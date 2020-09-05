Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment market.

The global diabetic foot ulcer treatment market size was USD 6.62 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 11.16 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

A diabetic foot ulcer is a well-known potential complication for patients with poorly controlled diabetes. The major underlying causes are peripheral neuropathy and ischemia from peripheral vascular diseases. Neuropathy is manifested in the motor, autonomic, and sensory components of the nervous system. Damage to the innervations of the intrinsic foot muscles leads to an imbalance between flexion and extension of the affected foot. This creates foot deformities that results in the formation of abnormal bony prominences and pressure points, which gradually causes skin breakdown and ulceration.

The diabetic foot ulcer treatment market is majorly driven by factors such as the rapidly increasing prevalence of diabetic foot ulcers and the growing adoption of novel wound care devices for its treatment. According to an article published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), in 2017, it was estimated that the prevalence of diabetic foot ulcers was 6.3% across the globe. The increasing awareness about the availability of treatment options for DFU, rise in healthcare expenditures, and an increase in advanced treatment procedures are anticipated to propel the diabetic foot ulcer treatment market growth during the forecast period. Combined with this, the growing geriatric population and rise in the demand for multiple treatment options by patients diagnosed around the globe are likely to increase the DFU market size during the forecast period.

MARKET DRIVERS

Increasing Prevalence of Diabetic Foot Ulcer Globally to Accelerate Growth of Market

A diabetic foot ulcer is one of the most significant and devastating complications of diabetes. Along with the rising prevalence of diabetes, an increase in its complications is witnessed. Various factors such as advancing age, sedentary lifestyle, and longer duration of diabetes mellitus have been responsible for increasing the prevalence of diabetic foot ulcers. According to an article published in 2019 by National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), the prevalence of diabetic foot ulcer in North America is 13% and the annual incidence of a diabetic foot ulcer or necrosis in diabetic patients is about 2-5%; and the lifetime risks ranges from about 15 to 20%. These trends are presenting a large patient pool seeking treatment. This, along with the increasing awareness among patient population about the availability of treatment and rise in healthcare expenditure, especially in emerging countries is anticipated to further augment the DFU treatment market growth during the forecast period.

Technological Advancements in Treatment Options, especially in Developed Economies to Drive Market

Diabetic foot ulcer belongs to the most frequent complication of diabetes and is one of the major causes of morbidity worldwide. Continuous technological advancements in the treatment options such as bioengineered skin substitutes, extracellular matrix proteins, and miscellaneous therapeutic agents, are projected to propel the diabetic foot ulcer treatment market growth. For instance, in July 2019, AVITA Medical, a global regenerative medicine company, announced favorable results from an open-label feasibility study of the RECELL Autologous Cell Harvesting Device (RECELL System) for the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs).

Clinical trials with Dermagraft, Apligraf, and Lamin gel have yielded favorable results for the treatment. Therefore, the growing number of such technological advances in the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers is anticipated to further propel the market growth during the forecast period.

SEGMENTATION

By Ulcer Type Outlook

Neuroischemic Ulcer Segment Expected to Dominate the Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market

Based on the ulcer type, the diabetic foot ulcer treatment market can be segmented into a neuropathic ulcer, ischemic ulcer, and neuroischemic ulcer. Among them, the neuroischemic ulcer segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to the high prevalence and subsequent higher treatment costs. For instance, according to a study by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), the treatment expenses for a neuropathic foot ulcer and neuroischemic diabetic foot ulcer is US$ 56 and US$ 1960, respectively.

On the other hand, the ischemic diabetic foot ulcer segment is anticipated witness comparatively sluggish growth due to less occurrence of this case as compared to the other two types. For instance, according to a study by World Journal of Diabetes, pure ischemic ulcer accounts for only 10% of the diabetic foot ulcer and 90% are caused by neuropathy, alone or with ischemia.

By Product Type Outlook

Wound Care Dressings Segment to Hold a Leading Market Share

Among product type, the wound care dressing segment is expected to dominate the diabetic foot ulcer treatment market. Increased focus of market players on research and development, rise in launch of technologically advanced products, increasing awareness about these products among people in emerging regions, and surge in per capita healthcare expenditure are some of the prominent factors to drive the wound care dressings segments growth. For instance, in June 2019, UPM launched a new advanced wound care product for the European market. FibDex is the first wound dressing created from wood-based nanofibrillar cellulose to receive regulatory approval and to be awarded a CE mark.

The wound care devices segment is projected to expand at considerably high growth rate, owing to the rising adoption of negative pressure wound therapy and the introduction of new therapies including extracorporeal shock wave therapy for wound care. Distinct advantages of wound care devices in exudate management, reduced healing time of the wound, and comparatively lower cost of care for wound management are factors anticipated to increase the adoption of new wound care devices during the forecast period.

On the other hand, the active therapies segment includes skin grafts & substitutes, growth factors, hemostatic agents, and sealants. Skin grafts and substitutes which involves taking the healthy skin from another area of the body and placing it over the ulcer is also used as a treatment option. Thus, novel applications of these treatment therapies are anticipated to boost their adoption rates, further fueling the growth of the segment.

By End User Outlook

Hospitals Segment to Continue Its Dominance till 2026 in the Global Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market

On the basis of end-user, the diabetic foot ulcer treatment market can be segmented into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and home care settings. The hospital segment is anticipated to have a dominant share in the market during the forecast period. The dominance is due to a higher adoption rate of treatment options for diabetic foot ulcers in hospitals, presence of required facility skilled staff, and increasing patient preference to hospitals due to favorable policies.

The home care setting segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate owing to the rise in the geriatric patient population and shift in preference from a hospital visit to self-care at home care settings for the treatment of DFU. The clinics segment is likely to expand at a considerable growth rate owing to increase in the number of specialty clinics with advanced facilities, trained staff, and personalized wound care.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

Geographically, the diabetic foot ulcer treatment market segments include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among them, North America earned a dominant diabetic foot ulcer treatment market share in the year 2018. This is attributable to the increasing prevalence of diabetic foot ulcer, huge healthcare expenditure, high cost of products, and increasing launch of advanced technologies in this region.

Europe accounted for the second-largest diabetic foot ulcer treatment market share. The increasing prevalence of diabetic foot ulcers among the adults and the geriatric population is anticipated to drive the market in this region. Combined with this, an increase in the adoption of technologically advanced treatment options in countries like Germany, France, and the U.K. are likely expected to create growth opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period due to the rapidly increasing geriatric population, along with the growing incidences of diabetic foot ulcers among the diabetic population in the region. For instance, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), currently stated that the geriatric population in Asia Pacific is rising at an unprecedented rate. It also states that by 2050, one in four people in this region will be above 60 years of age. Latin America and Middle East & Africa, on the other side are anticipated to witness a moderate CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising unmet needs for cost-effective treatment options for diabetic foot ulcers and developing health care infrastructure. Moreover, the growing expansion of product offerings by many key players is likely to help attract high DFU treatment market revenue in the region during the forecast period.

INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS

Smith & Nephew, ConvaTec Group Plc, and Coloplast Corp, Dominate the Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market

Smith & Nephew, ConvaTec Group Plc, Coloplast Corp, and MÃ¶lnlycke Health Care AB. are the leading players in the diabetic foot ulcer treatment market. This is accountable to the strong brand presence, combined with a wide range of product offerings. These players are likely to continue their dominance and generate significant revenue in the forthcoming years owing to the robust research activities and continuous investments in innovative product development. Moreover, a strong focus on strategic partnerships with other players is likely to support the expansion of their footprints in the diabetic foot ulcer treatment market. For instance, in July 2018, MÃ¶lnlycke Health Care AB acquired a German wound care products company, SastoMed GmbH., to expand its product offerings of diabetic foot ulcer treatment.

Other players involved in diabetic foot ulcer treatment with a considerable market share include 3M, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Cardinal Health, and other prominent players.

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES COVERED:

Smith & Nephew

ConvaTec Group Plc

Coloplast Corp

MÃ¶lnlycke Health Care AB.

3M

Integra LifeSciences Corporation.

Cardinal Health.

Tissue Regenix

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Other Prominent Players

REPORT COVERAGE

The diabetic foot ulcer market report provides a detailed information regarding various insights into the market. Some of them are growth drivers, restraints, competitive landscape, regional analysis, and challenges. It further offers an analytical depiction of the diabetic foot ulcer treatment market trends and estimations to illustrate the forthcoming investment pockets. The market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2026 to provide the financial competency of the market. The information gathered in the report has been taken from several primary and secondary sources.

Report Scope & Segmentation

By Ulcer Type

Neuropathic Ulcer

Ischemic Ulcer

Neuro-Ischemic Ulcer

Segmentation

By Product Type

Wound-care Dressings

Antimicrobial Dressing

Foam Dressings

Film Dressings

Alginate Dressings

Hydrogel Dressings

Other Dressings

Wound-care Devices

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT)

Ultrasound Therapy

HBOT

Others

Active Therapies

Skin Grafts & Substitutes

Growth Factors

Others

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Homecare Settings

By Geography

North America (the U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

December 2019: Orpyx Medical Technologies Inc. launched Orpyx SI Sensory Insoles with remote patient monitoring for the prevention of diabetic foot ulcer and neuropathy-related ulcers.

July 2018: MÃ¶lnlycke acquired German wound care products company, SastoMed GmbH., with an aim to expand its product offerings to help patients and healthcare professionals to accelerate the wound healing process; and treating chronic wounds such as diabetic foot ulcer.

December 2017: SANUWAVE Health, Inc. received FDA approval for marketing of the Dermapace System, the first shock wave device intended to treat diabetic foot ulcers.

