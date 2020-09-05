Automotive Wiring Harness Market Tipped to Grow at a Steady Pace Over the Forecast Period, – 2015 – 2021

The ever-evolving Coronavirus (COVID-19) has caused interruptions in supply chains of companies in the Automotive Wiring Harness market. Through careful analysis of the COVID-19, our analysts at PMR offer you a bird's eye view of the current on goings of top tier companies in the Automotive Wiring Harness market. Learn how leading companies are striking potential partnership agreements to generate sales in the Automotive Wiring Harness market. Assessment of the Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market The recently published market study on the global Automotive Wiring Harness market by Persistence Market Research (PMR) offers an elaborate analysis of the different market parameters that are poised to influence the overall dynamics of the Automotive Wiring Harness market. Further, the study reveals that the global Automotive Wiring Harness market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a market value of ~US$ by the end of 20XX. The presented study provides critical insights related to the future prospects of the Automotive Wiring Harness market by analyzing the different segments and sub-segments of the Automotive Wiring Harness market. Further, the report is divided into different sections to provide readers a clear understanding of the different aspects of the Automotive Wiring Harness market.

Y-o-Y revenue growth of the Automotive Wiring Harness market during the forecast period Important market segments included in the report: the key manufacturers. The fall in prices has further increased the demand for automotive wiring harness globally. In the European Union, six substances used in automotive wiring harness namely lead, mercury, hexavalent chromium, polybrominated biphenyls and polybrominated diphenyl ether must fall under RoHS lead-free directive.

Among regions, Asia Pacific dominated the global automotive wiring harness market in 2013 followed by Europe. Japan is the leading producer of automotive wiring harness in Asia Pacific. With the increasing automobiles, Asia Pacific is expected to retain its leadership position by 2020.

The pacified European automobile market is expected to pick up the fast growth trend with its recovering economy which is expected to forward its benefit to the automotive wiring harness market.

The automotive wiring harness market for new energy vehicles including the electric and hybrid vehicles have higher per unit cost due to the higher production cost of high voltage wiring harness assembly. The special processing in terms of electricity transmitting capacity, mechanical strength, insulation protection and electromagnetic compatibility increases the production cost by 25%-50%. The increasing numbers of new energy vehicles are expected to boost the automotive wiring harness market significantly in terms of value. The Chinese market for new energy vehicles is increasing rapidly which is expected to attract significant demand for the automotive wiring harness market in this category.

Automotive wiring harness industry is highly consolidated where four major players account for about 75% of the market. The key market players in automotive wiring harness market include Delphi Automotive, Furukawa Electric, Lear, Leoni, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Yazaki, Tianjin Jin-Zhu Wiring Systems and Prestolite Wire.

The large companies have been making organic and inorganic investments to increase their global reach and cater to the increasing automotive wiring harness demands. For instance, Furukawa acquired Mitsubishi’s automotive connector business in 2011 to increase investment in this field. In May 2013, Furukawa decided to expand the production of its Philippines factory. Chinese automotive wiring harness company Shenzen Deren Electronics Co. Ltd. purchased auto connector and wiring harness business of CAEG in 2012. The largest companies such as Yazaki, SY System Tech, Leoni and Furukawa have been several times penalized for controlling market prices in North America and Europe. These four companies have been penalized with USD 187 million in July 2013 by European Union on the same grounds.





The market study addresses the following queries related to the global Automotive Wiring Harness market:

