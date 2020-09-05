Intelligent Logistics Market To Witness excellent growth scenario during Forecast Period 2021 – 2025

Intelligent Logistics allow organizations to improve their inter-organizational co-ordination through collaborative planning. It is used to handle different logistics in a planned, managed, or controlled in a more intelligent way compared to conventional solutions. The Integration of Internet of Things (loT) and Big Data in Logistics is expected to boost the market size of global intelligent logistic market.

Latest study released by AMA Research on Intelligent Logistics Market research with more than 100 market data tables and figures spread through Pages are easy to understand TOC in "Intelligent LogisticsMarket research", so you can get a variety of ways to maximize your profits. Intelligent Logistics Market predicted until 2025 *. Some of the company that are profiled in this study are Deutsche Post DHL Group (Germany), Kuehne + Nagel International AG (Switzerland), United Parcel Service (United States), D.B. GROUP Spa (Italy), FedEx Corporation (United States), Nippon Express Co., Ltd. (Japan), World Courier Group, Inc. (United States), SF Merdd Co., Ltd. (China), Panalpina Welttransport Holding AG (Switzerland), CEVA Logistics (Switzerland), Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P. (Kuwait), DSV Panalpina A/S (Denmark), Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Hong Kong), C.H. Robinson (United States), VersaCold (Canada), Marken Llp (United States) and Air Canada Cargo (Canada).

Competitive Analysis:

Leading companies are focusing on innovation in production technology to improve efficiency and shelf lifeto overcome COVID19 Outbreak Impact. The best long-term growth opportunities in this sector can be captured by ensuring financial flexibility to invest in continuous process improvement and optimal strategies.

Research objectives:

Post COVID Analysis on growth & market size (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To study and analyze the Intelligent LogisticsMarket size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2019 to 2025, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Intelligent LogisticsMarket by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key Intelligent LogisticsMarket players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Intelligent LogisticsMarket with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market to better understand Pre and Post COVID scenario.



What’s Driving the Intelligent Logistics Market

Increasing Technological Advancements and Demand For Advanced Services and System

Increasing Adoption of RFID Technology in Logistics

Market Trend

Emergence of IoT Connected Devices

Restraints

Lack of Infrastructure

Opportunities

Greater Accuracy and Speed for Logistic Supply Chain

Increasing Innovation in Mobile Technologies

Challenges

Slow Technological Development in Some of the Underdeveloped Countries



The titled segments and Market Intelligent Logistics illuminated below:

Type (Cold Chain Logistics, Non-cold Chain Logistics), Application (Oil and Gas, Power and Energy, Aviation and Marine, Military and Defense, Manufacturing, Retail, Automotive, Chemicals, Food and Beverages, Others), Services (Inventory Management, Transportation System, Order Management), Technology (Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented Reality, Big Data, Cloud Computing), Approaches (Autonomous Logistics, Product Intelligence, Physical Internet, Intelligent Transportation Systems, Intelligent Cargo, Self-organizing Logistics)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Research Parameter/ Research Methodology

Primary Research:

Key sources are industry professionals in the Intelligent Logistics industry, including management organizations, processing organizations, and analytics service providers that manage the value chain of industry organizations. As survey are restricted due to lockdown worldwide, out team of Analyst are collecting and certifying qualitative and quantitative information through extensive primary research process via LinkedIn, Email communication, Survey Monkey and Industry forum to acquire relevant information from industry experts such as CEOs, vice presidents, directors, technology and innovation experts, founders and key executives from several of the industry’s leading Intelligent Logisticscompanies and organizations.

Secondary Research:

Secondary research studies critical information about the industrial value chain, core pool of people, and applications. We also helped market segmentation and key information with the help of Annual reports, press releases, analyst & conference call transcripts.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Intelligent Logisticsare as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2025



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Intelligent Logistics Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Intelligent Logistics market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Intelligent Logistics Market.

Chapter 3:Impact on Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges&Opportunities of the Intelligent Logistics; Post COVID Scenario

Chapter 4: Presenting the Intelligent Logistics Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Intelligent Logistics market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2020-2025)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

**Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis, Business opportunities, Market Size Estimation Available in Full Report.

