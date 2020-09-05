Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Europe Dietary Supplements market.

The Europe dietary supplements market size was USD 14.29 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 20.89 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.89% during the forecast period (2019-2026).

We have updated the Europe Dietary Supplements Market with business impact analysis and disruption caused by COVID-19.

Dietary supplements are certain substances that are developed and designed to add nutrients to the body. These nutrients are supplied externally which helps in supporting the body system by lowering the risk of heart diseases. They also create strong immunity to fight against various diseases. There are a few vitamins and minerals that the body cannot process on its own. Hence, they have to be consumed in the form of supplements. Sometimes, these supplements are added to the persons food and drinks. Dietary supplements come in various forms, such as extracts (liquid and powder), capsules, tablets, and pills. They consist of different types of minerals, vitamins, amino acids, fibers, plant, and herb enzymes or extracts.

The Europe dietary supplements market growth is driven by the growing popularity of sportified nutritional supplement products. Internet retail market growth and online shopping trends, especially emerging in Europe are expected to drive the dietary supplements market in this region. The easy and convenient shopping experience, sales promotion, and exclusive product availability on the e-commerce platforms are some of the key driving factors for the growth of the food supplements market in Europe. The developed market in Europe has witnessed robust sales of vitamins and minerals based supplements. It is primarily fueled by millennial women who are opting for superior source of nutrients to complement their dietary requirements. The dietary supplements market in Europe is highly competitive and dynamic -private label brands and niche players are leading the market with their innovative, customizable and aesthetic offerings.

The Europe dietary supplements market is also driven by the rapidly increasing aging population across various European economies, followed by rising consumer consciousness towards preventive healthcare measures and practices. The demand for natural, vegan, and clean-label supplements is exhibiting strong growth trajectory owing to the rising consumer inclination towards natural products and products made up of less number of chemical ingredients. The demand for botanical and herbal supplements is also growing at a rapid pace in many countries in the region.

The concept of personalized nutrition is becoming widespread across several European economies which is a prominent future growth factor for a variety of dietary supplements. At present, consumers across countries, such as Germany, the U.K., Italy, and France are inclining towards personalized nutrition to fulfill their targeted nutritional requirements and improve health.

MARKET DRIVERS

Customization of Nutrition as Per Consumer Needs to Drive Market Growth

The sustainable growth of the Europe dietary supplements market will hinge on customized offerings the one-size-fits-all concept of dietary supplements is expected to be replaced by personalized nutrition. The digitalization wave has quickly reached the nutrition sector. Technological intervention in the form of artificial intelligence is increasingly deployed to analyze data, such as biomarkers, medical history, and genetics in order to develop hyper-personalized solutions.

Consumers are exhibiting greater willingness for customized and tailor-made offerings which include diet, supplements, and exercise. Nutritional supplements are expected to emerge as a crucial intervention in the predictive and proactive health concept.

Gut-health and sports nutrition are expected to witness greater customization among European consumers. This is because the companies are making intensive efforts in collecting and analyzing an individuals health-related information and curating products and offerings with targeted effects.

Personalized nutritional solutions will witness co-evolution with the e-commerce retail advancements. Companies are exploring ways and means to deliver niche solutions that ensure fulfilling customers unique needs. Precision nutrition will thus go a long way in augmenting the sales of dietary supplements, empowering consumers to maintain and improvise on their nutritional regime. It would further augment the Europe dietary supplements market revenue in the coming years.

Increased Production and Formulation of Novel and Innovative Supplements to Boost Growth

The Europe dietary supplements market is highly competitive and dynamic. As per the Europe dietary supplements market trends, private label brands and niche players are leading with their innovative, customizable, and aesthetic offerings.

The product expertise and significant brand loyalty of regional brands in Europe have led to intensive mergers and acquisition activities. The consolidation in the industry is expected to benefit end consumers in the form of high-quality, credible, certified, and clean-label supplements. There have been tremendous funding opportunities amongst the local companies provided that their solutions are unique and disruptive amidst the ongoing competition from the functional food and beverages sector.

SEGMENTATION

By Type Analysis

Vitamin Dietary Supplements Segment to Dominate Backed by Astonishing Demand

In terms of type, the market is grouped into proteins, enzymes, fatty acids, minerals, vitamins, and others. The consumer base for dietary supplements is broad across the region as consumers are highly inclined to boost their physical as well as mental health and enhance the quality of their lives. The demand for traditional vitamin, mineral, and multivitamin supplements is significantly high among women, while men are more inclined towards dietary supplements that can boost their energy, endurance, and can improve their gut health. The demand for vitamins, iron, multivitamins, and omega-3 supplements are incredibly high in Europe as a large number of infants, children, and pregnant women are deficient of these nutrients. These factors are expected to serve as a growth factor for vitamin supplements in Europe.

By Form Analysis

Tablets and Capsules Segment to Lead Stoked by Growing Demand for Convenient Packaging

On the bases of form, the market is fragmented into powders, liquids, and tablets and capsules. The tablet and capsules dietary supplements segment is set to lead owing to their higher demand across the region. Consumers are inclining towards them because of their convenient packaging, higher affordability than liquid supplements, and defined dosage. Most of the international, as well as domestic market players, choose to encapsulate their vitamin, multivitamin, multi-mineral, and amino acid dietary supplements in different capsule sizes. Technological advancements in capsule manufacturing is anticipated to further boost the sales of tablets and capsules supplements across the region. It would help in fueling the Europe dietary supplements market revenue.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

The market is geographically divided into the U.K., Germany, Italy, France, Spain, and the rest of Europe. Amongst these, the rest of Europe is projected to register the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.21% during 2019-2026. In countries such as Greece, Netherlands, Ireland, Denmark, Poland, Austria, and Belgium, the perspective of consumers towards dietary supplements has changed positively in the recent years, which has led to more and more consumers adopting dietary supplements in their daily life to enhance health and improve the quality of their life.

