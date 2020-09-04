The “Vascular Patches Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Vascular Patches industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Vascular Patches market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Vascular Patches market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Vascular Patches market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Vascular Patches market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Vascular Patches market report provides an in-depth insight into Vascular Patches industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

This report includes an in-depth study of the vascular patch market. The patch, used for the closure of vascular surgery, has high biocompatibility and proven, long-term mechanical stability, which is preferred by several surgeons for procedures associated with carotid, profunda, and iliac and femoral arteries.

Key Market Trends:

Biologic Vascular Patches Segment is Expected to Exhibit the Fastest Growth Rate over the Forecast Period

Major benefits offered by the biologic vascular patches are the biodegradable property and higher tensile and suture retention strength. To overcome the chances of infection, biologic vascular grafts are preferred over synthetic vascular grafts. Mostly, the bovine pericardial tissue is used to manufacture biologic vascular patches. XenoSure Biologic Vascular Patch from LeMatre is one of the high-quality bovine pericardium patches used for precise closure, during endarterectomy and vascular reconstruction procedures.

Duravess bovine pericardial vascular patch from Edwards Lifesciences is commonly used for carotid endarterectomy, arteriovenous access revisions, profundaplasty, femoral, iliac, and renal and tibial endarterectomy. Since bovine pericardial tissue contains a high amount of structural protein with elastic properties, it allows conformity to challenge vessel anatomy and, therefore, its usage has been growing. Furthermore, the demand for this kind of patches is expected to rise, as bovine pericardial vascular patches exhibit a significant decrease in intraoperative suture line bleeding, as compared to synthetic patches.

North America Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance

North America holds the largest share in the vascular patches market, with the United States being the largest contributor to its revenue. The United States spends a significant percentage of its GDP on healthcare, each year. According to the recent report of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), 2018, about 18% of the GDP is spent on healthcare. The increasing prevalence of vascular diseases is the major factor expected to drive the overall growth of the market, during the forecast period. Furthermore, there is a rise in the geriatric population in the United States, which is expected to create more opportunities for the market in the country.

Detailed TOC of Vascular Patches Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rapidly Growing Geriatric Population and Increase in the Prevalence of Vascular Diseases

4.3.2 Increasing Adoption of Biological Patches

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Risk of Immune Response and Serious Complications

4.4.2 Product Failures and Recalls

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Material

5.1.1 Biologic Vascular Patches

5.1.2 Synthetic Vascular Patches

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Carotid Endarterectomy

5.2.2 Aortic Aneurysms

5.2.3 Profundaplasty

5.2.4 Other Applications

5.3 By Usage

5.3.1 Prescription Glass

5.3.2 OTC Reading Glass

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 UK

5.4.2.2 Germany

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Lemaitre Vascular

6.1.2 Baxter International

6.1.3 Getinge AB (Maquet)

6.1.4 B. Braun Melsungen AG

6.1.5 W. L. Gore & Associates

6.1.6 Admedus

6.1.7 Cryolife

6.1.8 C. R. Bard (BD)

6.1.9 Edwards Lifesciences

6.1.10 Labcor

6.1.11 Terumo Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

