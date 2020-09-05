Acrylate Monomer Market 2020: Global Industry Size, Outlook, Share, Demand, Manufacturers And Forecast Analysis 2020-2026 | BASF, Sartomer (Arkema), Dow

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Acrylate Monomer market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Acrylate Monomer market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Acrylate Monomer report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Acrylate Monomer report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Acrylate Monomer market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Acrylate Monomer market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Acrylate Monomer market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Acrylate Monomer market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Acrylate Monomer market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Acrylate Monomer Market Research Report: BASF, Sartomer (Arkema), Dow, Hexion, SIBUR, Allnex, ExxonMobil, Evonik

Global Acrylate Monomer Market Segmentation by Product: Methyl Acrylate

Ethyl Acrylate

Butyl Acrylate

2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate

Other



Global Acrylate Monomer Market Segmentation by Application: Adhesives

Coatings

Plastics

Textiles

Other



The Acrylate Monomer Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Acrylate Monomer market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Acrylate Monomer market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Acrylate Monomer market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Acrylate Monomer industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Acrylate Monomer market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Acrylate Monomer market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Acrylate Monomer market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Acrylate Monomer Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Methyl Acrylate

1.2.3 Ethyl Acrylate

1.2.4 Butyl Acrylate

1.2.5 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Adhesives

1.3.3 Coatings

1.3.4 Plastics

1.3.5 Textiles

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Acrylate Monomer Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Acrylate Monomer Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.3 Acrylate Monomer Sales by Region (2015-2026)

2.3.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Acrylate Monomer Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.3 Global Acrylate Monomer Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

2.4 Acrylate Monomer Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4.2 Global Acrylate Monomer Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.3 Global Acrylate Monomer Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

3 Global Acrylate Monomer by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Acrylate Monomer Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Sales by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Acrylate Monomer Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2015-2019)

3.2 Global Top Acrylate Monomer Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Acrylate Monomer Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Acrylate Monomer Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Key Acrylate Monomer Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4.2 Global Acrylate Monomer Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Global Acrylate Monomer Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.5 Global Acrylate Monomer Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.5.1 Acrylate Monomer Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.5.2 Manufacturers Acrylate Monomer Product Type

3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Acrylate Monomer Market

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Company Profiles

4.1 BASF

4.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

4.1.2 BASF Description, Business Overview

4.1.3 BASF Acrylate Monomer Products Offered

4.1.4 BASF Acrylate Monomer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.1.5 BASF Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Product

4.1.6 BASF Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Application

4.1.7 BASF Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Geographic Area

4.1.8 BASF Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Sales Channel

4.1.9 BASF Recent Development

4.2 Sartomer (Arkema)

4.2.1 Sartomer (Arkema) Corporation Information

4.2.2 Sartomer (Arkema) Description, Business Overview

4.2.3 Sartomer (Arkema) Acrylate Monomer Products Offered

4.2.4 Sartomer (Arkema) Acrylate Monomer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.2.5 Sartomer (Arkema) Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Product

4.2.6 Sartomer (Arkema) Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Application

4.2.7 Sartomer (Arkema) Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Geographic Area

4.2.8 Sartomer (Arkema) Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Sales Channel

4.2.9 Sartomer (Arkema) Recent Development

4.3 Dow

4.3.1 Dow Corporation Information

4.3.2 Dow Description, Business Overview

4.3.3 Dow Acrylate Monomer Products Offered

4.3.4 Dow Acrylate Monomer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.3.5 Dow Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Product

4.3.6 Dow Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Application

4.3.7 Dow Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Geographic Area

4.3.8 Dow Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Sales Channel

4.3.9 Dow Recent Development

4.4 Hexion

4.4.1 Hexion Corporation Information

4.4.2 Hexion Description, Business Overview

4.4.3 Hexion Acrylate Monomer Products Offered

4.4.4 Hexion Acrylate Monomer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.4.5 Hexion Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Product

4.4.6 Hexion Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Application

4.4.7 Hexion Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Geographic Area

4.4.8 Hexion Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Sales Channel

4.4.9 Hexion Recent Development

4.5 SIBUR

4.5.1 SIBUR Corporation Information

4.5.2 SIBUR Description, Business Overview

4.5.3 SIBUR Acrylate Monomer Products Offered

4.5.4 SIBUR Acrylate Monomer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.5.5 SIBUR Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Product

