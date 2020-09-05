Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Ceramic Coatings market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Ceramic Coatings Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Ceramic Coatings market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Ceramic Coatings Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Oxide, Carbide, Nitride, and Others), By Coating Method (Thermal Spray, Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD), Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), and Others), By End-Use (Transportation & Automotive, Energy, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Goods, Healthcare, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

The global ceramic coatings market size was USD 1.96 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 3.32 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

We have updated Ceramic Coatings Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Inquire before buying

Ceramic coatings include ceramic materials, which are hybrids of metallic and non-metallic elements, and oxides, nitrides, and carbides, which are the most commonly known ceramics. These are thin films made by drying, heating, and subsequent cooling, and may be crystalline, inorganic, non-metallic solid, or inert. Ceramic coating is a protective thin film used in automotive, aerospace & defense, and other industries to improve the lifespan of machines by improving efficiency by minimizing downtime for maintenance and achieving longer run time. Ceramic coatings outperform hard chrome layers in terms of durability and wear-resistance and in many application areas they have proven to be highly successful.

MARKET TRENDS

Increasing Demand for Ceramic Coatings in Niche Applications to Fuel the Market

Ceramics are used as transparent conductive coatings (TCOs) when making solar panels. At present, TCOs are primarily based on indium-tin-oxide (ITO), which is by far the most common TCO, followed by aluminum-doped zinc oxide (AZO) and tin oxide (FTO) doped with fluorine. Butvskite-based solar cells are also being produced as the next generation of photovoltaic high-efficiency cells. This ceramic solar panel coating protects the panel glass from salt spray or mineral particles from corrosion and staining. Such coatings can also be used on solar mirrors to withstand harsh conditions from subzero to extremely hot environments. The installation of solar photovoltaic systems in residences, commercial buildings, and industrial plants is likely to expand during the forecast period.

Thus, the growing usage of solar panels is likely to boost demand.

Factors such as an increasing and aging population, increased incidence of chronic diseases, investments in infrastructure, technological advances, changing treatment models, higher labor costs during shortages of workers, and the growth of health care systems in developing markets are boosting the healthcare industry. Medical ceramic coatings are produced using an environmentally friendly PVD (Physical Vapor Deposition) process by adding a layer of Titanium Aluminum Nitrate (TiAIN) to an instrument. A high purity aim consisting of titanium and aluminum is magnetron-sputtered into a vacuum chamber onto the substratum in this PVD phase. The target”s metal particles are converted into vapor, reacted with nitrogen ions, and deposited onto the instrument as a few thin, high-density layer of microns (?m). They are majorly used in the healthcare industry for easier cleaning and reprocessing on account of its hydrophobic characteristics, longer product life, higher hardness, resistance against corrosion, and others. Thus, the growing healthcare industry is fueling the ceramic coatings market growth.

MARKET DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for Ceramic Coatings in Aerospace & Defense Industry to Fuel the Market

The aviation sector primarily includes commercial aircraft manufacture, selling, and operation, whereas defense relies on the nation”s need for military weapons and systems designed for land, sea, and air operations. In 2019, the commercial aerospace industry encountered reductions in deliveries due to production-related problems in some aircraft models. For the global commercial space industry, 2020 is likely to be a year of major milestones as the sector may see steady investment in new and established space technologies. Although the growth of the aerospace & defense industry is primarily driven by the U.S., over the past years few other countries such as China, France, India, Japan, Middle East & Africa and the UK have been contributing to the industry”s success.

For aircraft propulsion, auxiliary power systems, and other applications, turbine engines are mostly used. Thermal barrier coatings are isolating ceramic layers that are applied in a heat engine to metallic constituents. The low conductivity ceramic coatings insulate the underlying portion of air-cooled from the engine”s hot gases. Ceramic coatings applied on gas turbine engines to airfoils have lowered the temperature of components by as much as 1900

Ceramic coatings are used as an incremental approach to improving the thrusts and efficiencies of aero-engines and gas turbines on the ground. These thermally insulating layers require temperature reduction by ~1500 C, which is used to increase the temperature parameters of aero-engine disks and blades and the aero-engine gas turbine parts combustor liners. Failure is not an option for aerospace components. Thus, the major application of these coatings in turbine engines is driving the ceramic coatings market trends.

