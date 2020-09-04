“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Water-Soluble Coatings market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Water-Soluble Coatings market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Water-Soluble Coatings report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Water-Soluble Coatings report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Water-Soluble Coatings market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Water-Soluble Coatings market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Water-Soluble Coatings market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Water-Soluble Coatings market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Water-Soluble Coatings market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Water-Soluble Coatings Market Research Report: BASF SE, Akzo Nobel N.V., SKK Pte, Asian Paints, Kansai Paint, The Valspar, Conren, ICA Group, Altana, Axalta Coating Systems, PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams, NIPSEA GROUP, Kansai Nerolac Paints

Global Water-Soluble Coatings Market Segmentation by Product: Formaldehyde

Polyurethane

Alkyds

Epoxy

Fluoropolymers



Global Water-Soluble Coatings Market Segmentation by Application: Building and Construction

Automotive

Furniture

Electronics

Marine

Aerospace

Paper and Printing



The Water-Soluble Coatings Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Water-Soluble Coatings market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Water-Soluble Coatings market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Water-Soluble Coatings market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Water-Soluble Coatings industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Water-Soluble Coatings market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Water-Soluble Coatings market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Water-Soluble Coatings market?

Table of Contents:

1 Water-Soluble Coatings Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Water-Soluble Coatings

1.2 Water-Soluble Coatings Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Water-Soluble Coatings Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Formaldehyde

1.2.3 Polyurethane

1.2.4 Alkyds

1.2.5 Epoxy

1.2.6 Fluoropolymers

1.3 Water-Soluble Coatings Segment by Application

1.3.1 Water-Soluble Coatings Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Building and Construction

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Furniture

1.3.5 Electronics

1.3.6 Marine

1.3.7 Aerospace

1.3.8 Paper and Printing

1.4 Global Water-Soluble Coatings Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Water-Soluble Coatings Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Water-Soluble Coatings Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Water-Soluble Coatings Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 Water-Soluble Coatings Industry

1.6 Water-Soluble Coatings Market Trends

2 Global Water-Soluble Coatings Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Water-Soluble Coatings Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Water-Soluble Coatings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Water-Soluble Coatings Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Water-Soluble Coatings Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Water-Soluble Coatings Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Water-Soluble Coatings Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Water-Soluble Coatings Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Water-Soluble Coatings Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Water-Soluble Coatings Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Water-Soluble Coatings Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Water-Soluble Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Water-Soluble Coatings Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Water-Soluble Coatings Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Water-Soluble Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Water-Soluble Coatings Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Water-Soluble Coatings Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Water-Soluble Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Water-Soluble Coatings Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Water-Soluble Coatings Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Water-Soluble Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Water-Soluble Coatings Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Water-Soluble Coatings Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Water-Soluble Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Water-Soluble Coatings Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Water-Soluble Coatings Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Water-Soluble Coatings Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Water-Soluble Coatings Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Water-Soluble Coatings Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Water-Soluble Coatings Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Water-Soluble Coatings Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Water-Soluble Coatings Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Water-Soluble Coatings Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Water-Soluble Coatings Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Water-Soluble Coatings Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Water-Soluble Coatings Business

6.1 BASF SE

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 BASF SE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 BASF SE Water-Soluble Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 BASF SE Products Offered

6.1.5 BASF SE Recent Development

6.2 Akzo Nobel N.V.

6.2.1 Akzo Nobel N.V. Corporation Information

6.2.2 Akzo Nobel N.V. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Akzo Nobel N.V. Water-Soluble Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Akzo Nobel N.V. Products Offered

6.2.5 Akzo Nobel N.V. Recent Development

6.3 SKK Pte

6.3.1 SKK Pte Corporation Information

6.3.2 SKK Pte Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 SKK Pte Water-Soluble Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 SKK Pte Products Offered

6.3.5 SKK Pte Recent Development

6.4 Asian Paints

6.4.1 Asian Paints Corporation Information

6.4.2 Asian Paints Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Asian Paints Water-Soluble Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Asian Paints Products Offered

6.4.5 Asian Paints Recent Development

6.5 Kansai Paint

6.5.1 Kansai Paint Corporation Information

6.5.2 Kansai Paint Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Kansai Paint Water-Soluble Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Kansai Paint Products Offered

6.5.5 Kansai Paint Recent Development

6.6 The Valspar

6.6.1 The Valspar Corporation Information

6.6.2 The Valspar Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 The Valspar Water-Soluble Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 The Valspar Products Offered

6.6.5 The Valspar Recent Development

6.7 Conren

6.6.1 Conren Corporation Information

6.6.2 Conren Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Conren Water-Soluble Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Conren Products Offered

6.7.5 Conren Recent Development

6.8 ICA Group

6.8.1 ICA Group Corporation Information

6.8.2 ICA Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 ICA Group Water-Soluble Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 ICA Group Products Offered

6.8.5 ICA Group Recent Development

6.9 Altana

6.9.1 Altana Corporation Information

6.9.2 Altana Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Altana Water-Soluble Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Altana Products Offered

6.9.5 Altana Recent Development

6.10 Axalta Coating Systems

6.10.1 Axalta Coating Systems Corporation Information

6.10.2 Axalta Coating Systems Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Axalta Coating Systems Water-Soluble Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Axalta Coating Systems Products Offered

6.10.5 Axalta Coating Systems Recent Development

6.11 PPG Industries

6.11.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

6.11.2 PPG Industries Water-Soluble Coatings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 PPG Industries Water-Soluble Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 PPG Industries Products Offered

6.11.5 PPG Industries Recent Development

6.12 Sherwin-Williams

6.12.1 Sherwin-Williams Corporation Information

6.12.2 Sherwin-Williams Water-Soluble Coatings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Sherwin-Williams Water-Soluble Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Sherwin-Williams Products Offered

6.12.5 Sherwin-Williams Recent Development

6.13 NIPSEA GROUP

6.13.1 NIPSEA GROUP Corporation Information

6.13.2 NIPSEA GROUP Water-Soluble Coatings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 NIPSEA GROUP Water-Soluble Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 NIPSEA GROUP Products Offered

6.13.5 NIPSEA GROUP Recent Development

6.14 Kansai Nerolac Paints

6.14.1 Kansai Nerolac Paints Corporation Information

6.14.2 Kansai Nerolac Paints Water-Soluble Coatings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 Kansai Nerolac Paints Water-Soluble Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Kansai Nerolac Paints Products Offered

6.14.5 Kansai Nerolac Paints Recent Development

7 Water-Soluble Coatings Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Water-Soluble Coatings Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Water-Soluble Coatings

7.4 Water-Soluble Coatings Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Water-Soluble Coatings Distributors List

8.3 Water-Soluble Coatings Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Water-Soluble Coatings Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Water-Soluble Coatings by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Water-Soluble Coatings by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Water-Soluble Coatings Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Water-Soluble Coatings by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Water-Soluble Coatings by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Water-Soluble Coatings Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Water-Soluble Coatings by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Water-Soluble Coatings by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Water-Soluble Coatings Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Water-Soluble Coatings Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Water-Soluble Coatings Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Water-Soluble Coatings Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Water-Soluble Coatings Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

