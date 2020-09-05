Global Intelligent Transport System Market- Manufacturers, Recent Developments, Competitive Analysis and Development Forecasts to 2026

Reportspedia announces a new report titled Global Intelligent Transport System Market, which outlines the rationale standpoint of the unpretentious forces of the market. It announces the addition of another new dimension to this industry explaining the performance of the major players. The Intelligent Transport System Market has also been segmented on the basis of the provincial players, out of which some are well established while some have newly entered the global market. These players have established actions such as research and development, determined to bring in new services that can efficiently compete with the other established players.
Top Key Players:
Iteris Inc.
Garmin International Inc.
Hitachi Ltd.
Telenav Inc.
Nuance Communications Incorporation
TomTom NV
EFKON AG
WS Atkins PLC
Thales Group
Siemens AG
Geographically, the following regions are covered in this report:
United States, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa and Rest of the World
The global “Intelligent Transport System Market” report covers the market landscape and its growth over the upcoming years and discussion of the Prominent Companies effective in this market. This report has been organized based on a detailed market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report delivers a 360-degree overview of the market, listing numerous factors limiting, driving the market during the forecast period.
Intelligent Transport System Market Segment by Type:
Advanced Traveler Information Systems (ATIS)
Advanced Transportation Management Systems (ATMS)
Advanced Transportation Pricing System (APTS)
Advanced Public Transportation System (APTS)
Cooperative Vehicle Systems (CVO)
Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems (ANPR)
Intelligent Transport System Market Segment by Application:
Traffic Management
Road Safety & Surveillance
Freight Management
Road User Charging
Parking Management
Automotive Telematics
Automated Vehicles
The global Intelligent Transport System Market is predicted to witness of enormous growth in the next six years. The growing level of competition among the players and the growing focus on the advance of new products are likely to offer promising growth during the prediction period. The research study on the global Intelligent Transport System Market deals with a complete overview, highlighting the key aspects that are projected to surge the growth of the market in the near future.
Some Points from Table of Contents
Global Intelligent Transport System Market Insight and Forecast to 2026
Chapter 1 Intelligent Transport System Market Report Overview
Chapter 2 Global Growth Trends
Chapter 3 Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter 4 Intelligent Transport System by Regions
Chapter 5 Intelligent Transport System by Region
Chapter 6 Intelligent Transport System Market by Type (2020-2026)
Chapter 7 Intelligent Transport System Market by Application (2020-2026)
strong>Chapter 8 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Intelligent Transport System Business
Chapter 9 Production and Supply Forecast
Chapter 10 Marketing Channel, Distributors, and Customers
Chapter 11 Industry Trends and Advanced Strategy
Chapter 12 Conclusions
Chapter 13 Appendix