One of the significant Europe dietary supplements market trends is that in countries, such as Netherlands, Belgium, Norway, and Sweden, there is an immense opportunity for dietary supplement manufacturers. They can promote and sell unique and specialized products through effective sales strategies, namely, partnership with digital personal care product selling platforms. As the trend of online shopping is growing across various economies of Europe, the manufacturers and distributors of dietary supplements are increasing their focus on promoting their products and selling them through e-commerce channels to upsurge the sales of their products and earn profits.

In most of the European countries, the demand for multivitamins, mineral, and protein supplements is considerably high, and hence it proves that tablets and capsules sector holds the largest Europe dietary supplements market share in this region. It is also set to occur as the aforementioned supplement varieties are majorly sold in the European market in the forms of tablet and capsule. The demand for powder supplements and liquid supplements is growing at a considerable pace especially due to their easily consumable nature and increasing availability in the Europe marketplace.

Europe Dietary Supplements Market Size (by Value), 2018

Innovation in capsulation technology is another prominent reason which is fueling the sales of dietary supplements that are present in the European marketplace. Companies, such as Capsugel are focusing on developing capsules that are compatible with vegan and natural ingredients as the demand for vegan and plant-based supplements in Europe is growing at a faster pace.

The market in Italy is driven by high awareness among consumers about the positive health benefits of dietary supplements and nutritional products, increasing aging population, and growing discretionary spending on self-care products.

Italy is one of the prominent European economies in the herbal dietary supplements sector. It can be attributed to the high demand for botanicals and their active principles, coupled with the prevalence of permissive legislation on botanical and herbal food supplements in the country.

To ensure that only safe and high-quality products are accessible to the Italian consumers, the Ministry of Health (Italy) and the European Food Safety Agency (EFSA) are taking crucial initiatives and measures. For instance, a nutritional supplement in Italy can only be marketed if it has been notified to the Ministry of Health and has received clearance from the department.

The majority of dietary supplements available in Italy are in the forms of tablet, hard capsule, and soft capsule (soft gels). Encapsulating dietary supplements or any other substance into capsules is highly automated, hence manufacturers prefer to pack their products into micro-capsules and hard and soft capsules as they are hassle-free and also save labor cost.

The supplements present in the form of capsules are more desirable in Italy as they are available in unique dosage combinations and offer high-fat solubility at the same time. In the upcoming years, gummies, liquid, and powdered dietary supplements are projected to witness an upsurge in demand owing to their easy-to-consume nature and popularity among the elderly and children.

INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS

Key Players Focus on Strategic Partnerships to Strengthen Their Position in Market

Arkopharma, Abbott, Amway Corporation, Glanbia Nutritionals, Sanofi, Aboca, Herbalife Nutrition, Bayer Ag, Archer Daniels Midland Company, and Nestle S.A., are some of the prominent and most active dietary supplement market players operating in the European marketplace. Many niche, as well as reputed market players, are expanding their sales channels, collaborating with local distributors, and focusing on new product development to establish or maintain their significance in the regional market.

The presence of various small, medium, and large players in the Europe dietary supplements industry has contributed in intensifying the competition between market players. But due to this factor, companies such as Sanofi, Abbott, Bayer AG, and others are focusing on diversifying their supplement product portfolio and cover segments, namely, gastrointestinal health, sports & energy, liver & detox, joint health, mental health, and sexual health.

List Of Key Companies Profiled:

Abbott

Amway Corp

Archer Daniels Midland Company

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Glanbia Nutritionals

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Nestle S.A.

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Suntory Holdings Ltd.

Report Coverage

Functional food and beverages is the leading category within the nutraceuticals space experiencing significant public health interventions in the form of micronutrients fortification that are categorically taken-up to address nutritional deficiencies. Functional beverages have quickly emerged as one of the preferable categories with energy and sports drinks variants gaining consumers attention in the retail shelves. Nutraceuticals are thus, viewed as a form of preventive medication. The increasing urbanization and discretionary spending habits have further empowered consumers to spend extra dollars on innovative and effective offerings.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the market and detailed Europe dietary supplements analysis by size and growth rate for all possible segments.

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of the market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the overview of related markets, recent industry developments, such as mergers & acquisitions, the regulatory scenario in key countries, and key industry trends.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Type

Vitamins

Minerals

Enzymes

Fatty Acids

Proteins

Others

By Form

Tablets and Capsules

Liquids

Powders

By Country

Germany

France

U.K.

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

In November 2019, DSM acquired AVA, a personalized nutrition digital platform that offers nutrition and coaching recommendations across a broad range of wellness segment. Earlier, DSM had collaborated with Mixfit, Tespo, and Panaceutics to strengthen its position in the European personalized nutrition market.

In January 2019, Sanofi S.A. announced a partnership with Creasphere, a digital innovation hub for health in Europe, to develop innovative healthcare solutions and expand its digital capabilities.

