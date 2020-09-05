Cold Chain Logistics Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Burris Logistics, Lineage Logistics, Swire Cold Storage

Cold chain logistics refers to the continuous procedure of refrigerated production, storage and distribution activities with preferred low-temperature range. Cold storage is used to extend and preserve shelf life of products. Increasing applications in healthcare and pharmaceutical industry and growing organized retail sector are the key factors driving the cold storage logistics market. Further, market leaders are focusing on developing RFID logistic management technique for smooth operational process expected to drive the market.

According to Market Analyst at AMA, the Global Cold Chain Logistics market may see a growth rate of 15.72%

Latest released the research study on Global Cold Chain Logistics Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Cold Chain Logistics Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Cold Chain Logistics. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Americold Logistics (United States), Preferred Freezer Services (United States), Burris Logistics (United States), Lineage Logistics (United States), Nichirei Logistics (Japan), Swire Cold Storage (Australia), Agro Merchants Group (United States), Kloosterboer Group B.V. (Netherlands), Interstate Cold Storage, Inc. (United States), Versacold International Corporation (Canada), Congebec Logistics, Inc. (United States), Conestoga Cold Storage (Canada) and United States Cold Storage, Inc. (United States).

Rising Popularity of Perishable Foods among Consumers

Increasing Demand for Convenience Food among Millennials

Market Drivers

Emergence of Refrigerated Warehouses among Organized Retail

Growing Demand for Processed Food Sector

Restraints

High Operational Cost Associated with Cold Chain Logistics

Environmental Concerns about Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Opportunities

Emergence of RFID Logistic Management Technique with Cold Chain Monitoring

Expansion of Food Retail Chains and Organized Retail Sector

Increasing Applications in Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Industry

Challenges

Lack of Trained Resources and Infrastructural Support in Developing Market

The Global Cold Chain Logistics Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Refrigerated Storage, Cold Chain Logistics), Application (Fruits and Vegetables, Bakery & Confectionary, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Meat, Fish & Sea Food, Drugs & Pharmaceuticals, Others), Technology (Blast Freezing, Vapor Compression, Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Evaporating Cooling, Cryogenic Systems, Others), Temperature Type (Chilled, Frozen, Others)

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Cold Chain Logistics Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Cold Chain Logistics Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

