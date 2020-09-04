The “Viscose Staple Fiber Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Viscose Staple Fiber industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Viscose Staple Fiber market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Viscose Staple Fiber market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Viscose Staple Fiber market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Viscose Staple Fiber market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Viscose Staple Fiber market report provides an in-depth insight into Viscose Staple Fiber industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Viscose Staple Fiber market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Woven Fibers

Viscose staple fibers (VSF) or artificial cotton fibers are natural and biodegradable. These fibers are obtained from wood pulp and cotton pulp, which share the characteristics of cotton fibers. These are versatile and easily bendable fibers and have a wide range of application in apparels, home textiles, home furnishings, dress materials, and woven & knitwear.

Increasing demand for textiles and apparels is expected to drive the demand for VSF in these applications. Asia-Pacific, the largest market for woven fabrics, is witnessing a healthy growth due to the increasing demand in countries, like India, China, etc.

In India, the demand for apparels has increased with growing consumer preference, in response to growing foreign textile brands. The demand has been augmented by digitalization, social networking sites, and apps, which help in increasing the sale of garments. Some apparel manufacturers in India state that the growth rate in menswear brands is at 7-10%, while the growth rate of women and kids apparel is around 15-20%. Also, the growing number of working women has increased the demand for women apparel.

Small regions, such as Bangladesh, has witnessed an increase in population and living standards, driving the demand for knitted fabrics.

All the aforementioned factors, in turn, increase the demand for the viscose staple fiber during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

Asia-pacific is expected to dominate the VSF market during the forecast period. China is the largest producer and consumer of viscose staple fiber, globally. The country accounts for ~65% of the total globally produced viscose staple fiber owing to the rapidly increasing yarn production. China is the largest clothing producer in the world, and has the largest production capacity for textile products consisting of cotton, manmade fibers, and silk. The major problem faced by the Chinese viscose staple fiber industry is the presence of the surplus production capacities. Additionally, there has been an increase in wages in the country due to which the textile production is expected to shift to low-wage ASEAN countries, ultimately affecting the sales of viscose staple fiber in China. Due to all these factors, the market for viscose staple fiber is expected to increase in the region during the forecast period.

Viscose Staple Fiber Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Viscose Staple Fiber market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Viscose Staple Fiber status worldwide?

What are the Viscose Staple Fiber market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Viscose Staple Fiber ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

