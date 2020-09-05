Cassava Syrup Expected to Witness a Fast-paced Growth Over the Forecast Period 2018 – 2028

“

In this report, the global Cassava Syrup market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Cassava Syrup market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Cassava Syrup market. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Cassava Syrup market to assist our clients arrive at beneficial business decisions.

The Cassava Syrup market report firstly introduced the basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the Cassava Syrup market report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Cassava Syrup market are Ciranda, Inc., Sweet Addition LLC., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, Bakers Authority, Ingredion Inc., Malt Product Corporation, Shafi Gluco Chem (Pvt) Ltd, Madhava Honey Ltd., JM Swank LLC., Advanced Ingredients LLC., Briess Malt & Ingredient Co. among others.

Cassava Syrup Market: Key Trends

The major shareholding companies in the Cassava Syrup market have been making several key investments on extending its product portfolio.

Cassava Syrup Market: Key Developments

Cargill Inc.: In 2016, the company announced an investment of US$ 40.1 Mn to expand its sweetener options for the European market.

In 2016, the company announced an investment of US$ 40.1 Mn to expand its sweetener options for the European market. Ingredion Inc.: In 2017, the company launched a glucose syrup under the brand name VERSASWEET™. The syrup is mainly sourced from tapioca having its applications in confectionery, dairy, ice cream, and baked good products.

Opportunities for Cassava Syrup Market Participants

In the global market, the African, Asian and several parts of the Latin American region has witnessed a higher rate of production as well as consumption of cassava products. Some of the major parts of African continent even consider cassava as their staple food. This one critical factor provides an opportunity for cassava syrup market to traction accordingly in these regions. Moreover, the consumer now craving for healthy food products no matter when it comes to bakery, beverages or any confectionery paves another critical opportunity for cassava syrup to grow at a significant rate in terms of value sales since cassava syrup has a wide range of application in various food processing sectors.

Brief Approach to Research for Cassava Syrup Market

PMR will follow a modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the nature, formats, and application of the coconut water concentrate segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall Cassava Syrup market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the Cassava Syrup market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the Cassava Syrup market and its potential

Cassava Syrup Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges, and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the Cassava Syrup market

The cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study for Cassava Syrup Market

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major Cassava Syrup market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports, and overall trade scenario for Cassava Syrup

Analysis of the Cassava Syrup market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants

Competitive landscape of the Cassava Syrup market, including detailed profiles of the top players in this market

