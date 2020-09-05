Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Systems, and Consumables), By Modality (Slow Continuous Ultra-Filtration {SCUF}, Continuous Venovenous Hemofiltration {CVVH}, Continuous Venovenous Hemodialysis {CVVHD}, and Continuous Venovenous Hemodiafiltration {CVVHDF}), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

The global continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) market size was USD 845.7 million in 2018, and is projected to reach USD 1,502.1 million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

We have updated Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Inquire before buying

Continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) is a popular choice of therapy usually used for renal support in critically ill patients with acute kidney injury (AKI), mainly in hemodynamically unstable patients. It encompasses the solute removal from blood through the process of hemodialysis or hemofiltration or a combination of both methods. The CRRT therapy is generally carried about for 24 hours in an ICU, making it different from other kinds of conventional renal replacement therapies such as intermittent hemodialysis (IHD) that last for about 4 to 6 hours or even less.

For improved dialysis care, key strategies, such as technological advancement are adopted by major acute therapy manufacturers. For Example, in 2017, Baxter International has launched a three-in-one set that can eliminate inflammatory mediators from the patient”s blood. It is used in treating Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) and holds future prospective in sepsis treatment. Furthermore, in 2016, the company had partnered with Satellite Healthcare to bring hemodialysis services for its patients with the help of the AMIA Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD) system.

Factors such as the growing prevalence of acute kidney injury globally, rising incidence of sepsis, a mounting number of ICU patients, and significant technological advancements would lift the growth of the CRRT market. However, stringent regulatory guidelines, along with the high procedural cost of CRRT in North America, are likely to hamper the market growth. Although the FDA has regulated specific laws on manufacturers that certify the accessibility of advanced quality CRRT devices in intensive care units, thus boosting the industry growth in the near future.

MARKET TRENDS

Advancement in Medical Technologies and Recommendations for Efficient Kidney Disease Management

The use of CRRT for the management of AKI in critically ill patients has significantly benefited from technological advances in equipment design, a developed understanding of the dose of RRT, timing, and the application of new, more complex modalities. Such advancements have momentously expanded the field of extracorporeal therapies in the ICU. Furthermore, software integration is likely to become a new tool for advanced equipment to perform CRRT treatments efficiently and more safely. The treatment delivery and online hemodynamic stability will be affected by integrating bioimpedance and online hematocrit measurements. Integrating thermal energy balance will help in monitoring the patient”s blood temperature. This allows a specific energy balance to be achieved by altering the dialysate based on temperature sensors placed on blood and dialysate lines.

Indeed, such integrated care must be supported by information technologies, which assist in integration, data collection, delivery of a personalized recommendation, and measurement of results. Consequently, the implementation of advanced software solutions will help in improved treatment for acute kidney injury and organ dysfunction in critically ill patients.

MARKET DRIVERS

Increasing Incidence of Acute Kidney Injury and Chronic Kidney Disease is Driving the Growth of the Market

Diabetes, hypertension, and an aging population are the primary risk factors for acute kidney injury. Globally, the prevalence of diabetes is increasing at a rapid pace. According to an article published by the International Diabetes Federation (DFU) in 2019, an estimated 463 million people were living with diabetes, and the number is expected to rise to 578 million by 2030. Accordingly, with the increase in the incidence of diabetes, the number of patients with acute kidney injury is also increasing. Improved awareness by health care providers might reduce its occurrence and improve the management of the underlying diseases in the aging population.

Moreover, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) in 2014, around 200 million people were diagnosed with chronic kidney disease. It may lead to renal failure or kidney injury and can also result in end-stage renal disease, if left untreated thereby requiring continuous renal replacement therapy. Hence, the growing prevalence of acute and chronic kidney diseases is likely to propel the growth of the CRRT Market.

Growing R&D Expenditures by Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Industry Players for Developing Innovative CRRT Devices to Boost the Market Growth

The investments in research and development activities by prominent industry players, such as Baxter International Inc., Fresenius Kabi, and Medtronic, aimed at improving the CRRT systems are driven to impact business growth. For example, Baxter has developed the PRISMAFLEX system for critical care. PRISMAFLEX system is a flexible platform that offers customized therapies according to the patient”s ease and suitability. The system is integrated with advanced technology that enables accurate CRRT in patients suffering from acute kidney injuries. Besides, the Diapact CRRT system developed by B. Braun is unified with advanced technology that allows effective treatment of acute kidney injuries and diseases. The critical blood filtration process is carried out precisely without any obstructions ensuring rapid recovery of the patients. Such improvements in the continuous renal replacement therapy systems, coupled with innovation will result in higher adoption of continuous renal replacement therapy systems and is likely to amplify the growth in the near future.

MARKET RESTRAINT

Stringent Regulatory Guidelines for CRRT in North America is Likely to Hinder the Market Growth

continuous renal replacement therapy product companies in North America experience several regulatory barriers owing to complex regulations set by the FDA, thus adversely impacting the demand for numerous continuous renal replacement therapy products. Due to stringent regulatory barriers, several CRRT products approved in other countries have yet to be approved by the FDA in North America. For example, in Europe, CRRT is approved for several indications such as cardiac failure, liver support, intoxication, elevated Intracranial Pressure (ICP), rhabdomyolysis, and post-cardiac surgery. On the other hand, in North America, no continuous renal replacement therapy machine is approved by the FDA for the treatment of multiple indications. Likewise, no anticoagulating agent for blood infusion during a CRRT procedure is approved by the FDA till date, though it has been approved in Europe.

