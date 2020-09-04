The “Virtual Reality (VR) Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Virtual Reality (VR) industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Virtual Reality (VR) market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Virtual Reality (VR) market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Virtual Reality (VR) market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Virtual Reality (VR) market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Virtual Reality (VR) market report provides an in-depth insight into Virtual Reality (VR) industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

Virtual reality blurs the line between digital and physical worlds, thereby, generating a sense of being present in the virtual environment for consumers. Several multinational corporations, such as Sony and HTC, are venturing into this market space.

Key Market Trends:

Mobile Hardware expected to Hold Major Share

Mobile virtual reality (VR) is the most affordable experience for consumers who want to explore VR without spending a substantial amount of money. Additionally, the portability and massive install base of smartphone users, across the world, lead to its wide-scale adoption. VR headsets rely on the smartphone to display content and use numerous specially developed apps for the same.

For instance, Matterport VR Showcase is a virtual reality app compatible with Samsung Galaxy series (Android KitKat 4.4+), for which the Oculus Gear VR app needs to be installed on the device.

In 2016, approximately 87% of the virtual reality headsets sold worldwide were mobile phone-based, meaning a user’s smartphone mounted on the headset and operated as the screen. Popular mobile phone VR headsets include the Google Daydream View and Samsung Gear VR.

While VR for mobile is currently a less immersive experience than console and PC-based VR, its adoption is expected to increase over the forecast period, due to a host of technological advancements in the mobile VR space. Also, with the growth of smartphones, there is massive potential for the VR market, over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region expected to Witness Significant Growth

Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the major share, owing to the presence of large and several emerging economies, along with the rising acceptance of virtual reality devices in the region. This is, in turn, expected to encourage industry players to invest in the region. China is expected to account for a prominent share in the region, owing to the rising adoption of VR technology in the country. VR took the center stage in China’s tech scenario in 2016. Many startups related to virtual reality are also growing in the country. For instance, Palapple is developing its own VR products. The company also created a project called VResidence, which offers a number of virtual reality real estate products, including an online platform for second-hand property.

Reasons to Buy Virtual Reality (VR) Market Report:

Analysis of Virtual Reality (VR) market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of Virtual Reality (VR) industry

Virtual Reality (VR) market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes Virtual Reality (VR) market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Virtual Reality (VR) Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Virtual Reality (VR) market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Virtual Reality (VR) status worldwide?

What are the Virtual Reality (VR) market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Virtual Reality (VR) ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

