Digital Logistics Market Revenue Analysis Report with Future Business Scope & New Investment plans for next 5 years

Digital logistic refers to web-based enterprise logistics applications for the centralized logistics information system. Digital logistic has high growth prospects owing to the increasing demand for modern business process management for replacing manpower with automated solutions to deliver quality services. For instance, recently in 2018, Monsanto an American agricultural and biotechnology company selected JDA Software, a supply chain and retail solutions provider to standardize its end-to-end transportation processes. Further, the growing e-commerce industry and technological advancement in the digital logistic industry expected to grow the market over the forecasted period.

Some of the company that are profiled in this study are Advantech Corporation (Taiwan), Cisco System, Inc. (United States), Eurotech S.P.A (Italy), GT Nexus (United States), Infosys Ltd. (India), Digilogistics (Paris), Hexaware Technologies (India), IBM Corporation (United States), JDA Software (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), Samsung Electronics Co (South Korea), SAP AG (Germany) and Siemens AG (Germany)

Competitive Analysis:

Leading companies are focusing on innovation in production technology to improve efficiency and shelf lifeto overcome COVID19 Outbreak Impact.

Research objectives:

Post COVID Analysis on growth & market size (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To study and analyze the Digital LogisticsMarket size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2019 to 2025, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Digital LogisticsMarket by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key Digital LogisticsMarket players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Digital LogisticsMarket with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market to better understand Pre and Post COVID scenario.



Market Drivers

Rise in Adoption of IT Solutions for the Businesses

Increasing Applications of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Digital Logistics

Influencing Trends in Digital Logistics Know More

Emphasizing On Real-Time Predictive Analytics, Blockchain, and Cloud-Driven Technology for Digital Logistics

Restraints

High Initial Implementation Cost of Digital Logistics

Lack of Skilled Professionals to Adopt New Technology

Opportunities

Rising Demand for Digital Logistics from Emerging Countries

Growing E-Commerce Industry

Challenges

Data Security and Privacy Concerns Regarding Digital Logistic System



The titled segments and Market Digital Logistics illuminated below:

Type (Tracking And Monitoring Systems, Information Integrated Systems, Database Management Systems, Order Management Systems, Other), Application (Warehouse Management, Labor Management, Transportation Management, Others), Services (Consulting Services, System Integration Services, Other Services), Industry Vertical (Automotive, Government, Defense and Aerospace, Healthcare and Life Science, Telecommunication and IT, Industrial, Engineering and Manufacturing, Retail, Chemical, Oil and Gas, Others), Systems (Tracking and Monitoring Systems, Information Integrated Systems, Electronic Data Interchange Systems, Database Management Systems, Fleet Management Systems, Order Management Systems)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Research Parameter/ Research Methodology

Primary Research:

Key sources are industry professionals in the Digital Logistics industry, including management organizations, processing organizations, and analytics service providers that manage the value chain of industry organizations. As survey are restricted due to lockdown worldwide, out team of Analyst are collecting and certifying qualitative and quantitative information through extensive primary research process via LinkedIn, Email communication, Survey Monkey and Industry forum to acquire relevant information from industry experts such as CEOs, vice presidents, directors, technology and innovation experts, founders and key executives from several of the industry’s leading Digital Logisticscompanies and organizations.

Secondary Research:

Secondary research studies critical information about the industrial value chain, core pool of people, and applications. We also helped market segmentation and key information with the help of Annual reports, press releases, analyst & conference call transcripts.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Digital Logisticsare as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2025



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Digital Logistics Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Digital Logistics market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Digital Logistics Market.

Chapter 3:Impact on Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges&Opportunities of the Digital Logistics; Post COVID Scenario

Chapter 4: Presenting the Digital Logistics Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Digital Logistics market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2020-2025)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

**Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis, Business opportunities, Market Size Estimation Available in Full Report.

