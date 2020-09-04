Vehicle Wiring Harness Market 2020 by Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Bulletin Line

Vehicle Wiring Harness

This report focuses on “Vehicle Wiring Harness Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Vehicle Wiring Harness market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Vehicle Wiring Harness:

  • Vehicle Wiring Harness refers to the contact terminal made of copper materials is made of (connector) and wire and cable crimping, the plastic insulator or external metal shell, Automotive Wiring Harness binding form a connection circuit component. At present, whether it is luxury car or economic – ordinary cars, Automotive Wiring Harness into the form is basically the same, are composed of wire, plug and parcel tape.
  • Automotive Wiring Harness has called the “vessel”, is generally considered to be the central nervous system of a car, the vehicle computer related functions of the vehicle together. Automotive Wiring Harness in the car electronics technology content and quantity, has gradually become an important index to evaluate the performance of automobile.

    Vehicle Wiring Harness Market Manufactures:

  • Yazaki Corporation
  • Sumitomo
  • Delphi
  • Leoni
  • Lear
  • Yura
  • Fujikura
  • Furukawa Electric
  • PKC
  • Nexans Autoelectric
  • Kromberg&Schubert
  • THB Group
  • Coroplast

    Vehicle Wiring Harness Market Types:

  • Body Wiring Harness
  • Chassis Wiring Harness
  • Engine Wiring Harness
  • HVAC Wiring Harness
  • Speed Sensors Wiring Harness
  • Other

    Vehicle Wiring Harness Market Applications:

  • Passenger Vehicle
  • Commercial Vehicle

    Scope of this Report:

  • Wire harnesses are vital components within modern transportation platforms such as aircraft and automobiles, distributing power and signals between the various devices that deliver electrical and electronic functionality.
  • The global revenue will increase to 41941 M USD in 2016. China is the largest region of Vehicle wiring harness Markers, with a revenue market share nearly 26% in 2015. The second is Europe region with a revenue market share over 25%. Japan & Korea is another important production market of Vehicle wiring harness Markers, enjoying 19% revenue market share.
  • Currently, there are many producing companies in the world Vehicle wiring harness Markers industry, especially in North America and Europe. The main market players are YazakiÂ Corporation, Sumitomo, Delphi Automotive, Leoni, Lear Corporation, Yura, Fujikura, FurukawaÂ Electric, PKC, Nexans Autoelectric, Kromberg&Schubert, THB, Coroplast and ect.
  • The worldwide market for Vehicle Wiring Harness is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.5% over the next five years, will reach 59900 million USD in 2024, from 43400 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Vehicle Wiring Harness in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.    

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Vehicle Wiring Harness product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Vehicle Wiring Harness, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Vehicle Wiring Harness in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Vehicle Wiring Harness competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Vehicle Wiring Harness breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Table of Contents of Vehicle Wiring Harness Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Vehicle Wiring Harness Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Vehicle Wiring Harness Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture Vehicle Wiring Harness Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Vehicle Wiring Harness Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Vehicle Wiring Harness Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Vehicle Wiring Harness Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Vehicle Wiring Harness Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Vehicle Wiring Harness Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

