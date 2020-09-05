Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Industrial Mezzanines market.

The global industrial mezzanines market size was USD 6.59 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 9.43 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

Technological advancements in industrial mezzanines are a growing trend. The mezzanines are configured such that storage of goods can be done manually or automatically by utilizing automated robots and electric pallet trucks. In the current era, mezzanines are free standing and have an interlocking design that allows the end-user to increase overhead storage space. Moreover, the manufacturers are focused on developing modern storage solutions. It is because the warehouses, distribution centers, retail stores, and processing plants have taller ceilings, which allow more storage of goods. Modular mezzanines are one of those modern solutions. Modular mezzanines create extra space horizontally so that the goods can get easily transported from one end of the warehouse to the other, making operations less complicated. Moreover, modular structures make mezzanine flooring more flexible.

In addition to this, various governmental bodies have defined various laws for safety standards that deal with safety of workers while working on raised platforms. Names of some of the governmental bodies are as follows:

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)

American National Standard Institute (ANSI)

Health and Safety Executive (HSE)

International Building Code (IBC)

Local Building Code (LBC)

MARKET TRENDS

Implementation of Advanced Technologies to Spur Market Growth

Implementation of technologies and integrating industrial mezzanines with different types of material handling systems are trending aspects across the e-commerce, aerospace, and other major industries. With the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology across mezzanine systems, the sorting process has become more synchronized. Moreover, companies across the world are also implementing Internet of Things (IoT) for storage purposes so that the facility storage owners can integrate the industrial mezzanine system with pallet racking system and conveyor systems. For instance, Noordrek GmbH offers a wide range of solutions for factory equipment and storage systems including, storage mezzanine platforms with spans up to 10 meters, warehouse mezzanine platform RAL 7035, and others.

Moreover, in distribution centers, industrial mezzanines offer various benefits including adaptability with other material handling system and robust and safe storage options through the adoption on IoT. Therefore, technologically integrated industrial mezzanines are one of the growing market trends.

MARKET DRIVERS

Growth in E-commerce Industry is Laying Foundation for Future Market Growth

The growth in e-commerce industry has boosted the nature of online orders and speed with which the order must be processed. Owing to this, mezzanines and its structural parts such as floor support columns and staircases are gaining traction as they are steel structured and offer additional space without changing the building fabrication. Moreover, various types of end-user industries including warehousing and retail are expanding the size of their fulfillment centers by utilizing all the available space within the facility. As a result, e-commerce companies such as Amazon, Flipkart, etc. are opting for warehouses with maximum ceiling height and distribution centers with more than four buildings. This factor boosts the industrial mezzanines market growth, as it offers the scope to increase the storage space.

Therefore, the growth in e-commerce industry is propelling the market demand of industrial mezzanines.

MARKET RESTRAINT

Lack of Safety Measures to Hinder Market Growth

Mezzanine floor is a vital tool for utilizing the available space within the pre-existing facilities. These floors provide durable alternatives to structural changes by reducing the cost of additional infrastructure. However, there are areas of concern regarding the safety of workers. Manufacturers have been fabricating mezzanines without safety measures such as gatekeeper, handrail, and guardrails. Owing to this, workers are losing their lives while working on these raised platforms. For instance, in 2018-19, in Great Britain, approximately 44,000 injuries occurred at work place owing to the non-existent mezzanine safety equipment. However, there are safety standards that have been set by various governmental bodies including the American National Standard Institute (ANSI), Health and Safety Executive (HSE), and others regarding guardrail system, handrail systems, and safety gates.

Still, the incidence of injuries while working on elevated workspaces is high owing to the lack of important safety measures that need to be put up by manufacturers.

SEGMENTATION

By Type Analysis

The Free Standing Mezzanine Segment to Generate Maximum Revenue

Based on type, the global market of industrial mezzanines is categorized into prefabricated mezzanine, structural mezzanine, freestanding mezzanine, and perimeter mezzanine.

The freestanding mezzanine segment is in the best position to lead the industrial mezzanines market share owing to its ability to restructure as and when needed in the facility stores. Additionally, the primary beam i.e. steel offers hassle-free customization within the warehouse or distribution center building. This feature makes freestanding mezzanine floors less costly as compared to other types.

The structural mezzanine segment is expected to grow considerably owing to its utilization in apartment or industrial buildings. These mezzanines offer extra space for storage above and below the mezzanine structure. Prefabricated mezzanine segment is expected to grow steadily. The companies that focus on fast installation of simple mezzanine systems demand these mezzanines.

The perimeter mezzanine segment is expected to witness steady growth owing to its utilization to transport goods from one end of the facility to another. Moreover, the columns of the building support the perimeter mezzanine, thus making it more useful when accommodating maximum visitors during industrial tours.

By Number of Storey Analysis

Single â€“ level Mezzanines to Experience Rising Demand

The number of storey segment is categorized into single â€“ level mezzanines and multi â€“ level mezzanines.

Single â€“ level mezzanines are in demand owing to the increasing requirement for last-mile e-commerce warehouses. Moreover, utilization of single â€“ level mezzanines in small and medium enterprises has boosted their demand in industries across the globe. However, single â€“ level mezzanines are expected to hold the maximum market share. The multi-level mezzanine offers maximum storage capacity over the mezzanine floor, owing to the maximum ceiling height utilization.

Hence, the single â€“ level mezzanine segment is in the best position to lead the market.

By Application Analysis

Industrial Facilities and Warehouses to Experience Highest CAGR in the Forecast Period

By application, the industrial facilities and warehouses category is dominating the market owing to increasing industrial manufacturing and rise in warehouse renting rates. Warehouse construction companies are offering warehouses on rent to medium enterprises to carry out the delivery of goods in the quickest possible time.

