Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Market Analysis Report, Region, Application, Trends, Competitive Market Share and Forecast to 2026 | SASA, Oxxynova, Teijin

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Market Research Report: SASA, Oxxynova, Teijin, JSC Mogilevkhimvolokno, INVISTA, Eastman, Fiber Intermediate Products, SK

Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Market Segmentation by Product: Flake DMT

Oval DMT

Liquid DMT



Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Market Segmentation by Application: Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)

Polybutylene terephthalate (PBT)



The Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Flake DMT

1.2.3 Oval DMT

1.2.4 Liquid DMT

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)

1.3.3 Polybutylene terephthalate (PBT)

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.3 Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Sales by Region (2015-2026)

2.3.1 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.3 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

2.4 Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4.2 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.3 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

3 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Sales by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2015-2019)

3.2 Global Top Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Revenue by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Key Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4.2 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.5 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.5.1 Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.5.2 Manufacturers Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Product Type

3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Market

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Company Profiles

4.1 SASA

4.1.1 SASA Corporation Information

4.1.2 SASA Description, Business Overview

4.1.3 SASA Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Products Offered

4.1.4 SASA Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.1.5 SASA Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Revenue by Product

4.1.6 SASA Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Revenue by Application

4.1.7 SASA Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Revenue by Geographic Area

4.1.8 SASA Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Revenue by Sales Channel

4.1.9 SASA Recent Development

4.2 Oxxynova

4.2.1 Oxxynova Corporation Information

4.2.2 Oxxynova Description, Business Overview

4.2.3 Oxxynova Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Products Offered

4.2.4 Oxxynova Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.2.5 Oxxynova Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Revenue by Product

4.2.6 Oxxynova Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Revenue by Application

4.2.7 Oxxynova Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Revenue by Geographic Area

4.2.8 Oxxynova Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Revenue by Sales Channel

4.2.9 Oxxynova Recent Development

4.3 Teijin

4.3.1 Teijin Corporation Information

4.3.2 Teijin Description, Business Overview

4.3.3 Teijin Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Products Offered

4.3.4 Teijin Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.3.5 Teijin Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Revenue by Product

4.3.6 Teijin Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Revenue by Application

4.3.7 Teijin Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Revenue by Geographic Area

4.3.8 Teijin Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Revenue by Sales Channel

4.3.9 Teijin Recent Development

4.4 JSC Mogilevkhimvolokno

4.4.1 JSC Mogilevkhimvolokno Corporation Information

4.4.2 JSC Mogilevkhimvolokno Description, Business Overview

4.4.3 JSC Mogilevkhimvolokno Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Products Offered

4.4.4 JSC Mogilevkhimvolokno Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.4.5 JSC Mogilevkhimvolokno Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Revenue by Product

4.4.6 JSC Mogilevkhimvolokno Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Revenue by Application

4.4.7 JSC Mogilevkhimvolokno Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Revenue by Geographic Area

4.4.8 JSC Mogilevkhimvolokno Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Revenue by Sales Channel

4.4.9 JSC Mogilevkhimvolokno Recent Development

4.5 INVISTA

4.5.1 INVISTA Corporation Information

4.5.2 INVISTA Description, Business Overview

4.5.3 INVISTA Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Products Offered

4.5.4 INVISTA Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.5.5 INVISTA Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Revenue by Product

4.5.6 INVISTA Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Revenue by Application

4.5.7 INVISTA Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Revenue by Geographic Area

4.5.8 INVISTA Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Revenue by Sales Channel

4.5.9 INVISTA Recent Development

4.6 Eastman

4.6.1 Eastman Corporation Information

4.6.2 Eastman Description, Business Overview

4.6.3 Eastman Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Products Offered

4.6.4 Eastman Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.6.5 Eastman Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Revenue by Product

4.6.6 Eastman Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Revenue by Application

4.6.7 Eastman Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Revenue by Geographic Area

4.6.8 Eastman Recent Development

4.7 Fiber Intermediate Products

4.7.1 Fiber Intermediate Products Corporation Information

4.7.2 Fiber Intermediate Products Description, Business Overview

4.7.3 Fiber Intermediate Products Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Products Offered

4.7.4 Fiber Intermediate Products Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.7.5 Fiber Intermediate Products Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Revenue by Product

4.7.6 Fiber Intermediate Products Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Revenue by Application

4.7.7 Fiber Intermediate Products Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Revenue by Geographic Area

4.7.8 Fiber Intermediate Products Recent Development

4.8 SK

4.8.1 SK Corporation Information

4.8.2 SK Description, Business Overview

4.8.3 SK Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Products Offered

4.8.4 SK Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.8.5 SK Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Revenue by Product

4.8.6 SK Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Revenue by Application

4.8.7 SK Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Revenue by Geographic Area

4.8.8 SK Recent Development

5 Breakdown Data by Type

5.1 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Sales by Type (2015-2026)

5.1.1 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Sales by Type (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.1.3 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.2 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Revenue Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

5.2.1 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

5.2.2 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.3 Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

6 Breakdown Data by Application

6.1 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Sales by Application (2015-2026)

6.1.1 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Sales by Application (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.1.3 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.2 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Revenue Forecast by Application (2015-2026)

6.2.1 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.3 Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2015-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Sales by Country (2015-2026)

7.2.2 North America Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

7.3 North America Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Sales by Type

7.4 North America Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Sales by Application

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Asia-Pacific Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Sales by Region (2015-2026)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Revenue by Region (2015-2026)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Sales by Type

8.4 Asia-Pacific Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Sales by Application

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Europe Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Sales by Country (2015-2026)

9.2.2 Europe Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

9.3 Europe Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Sales by Type

9.4 Europe Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Sales by Application

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Sales by Country (2015-2026)

10.2.2 Latin America Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

10.3 Latin America Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Sales by Type

10.4 Latin America Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Sales by Application

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Sales by Country (2015-2026)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Sales by Type

11.4 Middle East and Africa Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Sales by Application

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

12.1 Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers

12.3 Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Clients Analysis

12.4 Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis

12.4.1 Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales

12.4.2 Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Distribution Channel Analysis: Online Sales VS Offline Sales

12.4.3 Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Distributors

13 Market Dynamics

13.1 Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Market Drivers

13.2 Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Market Opportunities

13.3 Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Market Challenges

13.4 Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Market Restraints

13.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

