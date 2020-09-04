The “United States Home Decor Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of United States Home Decor industry by types, applications, regions. It shows United States Home Decor market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, United States Home Decor market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

United States Home Decor market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Ikea

Bed Bath & Beyond

Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.

Herman Miller

Kimball International

Armstrong World Industries Inc.

Shaw Industries

Mannington Mills Inc.

Mohawk Industries Inc.

Williams

Market Overview:

Due to fast changing lifestyle and rise in a number of house possessions, United States home decor market is experiencing the highest growth with the market share of 68.1% in 2017 in the North America Region.

With the rising number of individuals owing homes, especially in developing countries like United States, the home decor market is on a rise globally. In home decor, things like furniture, textiles and floor covering are used to enhance the living space. One factor responsible for the rapid increase in the home décor market is the expansion of the real estate industry.

A large number of people are accessing the online retail outlets to decorate their homes.