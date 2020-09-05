Automatic Door Market Size, Segment, Evolution Rate by Type and Application And Forecast 2020-2026 | Stanley, Dorma, Assa Abloy

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Automatic Door market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Automatic Door market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Automatic Door report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1931614/global-automatic-door-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automatic Door report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automatic Door market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automatic Door market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automatic Door market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automatic Door market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automatic Door market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Automatic Door Market Research Report: Stanley, Dorma, Assa Abloy, Nabtesco, Record, Boon Edam, Horton Automatics, Panasonic, Geze, Tormax, ERREKA, Portalp, Grupsa, Dream, DSS Automatic Doors, ADSF, RUBEK, Auto Ingress, KBB, Ningbo Ownic, Shanghai PAD, Deper, Sane Boon, Meibisheng, DBJR

Global Automatic Door Market Segmentation by Product: Sliding Door

Revolving Door

Swing Door

Folding Door

Other



Global Automatic Door Market Segmentation by Application: Hospital

Airports

Retail Store

Hotels

Office Building

Business Center

Super Market

Others



The Automatic Door Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automatic Door market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automatic Door market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automatic Door market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automatic Door industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automatic Door market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automatic Door market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automatic Door market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1931614/global-automatic-door-market

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automatic Door Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Automatic Door Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Sliding Door

1.2.3 Revolving Door

1.2.4 Swing Door

1.2.5 Folding Door

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automatic Door Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Hospital

1.3.3 Airports

1.3.4 Retail Store

1.3.5 Hotels

1.3.6 Office Building

1.3.7 Business Center

1.3.8 Super Market

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automatic Door Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automatic Door Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Automatic Door Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Automatic Door Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.3 Automatic Door Sales by Region (2015-2026)

2.3.1 Global Automatic Door Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Automatic Door Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.3 Global Automatic Door Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

2.4 Automatic Door Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Automatic Door Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4.2 Global Automatic Door Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.3 Global Automatic Door Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

3 Global Automatic Door by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Automatic Door Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Automatic Door Sales by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Automatic Door Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2015-2019)

3.2 Global Top Automatic Door Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Automatic Door Revenue by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Automatic Door Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Automatic Door Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Key Automatic Door Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4.2 Global Automatic Door Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Global Automatic Door Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.5 Global Automatic Door Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.5.1 Automatic Door Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.5.2 Manufacturers Automatic Door Product Type

3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automatic Door Market

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Company Profiles

4.1 Stanley

4.1.1 Stanley Corporation Information

4.1.2 Stanley Description, Business Overview

4.1.3 Stanley Automatic Door Products Offered

4.1.4 Stanley Automatic Door Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.1.5 Stanley Automatic Door Revenue by Product

4.1.6 Stanley Automatic Door Revenue by Application

4.1.7 Stanley Automatic Door Revenue by Geographic Area

4.1.8 Stanley Automatic Door Revenue by Sales Channel

4.1.9 Stanley Recent Development

4.2 Dorma

4.2.1 Dorma Corporation Information

4.2.2 Dorma Description, Business Overview

4.2.3 Dorma Automatic Door Products Offered

4.2.4 Dorma Automatic Door Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.2.5 Dorma Automatic Door Revenue by Product

4.2.6 Dorma Automatic Door Revenue by Application

4.2.7 Dorma Automatic Door Revenue by Geographic Area

4.2.8 Dorma Automatic Door Revenue by Sales Channel

4.2.9 Dorma Recent Development

4.3 Assa Abloy

4.3.1 Assa Abloy Corporation Information

4.3.2 Assa Abloy Description, Business Overview

4.3.3 Assa Abloy Automatic Door Products Offered

4.3.4 Assa Abloy Automatic Door Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.3.5 Assa Abloy Automatic Door Revenue by Product

4.3.6 Assa Abloy Automatic Door Revenue by Application

4.3.7 Assa Abloy Automatic Door Revenue by Geographic Area

4.3.8 Assa Abloy Automatic Door Revenue by Sales Channel

4.3.9 Assa Abloy Recent Development

4.4 Nabtesco

4.4.1 Nabtesco Corporation Information

4.4.2 Nabtesco Description, Business Overview

4.4.3 Nabtesco Automatic Door Products Offered

4.4.4 Nabtesco Automatic Door Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.4.5 Nabtesco Automatic Door Revenue by Product

