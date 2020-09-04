Vaccines Market: Growth Opportunities Created by Covid19 Outbreak

The global vaccines market size is expected to be USD 93.08 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. The growing prevalence of malaria around the world is a key factor boosting the vaccines market. According to the World Health Organization, in 2017, there were an estimated 219 million cases of malaria in 87 countries. Total funding for malaria control and elimination reached an estimated US$ 3.1 billion in 2017. Contributions from governments of endemic countries amounted to US$ 900 million, representing 28% of total funding. Furthermore, the increasing number of deaths caused by malaria has impelled government and pharmaceutical companies to develop advanced vaccines. According to the latest world malaria report, released in November 2018, there were 219 million cases of malaria in 2017, up from 217 million cases in 2016. The estimated number of malaria death stood at 435 000 in 2017, a similar number to the previous year.

Some of the prominent companies in theVaccines Market are:

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Sanofi

Pfizer Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

Emergent BioSolutions, Inc.

CSL Limited

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Bavarian Nordic

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation.

Other Prominent Players

According to the report, published by Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Vaccines Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Recombinant/Conjugate/Subunit, Inactivated, Live Attenuated and Toxoid), By Route of Administration (Parenteral and Oral), By Disease Indication (Viral Diseases and Bacterial Diseases), By Age Group (Pediatric and Adults), By Distribution Channel (Hospital & Retail Pharmacies, Government Suppliers and Others) and Region Forecast, 2019-2026” the market size stood at USD 41.61 billion in 2018.

Immunization Coverage Policies to Back Progression

One of the key drivers for the vaccine market growth is the increasing supply of vaccines around the world. The unmet needs and immunization policies for eradicating endemic diseases will further boost the vaccines market share. Furthermore, increasing efforts of pharmaceutical companies, government foundations, international organizations, and hospitals for providing cost-effective and free vaccines will aid in the vaccines market growth. Government surveillance in all the countries has become active in ensuring that every individual is vaccinated by recommended vaccines at a minimum cost or no cost. In addition, increasing R&D investment will create growth opportunities for the market in the forthcoming year.