4.5.6 SIBUR Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Application

4.5.7 SIBUR Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Geographic Area

4.5.8 SIBUR Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Sales Channel

4.5.9 SIBUR Recent Development

4.6 Allnex

4.6.1 Allnex Corporation Information

4.6.2 Allnex Description, Business Overview

4.6.3 Allnex Acrylate Monomer Products Offered

4.6.4 Allnex Acrylate Monomer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.6.5 Allnex Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Product

4.6.6 Allnex Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Application

4.6.7 Allnex Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Geographic Area

4.6.8 Allnex Recent Development

4.7 ExxonMobil

4.7.1 ExxonMobil Corporation Information

4.7.2 ExxonMobil Description, Business Overview

4.7.3 ExxonMobil Acrylate Monomer Products Offered

4.7.4 ExxonMobil Acrylate Monomer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.7.5 ExxonMobil Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Product

4.7.6 ExxonMobil Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Application

4.7.7 ExxonMobil Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Geographic Area

4.7.8 ExxonMobil Recent Development

4.8 Evonik

4.8.1 Evonik Corporation Information

4.8.2 Evonik Description, Business Overview

4.8.3 Evonik Acrylate Monomer Products Offered

4.8.4 Evonik Acrylate Monomer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.8.5 Evonik Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Product

4.8.6 Evonik Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Application

4.8.7 Evonik Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Geographic Area

4.8.8 Evonik Recent Development

5 Breakdown Data by Type

5.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Sales by Type (2015-2026)

5.1.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Sales by Type (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Acrylate Monomer Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.1.3 Global Acrylate Monomer Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.2 Global Acrylate Monomer Revenue Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

5.2.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

5.2.2 Global Acrylate Monomer Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Acrylate Monomer Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.3 Acrylate Monomer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

6 Breakdown Data by Application

6.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Sales by Application (2015-2026)

6.1.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Sales by Application (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Acrylate Monomer Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.1.3 Global Acrylate Monomer Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.2 Global Acrylate Monomer Revenue Forecast by Application (2015-2026)

6.2.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Global Acrylate Monomer Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Acrylate Monomer Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.3 Acrylate Monomer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2015-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Acrylate Monomer Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Acrylate Monomer Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Acrylate Monomer Sales by Country (2015-2026)

7.2.2 North America Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

7.3 North America Acrylate Monomer Sales by Type

7.4 North America Acrylate Monomer Sales by Application

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Acrylate Monomer Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Asia-Pacific Acrylate Monomer Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Acrylate Monomer Sales by Region (2015-2026)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Region (2015-2026)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Acrylate Monomer Sales by Type

8.4 Asia-Pacific Acrylate Monomer Sales by Application

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Acrylate Monomer Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Europe Acrylate Monomer Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Acrylate Monomer Sales by Country (2015-2026)

9.2.2 Europe Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

9.3 Europe Acrylate Monomer Sales by Type

9.4 Europe Acrylate Monomer Sales by Application

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Acrylate Monomer Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Acrylate Monomer Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Acrylate Monomer Sales by Country (2015-2026)

10.2.2 Latin America Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

10.3 Latin America Acrylate Monomer Sales by Type

10.4 Latin America Acrylate Monomer Sales by Application

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylate Monomer Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylate Monomer Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylate Monomer Sales by Country (2015-2026)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Acrylate Monomer Sales by Type

11.4 Middle East and Africa Acrylate Monomer Sales by Application

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

12.1 Acrylate Monomer Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Acrylate Monomer Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers

12.3 Acrylate Monomer Clients Analysis

12.4 Acrylate Monomer Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis

12.4.1 Acrylate Monomer Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales

12.4.2 Acrylate Monomer Distribution Channel Analysis: Online Sales VS Offline Sales

12.4.3 Acrylate Monomer Distributors

13 Market Dynamics

13.1 Acrylate Monomer Market Drivers

13.2 Acrylate Monomer Market Opportunities

13.3 Acrylate Monomer Market Challenges

13.4 Acrylate Monomer Market Restraints

13.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”