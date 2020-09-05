Cell Isolation/Cell Separation Market, Industry Share, Trends, Growth, Future Prospects, Forecast 2019 to 2025

Meridian Market Consultants (MMC) has published a new report titled, “2020-2025 Global and Regional Cell Isolation/Cell Separation Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report (Enhanced Version)”. According to the report, the global Cell Isolation/Cell Separation Market is accounted for more than US$ 6.0 Bn and expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period and expected to reach to the value of US$ XXX Bn in 2025.

As per the report, the considerable amount of technological advancements in the field of biotechnology in the past few years across the world has driven the growth of the global cell isolation/cell separation market. The method of eliminating cells from the biological samples such as tissue or whole blood is known as cell separation, which is also known as cell sorting or cell isolation.

Cell separation enables an individual cell type to be detached from a contrasting cell population without adulteration from different cell types and hence considered a powerful technology that assists biological research.

The growing incidence of chronic diseases among the population across the world is primarily boosting the growth of the global cell isolation/cell separation market as it is likely to boost the development of regenerative medicines or tissue engineering, which further boosts the adoption of cell separation technologies by researchers.

In addition, several governing authorities have contributed their support in further improvement in the research activities, after witnessing the increase in the significance of cell-based research across the globe. For example, in 2016 January, the Centre for Commercialization of Regenerative Medicine was granted with 20 million USD by the Federal Government of Canada, which is expected to be utilized for the development of stem-cell therapy facilities in Toronto, Canada.

Moreover, another major factor propelling the growth of the global cell isolation/cell separation market is the continuous rise in the significance and curiosity of scientists and biotechnology companies with respect to cancer and stem cell research across the world.

Furthermore, the growing importance and need for personalized medicine are also expected to play a positive role in the growth of the global cell isolation/cell separation market, as there is an upsurge in the demand for the customized medicine and treatment for individual patients, which has resulted in the development of personalized medicine.

The cell separation technique promotes its utility in personalized medicine for the selection of appropriate treatment, early detection of disease, and determining the prognosis of the therapy. Thus, the global cell isolation/cell separation market is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years.

MMC Study identifies some of the key participating players in the global cell isolation/cell separation market are Beckman Coulter Inc., STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Merck & Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., GE Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, PluriSelect Life Sciences, Terumo BCT, Miltenyi BioTec, and Clontech Laboratories, among others.

