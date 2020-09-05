The automotive on-board charger is a device that alters AC power from charging station to DC power to charge a 350V or 650V battery in the vehicle. The Automotive on-board charger is utilized to charge batteries of electric and hybrid electric vehicles. The automotive on-board charger converts the AC input from the power grid to a DC input for charging the battery.

The report aims to provide an overview of Global Automotive On-Board Charger Market along with detailed segmentation of market by solution, services, deployment type and industry Verticals and five major geographical regions. Global Automotive On-Board Charger market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period due to increasing pressure of customer retention.

Top Key Players Profiled in This Report: Continental AG, Current Ways Inc, Delphi Technologies, Delta Electronics, Inc., Delta-Q Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Lear Corporation, LG Chem, Texas Instruments Incorporated, TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION

The reports cover key developments in the Automotive On-Board Charger market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Automotive On-Board Charger market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Automotive On-Board Charger market in the global market.

The “Global Automotive On-Board Charger Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Automotive On-Board Charger market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Automotive On-Board Charger market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Automotive On-Board Charger market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Automotive On-Board Charger market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Automotive On-Board Charger market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Automotive On-Board Charger market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Automotive On-Board Charger Market report.