4.4.6 Nabtesco Automatic Door Revenue by Application

4.4.7 Nabtesco Automatic Door Revenue by Geographic Area

4.4.8 Nabtesco Automatic Door Revenue by Sales Channel

4.4.9 Nabtesco Recent Development

4.5 Record

4.5.1 Record Corporation Information

4.5.2 Record Description, Business Overview

4.5.3 Record Automatic Door Products Offered

4.5.4 Record Automatic Door Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.5.5 Record Automatic Door Revenue by Product

4.5.6 Record Automatic Door Revenue by Application

4.5.7 Record Automatic Door Revenue by Geographic Area

4.5.8 Record Automatic Door Revenue by Sales Channel

4.5.9 Record Recent Development

4.6 Boon Edam

4.6.1 Boon Edam Corporation Information

4.6.2 Boon Edam Description, Business Overview

4.6.3 Boon Edam Automatic Door Products Offered

4.6.4 Boon Edam Automatic Door Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.6.5 Boon Edam Automatic Door Revenue by Product

4.6.6 Boon Edam Automatic Door Revenue by Application

4.6.7 Boon Edam Automatic Door Revenue by Geographic Area

4.6.8 Boon Edam Recent Development

4.7 Horton Automatics

4.7.1 Horton Automatics Corporation Information

4.7.2 Horton Automatics Description, Business Overview

4.7.3 Horton Automatics Automatic Door Products Offered

4.7.4 Horton Automatics Automatic Door Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.7.5 Horton Automatics Automatic Door Revenue by Product

4.7.6 Horton Automatics Automatic Door Revenue by Application

4.7.7 Horton Automatics Automatic Door Revenue by Geographic Area

4.7.8 Horton Automatics Recent Development

4.8 Panasonic

4.8.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

4.8.2 Panasonic Description, Business Overview

4.8.3 Panasonic Automatic Door Products Offered

4.8.4 Panasonic Automatic Door Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.8.5 Panasonic Automatic Door Revenue by Product

4.8.6 Panasonic Automatic Door Revenue by Application

4.8.7 Panasonic Automatic Door Revenue by Geographic Area

4.8.8 Panasonic Recent Development

4.9 Geze

4.9.1 Geze Corporation Information

4.9.2 Geze Description, Business Overview

4.9.3 Geze Automatic Door Products Offered

4.9.4 Geze Automatic Door Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.9.5 Geze Automatic Door Revenue by Product

4.9.6 Geze Automatic Door Revenue by Application

4.9.7 Geze Automatic Door Revenue by Geographic Area

4.9.8 Geze Recent Development

4.10 Tormax

4.10.1 Tormax Corporation Information

4.10.2 Tormax Description, Business Overview

4.10.3 Tormax Automatic Door Products Offered

4.10.4 Tormax Automatic Door Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.10.5 Tormax Automatic Door Revenue by Product

4.10.6 Tormax Automatic Door Revenue by Application

4.10.7 Tormax Automatic Door Revenue by Geographic Area

4.10.8 Tormax Recent Development

4.11 ERREKA

4.11.1 ERREKA Corporation Information

4.11.2 ERREKA Description, Business Overview

4.11.3 ERREKA Automatic Door Products Offered

4.11.4 ERREKA Automatic Door Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.11.5 ERREKA Automatic Door Revenue by Product

4.11.6 ERREKA Automatic Door Revenue by Application

4.11.7 ERREKA Automatic Door Revenue by Geographic Area

4.11.8 ERREKA Recent Development

4.12 Portalp

4.12.1 Portalp Corporation Information

4.12.2 Portalp Description, Business Overview

4.12.3 Portalp Automatic Door Products Offered

4.12.4 Portalp Automatic Door Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.12.5 Portalp Automatic Door Revenue by Product

4.12.6 Portalp Automatic Door Revenue by Application

4.12.7 Portalp Automatic Door Revenue by Geographic Area

4.12.8 Portalp Recent Development

4.13 Grupsa

4.13.1 Grupsa Corporation Information

4.13.2 Grupsa Description, Business Overview

4.13.3 Grupsa Automatic Door Products Offered

4.13.4 Grupsa Automatic Door Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.13.5 Grupsa Automatic Door Revenue by Product