Distribution center category is expected to witness substantial growth owing to the increasing number of distribution centers being utilized by the e-commerce companies to store goods. Moreover, rapid increase in online shopping is also complimenting the increased utilization of industrial mezzanines in distribution centers.

Industrial mezzanines are utilized in retails Stores, office buildings, and processing plants as they increase the back â€“ of â€“ storage area in retails stores and office space in office buildings. Adding mezzanine floor in a retail store makes it look bigger and it allows the business owner to utilize the maximum available space.

Therefore, industrial facilities and warehouses category is expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

Asia-Pacific Industrial Mezzanines Market Size, 2018 (USD Billion)

By geography, the market of industrial mezzanines is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle

East and Africa and Latin America

This market is anticipated to witness swift growth in the Asia-Pacific, owing to the availability of mezzanine product varieties across the region. Moreover, countries including, India, China, Malaysia and South Korea extensively utilized industrial mezzanines for space utilization, which is a concerning issue in these countries. The utilization of multi â€“ level mezzanines offers an organization to add internationally accepted certifications such as International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and Six Sigma in assembly operations. Moreover, giant players in e-commerce business have shifted their warehousing and distribution centers in India owing to government initiatives such as Make in India. This has been a major boosting factor in utilizing mezzanine floors for fast goods delivery. For instance, till April 2017, Amazon had approximately 30 fulfillment centers across 10 states in India that occupied 2.5 million square feet space and about 10 million square feet storage capacity.

North America is projected to witness substantial growth, owing to advantage of space availability in warehouses, distribution centers, and other industrial facilities. Automotive and aerospace industries have huge demand for freestanding structured mezzanines owing to their ease of installation. Moreover, key players are adopting product expansion strategies in the U.S. to cope with the regional players. For instance, Mecalux, S.A. and Equipto have implemented the product expansion strategy to expand mezzanine applications in pallet racking and modular cabinets, respectively.

Europe is expected to experience steady growth in the forecast period owing to the presence of major players including SSI Schaefer, Jungheinrich Ag, Konvex Storage systems, S.L., and others. The presence of major players has boosted the opportunities for product expansion and mergers and acquisitions with regional players. In addition, the strict safety measurement standards imposed by the U.K. government have also complimented the market growth for industrial mezzanines, in the European countries.

The Middle East and Africa and Latin America regions are estimated to grow at a steady rate owing to the rising government initiatives for the manufacturing industry across countries such as Oman, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa.

KEY INDUSTRY PLAYERS

Prominent players have adopted strategies including advanced product launching, acquiring regional players etc. to sustain in the market competition. Moreover, these players are continuously focusing on technological advancements including IoT in storage systems, integrating mezzanines with material handling equipment systems, etc. to offer wide range of mezzanine products.

List of the Key Companies Profiled in the Report are:

Cornix

Jungheinrich AG

stow Group

Mecalux, S.A.

Equipto

SSI Schaefer

Stanley Vidmar

IMVO

Kepler Entreplantas Desmontables

Noordrek GmbH

Konvex Storage Systems, S.L.

Shanghai Maxrac Storage Equipment Engineering co., ltd.

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

December 2019 â€“ Mecalux, S.A. installed a mezzanine floor in Almenara Mall shopping center in Canelones, Uruguay. The mezzanine structure features five floors to raise the storage capacity.

January 2019 â€“ Jungheinrich AG acquired ISI Automation GmbH & Co. KG. ISI Automation GmbH & Co. KGâ€™s ISIPlus and ISIPro products will expand Jungheinrichâ€™s product portfolio in the area between ERP and the shop floor operations.

OVERVIEW OF THE COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Major Companies to Focus on Brand Expansion and Providing Industrial Operational Support

The major market players are SSI Schaefer, Stanley Vidmar, Gonvarri Material Handling, Jungheinrich AG, IMVO, and Stow-group.com. These companies are likely to hold approximately 65% of the market share. Majority of players have their presence in the North America, India, and Europe.

These companies are opting for mergers and acquisitions with regional players to expand the market reach. Moreover, companies such as IMVO are supplying their material handling equipment to countries such as Belgium, Germany, and Czech Republic.

FUTURE SCENARIO

This market is highly competitive, as most of the industry players have limited geographical presence. As a result, the future of this market shows potential in the coming years. Moreover, features such as maximum load bearing capacity, mountable â€“ dismountable system, and vertical expansion are complimenting the future of the market. The manufacturers are following the safety standards to avoid workplace injuries. All these factors are complimenting the growth of this market in the coming future.

REPORT COVERAGE

The industrial mezzanines market report focuses on leading regions across the globe to offer a better understanding to end-users. Moreover, the report offers insights to the industry dynamics and analyzes technologies that are utilized at a rapid pace across the world. It also displays some of the key factors and restraints to help the readers to gain in-depth knowledge about the market.

REPORT SCOPE & SEGMENTATION

Segmentation

By Type

Prefabricated Mezzanine

Structural Mezzanine

Free Standing Mezzanine

Perimeter Mezzanine

By Number of Storey

Single – level

Multi â€“ level

By Application

Processing Plants

Industrial Facilities & Warehouses

Distribution Centers

Retails Stores

Office Buildings

By Region

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (Germany, U.K., Spain, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia- Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Industrial Mezzanines Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Prefabricated, Structured, Free-standing, Perimeter), By Number of Storey (Single -level, Multi -level), By Application (Processing Plants, Industrial Facilities and Warehouse, Distribution Center, Retails Stores, Office buildings), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

