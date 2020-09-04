Unlock Power Glider Market Study by Key Business Segments | Glidersports, Aeros Company, Alexander Schleicher

Power gliders are different from traditional manual gliders. It contains an additional motor that supports the glider to move into the favourable direction of the pilot in any weather conditions which improves the risk of accidents and safety concerns. The global power glider market is expected to witness healthy growth during the forecast period according to the AMA study. This is owing to the growing popularity of paragliding extreme sports, the increasing number of paragliding sports events and participation globally, and rise in global adventure tourism propelled by rising disposable income across emerging economies.

Major Players in This Report Include,

Albatros Flying Systems Pvt. Ltd. (India), Glidersports (United States), DG Flugzeugbau GmbH (Germany), Schempp-Hirth Flugzeug-Vertriebs GmbH (Germany), Alexander Schleicher GmbH (Germany), Aeros Company (United States), Alisport Swiss Sagl (Switzerland), Europa Aircraft (England), Icaro 2000 srl (Italy), Pipistrel Group (Slovenia), REINERSTEMME.aero GmbH (Germany), Sonex Aircraft, LLC. (United States) and STEMME AG (Germany)

Global Power Glider Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market.

Market Drivers

Growing Popularity of Paragliding Extreme Sports

The Rise in Global Adventure Tourism Propelled by Rising Disposable Income

Increasing Number of Paragliding Sports Events

Market Trend

Rising Technological Advancements in Power Glider Equipment Supporting Reduced Safety Concerns is Likely to Drive the Market

Introduction of Selt Launching Gliders

Restraints

Accidents & Injuries Occurred by Paragliding Activities

Opportunities

Growing Adoption of Paragliding Sports Across Different Regions of the World

Challenges

Safety Concern is a Major Challenge for Power Glider Manufacturers

Weather Conditions can be a Major Challenge for the Pilots

In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Power Glider market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively.

The Power Glider market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Power Glider market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market.

Key Strategic Developments in Power Glider Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale.

Key Market Features in Global Power Glider Market

The report highlights Power Glider market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Power Glider, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Power Glider Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Power Glider Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Power Glider Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.5 Company Profile – Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.6 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Power Glider Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Power Glider Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Hang Gliders, Para Gliders, Sail Planes), Application (Commercial, Sports, Others), End Use (Original Equipment, Aftermarket), Material (Metals, Composites), Component (Airframe, Fairings, Pods, Motors, Wings, Gauges & Meters, Others))

5.1 Global Power Glider Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Power Glider Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Power Glider Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Power Glider Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Power Glider Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Power Glider Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact.

