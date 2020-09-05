Fermented Foods Market to See Drastic Growth Post 2020 | Cargill, Conagra Foods, Firefly Kitchens

Increasing demand due to consumer’s rising health consciousness will help to boost the global Fermented Foods market in the forecasted period. Fermented foods are the product of the fermentation process of the original foods with the help of microorganisms such as bacteria and yeast. They are derived by an anaerobic process which involves the application of natural bacteria that feeds on starch and sugar present in the food to produce lactic acid. Consumption of fermented foods can improve the digestion process and as well as help to prevent the number of diseases. The fermentation process transforms the original food into the organic food which comprises the different types of enzymes and nutrients and also has diverse taste and texture than the original food.

Latest released the research study on Global Fermented Foods Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Fermented Foods Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Fermented Foods. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Cargill, Inc. (United States), The Coca-Cola Company (United States), Groupe Danone (France), Tetra Pak (Switzerland), Conagra Foods Inc. (United States), Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd (Japan), AGM Foods (Australia), Firefly Kitchens (United States), GEO HON (Taiwan), RFI Ingredients (United States) and Kyowa (United States).

A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Fermented Foods Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Market Trend

High adoption due to a change in dietary patterns to curb down physical ailments

Increasing demand due to online distribution channel

Market Drivers

Growing demand due to health benefits offered by fermented foods is prevention from pylori infection, liver disease, inflammatory bowel disease, arthritis, lactose intolerance and can also reduce social anxiety

Restraints

The concern associated with alcohol content in soya sauce that is expected to affect the body cells

Opportunities

Growing food industry across the developing and developed Countries

The fermented foods are presumed to be the fully organic food due to the presence of probiotics and bio preservatives

Challenges

Stringent government regulation regarding food products

The Global Fermented Foods Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Dairy Products (Yogurt, Cheese, Kefir, Others), Beverages (Wine, Beer, Juice, Herbal Tea, Soda, Others), Bakery and confessionary (Bread, Cakes, Chocolate, Others), Others), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Retail Stores, Departmental Stores, Online Sales), Types of Fermented Process (Batch Fermentation, Continuous Fermentation, Aerobic Fermentation, Anaerobic Fermentation)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

