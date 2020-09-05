Swelling Demand for Thiamethoxam to Fuel the Growth of the Thiamethoxam Market Through the Forecast Period 2015 – 2021

Given the debilitating impact of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) on the Thiamethoxam market, companies are vying opportunities to stay afloat in the market landscape. North America dominates the global herbicide market and has the largest market share in terms of volume and revenue. Europe is the second largest market for herbicides. North America and Europe are mature markets and are dominated by a few major players. To survive intense competition, companies in these regions are focused on new product development.

Reduction of arable land in recent years, rising population as well as growing need to enhance crop yields are anticipated to drive the demand for crop protection chemicals such as thiamethoxam over the forecast period. However, increasing regulations from authorities such as EPA (Environment Protection Agency) to ban the use of pesticides in order to decrease the impact on the environment and rising consumer awareness from the use of pesticides, due to residues is anticipated to slow down the growth for thiamethoxam in the next five years. Restriction of thiamethoxam in Europe due to hazardous effect of the chemical on bees is also expected to hamper the growth of the market. The European Food Safety Authority in January 2013 mentioned that neonicotinoids pose high risk to bees. Again, in April 2013, the European Union voted for the ban of neonicotinoid insecticides for two years. The ban will restrict the use of thiamethoxam, clothianidin, and imidacloprid for use on crops that are attractive to bees. Focus on research and development activities towards developing innovative products as well as focus on market expansion in emerging region such as Latin America and Asia Pacific is expected to provide new opportunities for the growth of the market.

Agro-care Chemical, Bayer AG, Bonide Products Incorporated, Central Garden & Pet Company, Syngenta AG, Sigma Aldrich Corporation, and Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited are some of the key players present in the thiamethoxam industry.

Key geographies evaluated in this report are:

North America U.S Canada

Europe France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK Eastern Europe CIS

APAC China India Japan Australia Others

Latin America Argentina Brazil Others

Key features of this report Drivers, restraints, and challenges shaping the Thiamethoxam market dynamics

Latest innovations and key events in the industry

Analysis of business strategies of the top players

Thiamethoxam market estimates and forecasts(2015 -2021)