4.13.6 Grupsa Automatic Door Revenue by Application

4.13.7 Grupsa Automatic Door Revenue by Geographic Area

4.13.8 Grupsa Recent Development

4.14 Dream

4.14.1 Dream Corporation Information

4.14.2 Dream Description, Business Overview

4.14.3 Dream Automatic Door Products Offered

4.14.4 Dream Automatic Door Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.14.5 Dream Automatic Door Revenue by Product

4.14.6 Dream Automatic Door Revenue by Application

4.14.7 Dream Automatic Door Revenue by Geographic Area

4.14.8 Dream Recent Development

4.15 DSS Automatic Doors

4.15.1 DSS Automatic Doors Corporation Information

4.15.2 DSS Automatic Doors Description, Business Overview

4.15.3 DSS Automatic Doors Automatic Door Products Offered

4.15.4 DSS Automatic Doors Automatic Door Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.15.5 DSS Automatic Doors Automatic Door Revenue by Product

4.15.6 DSS Automatic Doors Automatic Door Revenue by Application

4.15.7 DSS Automatic Doors Automatic Door Revenue by Geographic Area

4.15.8 DSS Automatic Doors Recent Development

4.16 ADSF

4.16.1 ADSF Corporation Information

4.16.2 ADSF Description, Business Overview

4.16.3 ADSF Automatic Door Products Offered

4.16.4 ADSF Automatic Door Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.16.5 ADSF Automatic Door Revenue by Product

4.16.6 ADSF Automatic Door Revenue by Application

4.16.7 ADSF Automatic Door Revenue by Geographic Area

4.16.8 ADSF Recent Development

4.17 RUBEK

4.17.1 RUBEK Corporation Information

4.17.2 RUBEK Description, Business Overview

4.17.3 RUBEK Automatic Door Products Offered

4.17.4 RUBEK Automatic Door Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.17.5 RUBEK Automatic Door Revenue by Product

4.17.6 RUBEK Automatic Door Revenue by Application

4.17.7 RUBEK Automatic Door Revenue by Geographic Area

4.17.8 RUBEK Recent Development

4.18 Auto Ingress

4.18.1 Auto Ingress Corporation Information

4.18.2 Auto Ingress Description, Business Overview

4.18.3 Auto Ingress Automatic Door Products Offered

4.18.4 Auto Ingress Automatic Door Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.18.5 Auto Ingress Automatic Door Revenue by Product

4.18.6 Auto Ingress Automatic Door Revenue by Application

4.18.7 Auto Ingress Automatic Door Revenue by Geographic Area

4.18.8 Auto Ingress Recent Development

4.19 KBB

4.19.1 KBB Corporation Information

4.19.2 KBB Description, Business Overview

4.19.3 KBB Automatic Door Products Offered

4.19.4 KBB Automatic Door Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.19.5 KBB Automatic Door Revenue by Product

4.19.6 KBB Automatic Door Revenue by Application

4.19.7 KBB Automatic Door Revenue by Geographic Area

4.19.8 KBB Recent Development

4.20 Ningbo Ownic

4.20.1 Ningbo Ownic Corporation Information

4.20.2 Ningbo Ownic Description, Business Overview

4.20.3 Ningbo Ownic Automatic Door Products Offered

4.20.4 Ningbo Ownic Automatic Door Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.20.5 Ningbo Ownic Automatic Door Revenue by Product

4.20.6 Ningbo Ownic Automatic Door Revenue by Application

4.20.7 Ningbo Ownic Automatic Door Revenue by Geographic Area

4.20.8 Ningbo Ownic Recent Development

4.21 Shanghai PAD

4.21.1 Shanghai PAD Corporation Information

4.21.2 Shanghai PAD Description, Business Overview

4.21.3 Shanghai PAD Automatic Door Products Offered

4.21.4 Shanghai PAD Automatic Door Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.21.5 Shanghai PAD Automatic Door Revenue by Product

4.21.6 Shanghai PAD Automatic Door Revenue by Application

4.21.7 Shanghai PAD Automatic Door Revenue by Geographic Area

4.21.8 Shanghai PAD Recent Development

4.22 Deper

4.22.1 Deper Corporation Information

4.22.2 Deper Description, Business Overview

4.22.3 Deper Automatic Door Products Offered

4.22.4 Deper Automatic Door Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.22.5 Deper Automatic Door Revenue by Product

