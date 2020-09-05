Global Immersion Heater Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats (2019–2025)

In 2018, the market size of Global Immersion Heater Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Global Immersion Heater .
This report studies the global market size of Global Immersion Heater , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Global Immersion Heater Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Global Immersion Heater history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.
In global Global Immersion Heater market, the following companies are covered:
Segment by Type, the Immersion Heater market is segmented into
Over-the-Side Immersion Heater
Flanged Immersion Heater
Screw Plug Immersion Heater
Others
Flanged based Heaters occupies most of the market share reached 50% segment
Segment by Application, the Immersion Heater market is segmented into
Home Appliance
Industrial Appliance
Others
Immersion Heater main application area is Home Appliance. In 2018, this sector hold a market share of 50.27%. Then followed by the Industrial Appliance which account for 37.57%. The market share of Others was12.16%.
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Immersion Heater Market Share Analysis
Immersion Heater market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Immersion Heater product introduction, recent developments, Immersion Heater sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
NIBE
Thermon
Zhenjiang Dongfang Electric Heating Technology
OMEGA Engineering (Spectris)
Watlow
Chromalox
Hotset GmbH
Friedr. Freek GmbH
Zoppas Industries
Thermowatt
Tutco Heating Solutions Group
Tempco Electric Heating Element Corporation
Headway Electric Heat Components CO.,LTD
Warren Electric Corporation
Durex Industries
Sanbra Fyffe Limited
WATTCO