Awareness Regarding Protection and Aesthetics of Vehicles to Drive the Ceramic Coatings Market

The growing sales of automobiles are boosting the demand of ceramic coatings where it they are mostly used for protection and aesthetic purposes. It is a liquid polymer that is applied to a vehicle”s exterior surface. Through a chemical reaction, the coating forms a bond with the vehicle”s factory paint and this produces a protective, shiny layer. Ceramic coatings provide both safety and shine to a vehicle that is not possible from routine careful cleaning. Numerous ceramic coating products are available in the market. The key differences in the material are the amount of silicon dioxide (Si02) content. Some have levels that are as low as 5% or as high as 70%. In general, the higher the silicon dioxide quantity the longer the product will last. There are many benefits of using ceramic coatings for vehicles.

If a vehicle is exposed to the sun regularly, the paint will start oxidizing, resulting in dullness and a faded appearance. A coat of ceramic protects the paint of a vehicle from the ultraviolet rays of the sun and thus reduces the amount of oxidation. Ceramic coatings will prevent certain chemicals from sticking to the paint of the vehicle by providing a chemically resistant surface. The consequence is that if the contaminant is removed promptly, the car will be more resistant to staining and etching. Awareness among consumers using automobiles regarding the protection of the vehicle against UV rays, staining, etching, and others is anticipated to fuel the market demand.

MARKET RESTRAINT

High Price of Ceramic Coatings May Hinder the Market Demand

The relatively higher price and concern about the repeatability of properties such as thickness, structure, hardness, and adhesion are the two major problems that have limited their wider acceptance. The ceramic coatings are semi-permanent as it sticks to the surface of the vehicle and cures into a hard and shiny protective layer. Hardness is a common marketing angle in this industry. They are more scratch-prone. Hard coatings have hyper-dense configurations and so whenever a scratch occurs, there is less surface area to extend the strain from abrasion. When the pressure returns, it is focused within that small area of the floor, producing such a high-pressure level that a scratch occurs. These factors are likely to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The non-stick coating is typically used to prevent scratching or damage to cookware. There is polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) and perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) in nonstick coatings. IARC listed PFOA as “”probably human carcinogenic.”” Therefore, the carcinogenic nature of PFOA is projected to restraint the market.

SEGMENTATION

By Type Analysis

Oxide to Dominate the Global Market during the Forecast Period

Based on type, the ceramic coatings market is segmented into oxide, carbide, nitride, and others. Oxide segment held the major market share and is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. As compared to other counterparts such as carbide and nitride, oxides are cheaper. Oxide ceramic coatings protect metals against corrosion and are used as decorative and electrical insulators. Oxide ceramic coatings can be applied to steel and cast iron as well as to aluminum, copper, and zinc alloys.

The carbide segment is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Carbide ceramic coatings are usually used for abrasion, corrosion, galling, and fretting resistance to wear. Using a plasma spray powder device, almost all carbides, oxides, borides, and nitrides can be coated, as the plasma temperature is more than the melting point of any known material.

By Coating Method Analysis

Thermal Spray Method is Likely to Aid Dominance of the Segment

In terms of the coating method, the market is segmented into physical vapor deposition (PVD), chemical vapor deposition (CVD), thermal spray, and others. The thermal spray segment held the key share of the global market and is projected to expand rapidly during the forecast period. The most common technique of ceramic coatings is thermal spraying as most often they are made of metal oxides and their main use is for wear resistance. The application of thermally sprayed ceramics to metal substrates offers improved surface properties. Examples include thermal or electric insulation and resistance to wear and corrosion.