The substantial share of the U.S. in the global CRRT market is largely due to its huge AKI population base. Accordingly, the presence of stringent and regulatory policies for the approval of new CRRT products in the region is hampering the growth of the global market.

SEGMENTATION

By Product Type Analysis

Consumables Segment to Dominate the Global CRRT Market

Based on type, the continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) market is segmented into systems and consumables. Though consumable products are low-priced, due to repeated use, the market for the segment is the largest as compared to the others. Besides, during the forecast period, the consumables segment market is predicted to grow massively owing to the increasing application of charcoal filters, hemofilter, fluids, and other consumables in CRRT procedures.

The systems segment is also set to grow moderately, owing to an increase in the prevalence of acute kidney injury cases. According to an article published in the National Center for Biotechnology Information, the prevalence of acute kidney injury treated with CRRT is approximately 200-300 per million populations per year, worldwide. Henceforth, with the increasing prevalence of acute kidney injury, the use of these systems will grow continually.

By Modality Analysis

Solute Removal Performance of CVVH is Responsible for Dominance of the Segment in 2018

Based on modality, the market has been segmented into slow continuous ultra-filtration (SCUF), continuous venovenous hemofiltration (CVVH), continuous venovenous hemodialysis (CVVHD), and continuous venovenous hemodiafiltration (CVVHDF). Among them, the continuous venovenous hemofiltration (CVVH) segment is predicted to dominate the market share owing to the growing incidence of fluid overload cases, which is recurrently found in patients affected by acute kidney injury in critical care units. Additionally, according to an article issued by Elsevier, congestive heart failure is responsible for approximately 5% of all-cause mortality in dialysis patients, which is linked closely with fluid overload, and will consequently increase the application of CVVH treatment procedure. Thus, increase in such procedures are driving the growth of the segment.

The continuous venovenous hemodiafiltration (CVVHDF) segment is estimated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This treatment modality results in comprehensive removal and replacement of solutes and fluids within the blood and includes principles of diffusion and convection, i.e., hemofiltration and hemodialysis using a competent hemodiafilter to remove both solute and fluid, hence propelling the growth of the market.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

Continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) market in North America was valued at USD 305.5 million in 2018. Growing demand for continuous renal replacement therapy procedures and radical innovation of the machines and systems are a few of the high impact rendering factors responsible for the growth in this region. Besides, the growing prevalence of kidney diseases in the U.S. is projected to spur market growth over the forecast period. According to the data published by the CDC, in 2014, about 29.1 million people in the U.S. had diabetes. Thus, it proposes a large base of kidney-affected target populace for the CRRT market in this region.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to show the fastest growth during the forecast period. Factors such as technological advancement and substantial healthcare expenditure are expected to drive market growth. Moreover, the governments of several Asia Pacific countries are actively investing in the improvement of healthcare services to provide better healthcare facilities to its population. Hence, all the dynamics mentioned above are expected to boost the market in this region.

KEY INDUSTRY PLAYERS

Innovation, and Geographical Expansion of Baxter International Inc., has Propelled the Company to a Leading Position in the Global Market

Thecompetition landscape of the continuous renal replacement therapy market represents a monopoly market, dominated by Baxter International Inc. A diversified product portfolio of unique continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) technology in critical care, along with constant innovations by the company leading to new device introductions, are some of the prominent factors responsible for the dominance of the company.

However, the regional and domestic players such as B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Asahi Kasei Corporation, NxStage Medical, Inc., Toray Medical Co., NIPRO Corporation, Ltd, Medtronic plc, and others have entered the continuous renal replacement therapy market with innovative technology devices. Thus, they are anticipated to impact the global market positively, and these companies are likely to gain more market share during the forecast period.

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED:

Baxter International Inc.

B. Braun Medical Inc.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Asahi Kasei Corporation

NIPRO Corporation

Toray Medical Co., Ltd

NxStage Medical, Inc.,

Medtronic plc

Other key market players

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

February 2019 Fresenius Medical Care announced its acquisition of NxStage Medical following the approval by antitrust authorities in the United States. With the help of this acquisition, Fresenius Medical Care is enabled to leverage its supply chain, manufacturing, and marketing competencies across the dialysis products, services, and care coordination businesses in a less labor- and capital-intensive care setting.

October 2018 Baxter International Inc. received the CE mark of both its products, i.e., PrisMax system and TherMax blood warmer. PrisMax is the company”s next-generation technology for continuous renal replacement and organ support therapies. Designed with the effort from more than 650 healthcare practitioners worldwide, the PrisMax system features innovative technology to provide accurate, simpler, efficient, and improved therapy treatment in the ICU. TherMax blood warmer, is used alongside the PrisMax system, and is a critical component for extracorporeal therapies as a patient€™s blood is purified outside of the body and must be at a certain temperature prior to returning to the body.

REPORT COVERAGE

The Continuous renal replacement therapy market report provides a detailed analysis of the market and focuses on key aspects such as leading companies, product types, and leading modalities types. Besides, the report offers insights into the Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy market trends and highlights key industry developments. In addition to the aforementioned factors, the report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market over recent years.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Product Type

System

Consumables

By Modality

Slow Continuous Ultra Filtration (SCUF)

Continuous Venovenous Hemofiltration (CVVH)

Continuous Venovenous Hemodialysis (CVVHD)

Continuous Venovenous Hemodiafiltration (CVVHDF)

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Systems, and Consumables), By Modality (Slow Continuous Ultra-Filtration {SCUF}, Continuous Venovenous Hemofiltration {CVVH}, Continuous Venovenous Hemodialysis {CVVHD}, and Continuous Venovenous Hemodiafiltration {CVVHDF}), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580