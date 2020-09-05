Below Grade Waterproofing Membrane Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast by End-use Idustry 2019-2026

The global Below Grade Waterproofing Membrane market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Below Grade Waterproofing Membrane market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Below Grade Waterproofing Membrane market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Below Grade Waterproofing Membrane market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Below Grade Waterproofing Membrane market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Segment by Type, the Below Grade Waterproofing Membrane market is segmented into

Hard Mortar

Flexible Mortar

Acrylic Ester

One Component Polyurethane

Segment by Application, the Below Grade Waterproofing Membrane market is segmented into

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Infrastructure

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Below Grade Waterproofing Membrane market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Below Grade Waterproofing Membrane market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Below Grade Waterproofing Membrane Market Share Analysis

Below Grade Waterproofing Membrane market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Below Grade Waterproofing Membrane business, the date to enter into the Below Grade Waterproofing Membrane market, Below Grade Waterproofing Membrane product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Sika AG

RPM International

The Dow Chemical Company

MAPEI S.p.A.

Kemper System America

…

Each market player encompassed in the Below Grade Waterproofing Membrane market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Below Grade Waterproofing Membrane market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

