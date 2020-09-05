Game based Learning Market – Current Impact to Make Big Changes | Breakaway Games, Gamelearn, MLevel

Game-based learning can be defined as lessons which are interactive, competitive and allow the learner to have fun while gaining knowledge. The main concept behind game-based learning is teaching through failure, repetition, and the accomplishment of goals. Video games are built on this principle. The player starts off slow and gains in skill until they are able to skillfully navigate the toughest levels. Games, which are planned and designed well will offer enough difficulty to keep it challenging while still being easy enough for the player to win. Game-based learning uses the same concept and applies it to teaching a curriculum.

Latest released the research study on Global Game based Learning Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Game based Learning Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Game based Learning. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Breakaway Games (United States), Growth engineering (United Kingdom), G-Cube (India), PlayGen (United Kingdom), Indusgeek Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (United States), StratBeans Consulting Pvt. Ltd. (India), Gamelearn (United Kingdom) and MLevel (United States).

Market Drivers

Increasing Popularity of Mobile Technologies

Increasing Adoption in the US Military and Healthcare Sectors

The Exponential Innovation in Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and Mixed Reality (MR)

Rising Focus on Personalized Learning

Influencing Trends in Buzz: Know More

Game-Based Professional Training

The Mobile Approach to Game-Based Learning

Opportunities

The Emergence of a New Generation of Gamified Mental Exercises

Resistance to Game-Based Learning Is Getting Smaller, Especially In Corporations

The Very Rapid Development Of 5G Networks

The Emerging Demand from Developing Regions

Challenges

High Development Costs

The Global Game based Learning Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Knowledge and Skilled Based Games, Cognitive Ability Based Games, Others), Application (Corporate & Companies, Aerospace & Defense, Education, Public Sector, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Others), Platform (Online, Offline)

….

….

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Game based Learning Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Game based Learning Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Game based Learning market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Game based Learning Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Game based Learning

Chapter 4: Presenting the Game based Learning Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Game based Learning market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Game based Learning Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Game based Learning Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

