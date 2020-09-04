The “Warehouse Robotics Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Warehouse Robotics industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Warehouse Robotics market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Warehouse Robotics market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Warehouse Robotics market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Warehouse Robotics market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Warehouse Robotics market report provides an in-depth insight into Warehouse Robotics industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

Warehouse Robotics Market is the deployment of robotics in the warehouse to perform functions such as pick-place, packaging, transportation, packaging, and palletizing. The integration of warehouse and robotics technology has helped ensure that there is accuracy and automation while increasing the warehouse storage space and operation efficiency.

Key Market Trends:

Automated Storage And Retrieval System (ASRS) is expected to register a Significant Growth

Automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS), have the ability to sort, sequence, buffer, and store a wide range of goods into virtually unlimited destinations. Their common applications include goods to a person picking, dynamic replenishment, sequence buffering, order fulfillment, work in process storage, and finished goods storage.

ASRS is a significant component of warehouse automation systems in fulfillment and distribution centers, providing highly efficient, accurate and high throughput inventory management capabilities. They can be configured to be completely redundant, spreading inventory across multiple aisles and thus reducing the dependency on the ability of any single ASRS system to handle a task.

Benefits of ASRS include – increased safety at work, round the clock operations, real-time information of material movement. Other technological advancements include – interconnected devices, IoT, touch display, voice-activated devices, sensors, scanners, RFIDs, etc. These advancements are expected gain traction with other new technologies, such as VR/AR, 3D printing and scanning, robotic arms capable of handling different product sizes/dimensions, etc.

Furthermore, automated pallet warehouses maximize throughput and optimize energy use as pallets are heavy and energy-intensive to store and retrieve. Pallet warehouses need solutions that maximize throughput and storage density while reducing energy consumption and keeping costs low driving the demand for ASRS as it increases efficiency and quality in warehousing.

North America holds Major Share

In recent years, forecasts regarding long-term labor shortages across the United States, coupled with continued pressure on supply chains to deliver orders faster and more accurately, have prompted operations executives to evaluate that question as they look for answers to staffing challenges.The strong economy, with notable port traffic, increased e-commerce activity, and key manufacturing indices resulting in manufacturing growth, are poised to drive the demand for warehouses in the country.

US-based third-party logistics company DHL increased its warehouses from 417 in 2016 to 673 in 2017. The trend was followed by other companies, such as XPO Logistics and CEVA Logistics, respectively.Additionally, DHL Supply Chain has deployed Collaborative Robots or Cobots in its warehouses, which can perform repetitive tasks requiring movements that could injure a human worker.

According to CBRE, the available amount of warehouse and distribution space in the United States hit a 16-year low after a second-quarter (2017) decline in the availability rate that was triggered in large part by the healthy economy and a slowdown in construction. Thus, the growth in warehouse robotics in the country is expected to be driven by the upgradation of existing warehouses, rather than being deployed in new ones in near future.

Warehouse Robotics Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Warehouse Robotics market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Warehouse Robotics status worldwide?

What are the Warehouse Robotics market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Warehouse Robotics ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