4.22.6 Deper Automatic Door Revenue by Application

4.22.7 Deper Automatic Door Revenue by Geographic Area

4.22.8 Deper Recent Development

4.23 Sane Boon

4.23.1 Sane Boon Corporation Information

4.23.2 Sane Boon Description, Business Overview

4.23.3 Sane Boon Automatic Door Products Offered

4.23.4 Sane Boon Automatic Door Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.23.5 Sane Boon Automatic Door Revenue by Product

4.23.6 Sane Boon Automatic Door Revenue by Application

4.23.7 Sane Boon Automatic Door Revenue by Geographic Area

4.23.8 Sane Boon Recent Development

4.24 Meibisheng

4.24.1 Meibisheng Corporation Information

4.24.2 Meibisheng Description, Business Overview

4.24.3 Meibisheng Automatic Door Products Offered

4.24.4 Meibisheng Automatic Door Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.24.5 Meibisheng Automatic Door Revenue by Product

4.24.6 Meibisheng Automatic Door Revenue by Application

4.24.7 Meibisheng Automatic Door Revenue by Geographic Area

4.24.8 Meibisheng Recent Development

4.25 DBJR

4.25.1 DBJR Corporation Information

4.25.2 DBJR Description, Business Overview

4.25.3 DBJR Automatic Door Products Offered

4.25.4 DBJR Automatic Door Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.25.5 DBJR Automatic Door Revenue by Product

4.25.6 DBJR Automatic Door Revenue by Application

4.25.7 DBJR Automatic Door Revenue by Geographic Area

4.25.8 DBJR Recent Development

5 Breakdown Data by Type

5.1 Global Automatic Door Sales by Type (2015-2026)

5.1.1 Global Automatic Door Sales by Type (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Automatic Door Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.1.3 Global Automatic Door Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.2 Global Automatic Door Revenue Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

5.2.1 Global Automatic Door Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

5.2.2 Global Automatic Door Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Automatic Door Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.3 Automatic Door Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

6 Breakdown Data by Application

6.1 Global Automatic Door Sales by Application (2015-2026)

6.1.1 Global Automatic Door Sales by Application (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Automatic Door Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.1.3 Global Automatic Door Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.2 Global Automatic Door Revenue Forecast by Application (2015-2026)

6.2.1 Global Automatic Door Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Global Automatic Door Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Automatic Door Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.3 Automatic Door Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2015-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Automatic Door Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Automatic Door Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Automatic Door Sales by Country (2015-2026)

7.2.2 North America Automatic Door Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

7.3 North America Automatic Door Sales by Type

7.4 North America Automatic Door Sales by Application

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Automatic Door Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Asia-Pacific Automatic Door Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automatic Door Sales by Region (2015-2026)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automatic Door Revenue by Region (2015-2026)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Automatic Door Sales by Type

8.4 Asia-Pacific Automatic Door Sales by Application

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Automatic Door Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Europe Automatic Door Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Automatic Door Sales by Country (2015-2026)

9.2.2 Europe Automatic Door Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

9.3 Europe Automatic Door Sales by Type

9.4 Europe Automatic Door Sales by Application

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Automatic Door Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Automatic Door Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Automatic Door Sales by Country (2015-2026)

10.2.2 Latin America Automatic Door Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

10.3 Latin America Automatic Door Sales by Type

10.4 Latin America Automatic Door Sales by Application

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Door Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Door Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Door Sales by Country (2015-2026)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Door Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Automatic Door Sales by Type

11.4 Middle East and Africa Automatic Door Sales by Application

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

12.1 Automatic Door Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Automatic Door Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers

12.3 Automatic Door Clients Analysis

12.4 Automatic Door Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis

12.4.1 Automatic Door Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales

12.4.2 Automatic Door Distribution Channel Analysis: Online Sales VS Offline Sales

12.4.3 Automatic Door Distributors

13 Market Dynamics

13.1 Automatic Door Market Drivers

13.2 Automatic Door Market Opportunities

13.3 Automatic Door Market Challenges

13.4 Automatic Door Market Restraints

13.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”