1.2 Textiles
5.1.2.1 Rugs
5.1.2.2 Bath Textiles
5.1.2.3 Bed Textiles
5.1.2.4 Kitchen and Dining Textiles
5.1.2.5 Living Room Textiles
5.1.3 Floor Coverings
5.1.3.1 Tiles
5.1.3.2 Wood and Laminate
5.1.3.3 Vinyl and Rubber
5.1.3.4 Carpets and Rugs
5.1.3.5 Other Floor Coverings (Linoleum, Cork, Bamboo, Concrete)
5.2 By End User
5.2.1 Household
5.2.2 Commercial
6 COMPANY PROFILES
6.1 Ikea
6.2 Bed Bath & Beyond
6.3 Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.
6.4 Herman Miller
6.5 Kimball International
6.6 Armstrong World Industries Inc.
6.7 Shaw Industries
6.8 Mannington Mills Inc.
6.9 Mohawk Industries Inc.
6.10 Williams-Sonoma*
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 FUTURE OF THE MARKET
9 APPENDIX
