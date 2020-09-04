Vehicle Wiring Harness Market 2020 by Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Reports

This report focuses on “Vehicle Wiring Harness Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Vehicle Wiring Harness market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Vehicle Wiring Harness:

Vehicle Wiring Harness refers to the contact terminal made of copper materials is made of (connector) and wire and cable crimping, the plastic insulator or external metal shell, Automotive Wiring Harness binding form a connection circuit component. At present, whether it is luxury car or economic – ordinary cars, Automotive Wiring Harness into the form is basically the same, are composed of wire, plug and parcel tape.

Automotive Wiring Harness has called the “vessel”, is generally considered to be the central nervous system of a car, the vehicle computer related functions of the vehicle together. Automotive Wiring Harness in the car electronics technology content and quantity, has gradually become an important index to evaluate the performance of automobile.

Yazaki Corporation

Sumitomo

Delphi

Leoni

Lear

Yura

Fujikura

Furukawa Electric

PKC

Nexans Autoelectric

Kromberg&Schubert

THB Group

Coroplast Vehicle Wiring Harness Market Types:

Body Wiring Harness

Chassis Wiring Harness

Engine Wiring Harness

HVAC Wiring Harness

Speed Sensors Wiring Harness

Other Vehicle Wiring Harness Market Applications:

Passenger Vehicle

Wire harnesses are vital components within modern transportation platforms such as aircraft and automobiles, distributing power and signals between the various devices that deliver electrical and electronic functionality.

The global revenue will increase to 41941 M USD in 2016. China is the largest region of Vehicle wiring harness Markers, with a revenue market share nearly 26% in 2015. The second is Europe region with a revenue market share over 25%. Japan & Korea is another important production market of Vehicle wiring harness Markers, enjoying 19% revenue market share.

Currently, there are many producing companies in the world Vehicle wiring harness Markers industry, especially in North America and Europe. The main market players are YazakiÂ Corporation, Sumitomo, Delphi Automotive, Leoni, Lear Corporation, Yura, Fujikura, FurukawaÂ Electric, PKC, Nexans Autoelectric, Kromberg&Schubert, THB, Coroplast and ect.

The worldwide market for Vehicle Wiring Harness is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.5% over the next five years, will reach 59900 million USD in 2024, from 43400 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.