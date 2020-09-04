Widening consumer base underscores growth for Insect Growth Regulators market 2019 to 2027

Study on the Global Insect Growth Regulators Market

The market study on the Insect Growth Regulators market published by Fact.MR highlights the essential parameters that are expected to shape the growth of the Insect Growth Regulators market in the upcoming years. The report maps the trajectory of the Insect Growth Regulators market by taking into account historical data for the period between 20XX-20XX and considering 20XX-20XX as the forecast period.

The presented study evaluates the different factors that are likely to influence the dynamics of the Insect Growth Regulators market including the current trends and recent developments on the technological front. In addition, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Insect Growth Regulators market during the assessment period are assessed in detail.

Segmentation of the Insect Growth Regulators Market

The analysts have segmented the Insect Growth Regulators market into various sections to offer a microscopic understanding of the market. The different segments studied in the report include:

Key players in the insect growth regulators market include Bayer Crop Science AG, Dow Chemicals Company, Syngenta AG, Sumitomo Chemicals, etc. Some of the regional players in insect growth regulators market include Adama Agricultural Solutions, Valent USA Corporation, Central Garden & Pet Co., and Russell IPM.

Many small scale companies have started their operations in various regions such as China, India, and Brazil, etc. where they are manufacturing insect growth regulators with hundreds of different formulations, which have different selectivity for a range of insects and show varied results depending upon the species of insects the products are used on. Market leaders, on the other hand, are keeping it straight and simple by developing insect growth regulators for common insects such as ants, cockroaches, and mosquitoes, making their share in the market higher than regional competitors. Bayer, for example, in Dec 2018, has received a WHO pre-qualification for Fludora Fusion, an insect growth regulator to combat malaria-causing mosquitoes. Syngenta, in April 2019, announced that their new insect growth regulators having a novel mode of action to address malarial vectors, and are currently under the primary phase of research. The companies have also divested from other businesses to concentrate on a narrower product portfolio, including insect growth regulators' business. Bayer divested from its animal health business with a sale to Elanco for US$ 7.6 Bn. Dow Chemicals Company also divested its acetone derivatives business to concentrate on other lucrative products of the company, including insect growth regulators.

Even after being in fierce competition, companies in the insect growth regulators market are always ready to join hands with other players to create opportunities for both counterparts. One such recent example is Valent USA, a subsidiary of Sumitomo Chemicals, which signed distribution agreements with another insect growth regulators manufacturing and distribution company, NuFarm, in Sept 2018, making Nufarm an exclusive distributor for a broad portfolio of Valent’s products including insect growth regulators.