Physical vapor deposition (PVD) is a thin-film coating process that usually produces coatings of ceramics with a thickness between 1 and 10?m range. PVD coatings are sometimes stronger and more resistant to corrosion than the electroplating process applied to coatings.

By End-Use Analysis

Transportation & Automotive Industry Accounted for Major Market Share

Transportation & automotive segment accounted for the prime share of the market. The ceramic coating is applied to the body of a vehicle and forms a chemical bond with factory paint. When coated, it can be extracted only by abrasion and offers good protection to the vehicle”s surface. They can protect the vehicle from dirt, chemical contaminants, and scratches. A ceramic- the coated vehicle is also easier to clean and its body panels remain smooth and abrasive-free.

The energy segment also held a significant share of the global market. Ceramic coatings are majorly used in solar panels. They protect the solar panel glass from salt spray or mineral deposits that may cause corrosion and staining. These coatings also provide hydrophobic and self-cleaning properties to the surface of solar panels.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

Asia Pacific Ceramic Coatings Market Size, 2018(USD Million)

The ceramic coatings market size in Asia-Pacific stood at USD 813.14 million in 2018 and the region is expected to dominate the market share owing to the growing automotive industry in the region. China remains the biggest market for vehicles in the world. In India, the automotive industry is showing double-digit growth and is projected to fuel the market. The Asia-Pacific region is also likely to overtake Europe to become the largest contributor to the installed capacity of global solar photovoltaic. The growing solar photovoltaic industry in Asia-Pacific is contributing to the growth of the market. The growing automotive and aerospace industries in Europe and North America are expected to fuel the demand. Vehicle sales continued to grow globally throughout 2018, driven by positive economic growth in the U.S., strengthened indicators in Europe, and continued expansion of China”s economy. These factors are boosting the global automotive industry, which in turn is driving the market.

KEY INDUSTRY PLAYERS

Diverse Portfolio emerged as the Key Market Strategy

The market is moderately fragmented and some of the major manufacture operating in the market are APS Materials, Inc., Bodycote, Praxair Surface Technologies, Kurt J. Lesker Company, and Ferro Corporation.

Other players include Aremco, Integrated Global Services, Inc., Keronite, Morgan Advanced Materials, and others. These companies are involved in merger & acquisition, product development, and product expansion activities to expand their share in the market.

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED:

Bodycote

Praxair S.T. Technology, Inc.

Kurt J. Lesker Company

APS Materials, Inc.

Aremco

Integrated Global Services, Inc.

Keronite

Morgan Advanced Materials

Ferro Corporation

Saint-Gobain

Other Key Players

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

November 2017 â€“ Integrated Global Services, Inc. (IGS) acquired Cetek Ltd., industry leader in boiler equipment evaluation, critical fired heaters, and efficiency optimization in the regional downstream of oil & gas and power markets. Cetekâ€™s core products include high emissivity ceramic coating services provided by Ce-Coat during scheduled customer plant turnarounds and high-temperature maintenance services performed while the refinery is still operating to minimize costly downtime of process equipment.

REPORT COVERAGE

The ceramic coatings market report provides a detailed analysis of the market and focuses on key aspects such as leading companies, resin types, coating method and leading applications of the product. Besides this, the report offers insights into the market trends and highlights key industry developments. In addition to the aforementioned factors, the report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market over recent years.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Â Segmentation

By Type

Oxide

Carbide

Nitride

Others

By Coating Method

Thermal Spray

Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD)

Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)

Others

By End-Use

Transportation & Automotive

Energy

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial Goods

Healthcare

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia & CIS, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia- Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Ceramic Coatings in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Ceramic Coatings Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Oxide, Carbide, Nitride, and Others), By Coating Method (Thermal Spray, Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD), Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), and Others), By End-Use (Transportation & Automotive, Energy, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Goods, Healthcare, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580