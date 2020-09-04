Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Market 2020 : Industry Analysis With Top Countries Data , Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global “Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Market” Research Report presents an in-depth assessment of the Station Vertical Farming and Plant Factory. A Report, titled “Global Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Market 2020 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2024” provides key analysis on the market status of the Vertical Farming and Plant Factory manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Prime agricultural land can be scarce and expensive. With worldwide population growth, the demand for both more food and more land to grow food is ever increasing. One solution to our need for more space is vertical farming, involves growing crops in controlled Vegetable Cultivation environments, with precise light, nutrients, and temperatures. In vertical farming, growing plants are stacked in layers that may reach several stories tall.

AeroFarms

Gotham Greens

Plenty (Bright Farms)

Lufa Farms

Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture

Green Sense Farms

Garden Fresh Farms

Mirai

Sky Vegetables

TruLeaf

Urban Crops

Sky Greens

GreenLand

Scatil

Jingpeng

Metropolis Farms

Plantagon

Spread

Sanan Sino Science

The major plants produced in vertical farming and plant factory include vegetable cultivation, fruit planting and other, etc. Vegetable cultivation occupied 84.92% of the global sales. We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. The price presents fluctuation according to the economy development status. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin. The worldwide market for Vertical Farming and Plant Factory is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 39.6% over the next five years, will reach 11000 million US$ in 2024, from 1480 million US$ in 2019, according to a New Research study. This report focuses on the Vertical Farming and Plant Factory in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Vegetable Cultivation

Fruit Planting Major Applications are as follows:

Hydroponics