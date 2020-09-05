“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Water Saving Shower Heads market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Water Saving Shower Heads market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Water Saving Shower Heads report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Water Saving Shower Heads report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Water Saving Shower Heads market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Water Saving Shower Heads market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Water Saving Shower Heads market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Water Saving Shower Heads market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Water Saving Shower Heads market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Water Saving Shower Heads Market Research Report: Aqualisa, Gainsborough Showers, Aloys F. Dornbracht GmbH & Co. KG, Grohe AG, Jacuzzi Group Worldwide, Jaquar & Company Private Limited, Kohler Co., Masco Corporation, Hansgrohe AG, Moen, Inc., MX Group, ROHL LLC, TRITON SHOWERS, Vigo Industries LLC, Vola A/S, Zoe Industries, Inc.

Global Water Saving Shower Heads Market Segmentation by Product: Digital Showers

Electric Showers

Mixer Showers

Power Showers

Eco Showers

Thermostatic Mixer Showers



Global Water Saving Shower Heads Market Segmentation by Application: Household Use

Commercial Use



The Water Saving Shower Heads Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Water Saving Shower Heads market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Water Saving Shower Heads market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Water Saving Shower Heads market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Water Saving Shower Heads industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Water Saving Shower Heads market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Water Saving Shower Heads market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Water Saving Shower Heads market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Water Saving Shower Heads Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Water Saving Shower Heads Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Digital Showers

1.2.3 Electric Showers

1.2.4 Mixer Showers

1.2.5 Power Showers

1.2.6 Eco Showers

1.2.7 Thermostatic Mixer Showers

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Water Saving Shower Heads Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Household Use

1.3.3 Commercial Use

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Water Saving Shower Heads Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Water Saving Shower Heads Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Water Saving Shower Heads Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.3 Water Saving Shower Heads Sales by Region (2015-2026)

2.3.1 Global Water Saving Shower Heads Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Water Saving Shower Heads Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.3 Global Water Saving Shower Heads Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

2.4 Water Saving Shower Heads Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4.2 Global Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.3 Global Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

3 Global Water Saving Shower Heads by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Water Saving Shower Heads Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Water Saving Shower Heads Sales by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Water Saving Shower Heads Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2015-2019)

3.2 Global Top Water Saving Shower Heads Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Water Saving Shower Heads Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Key Water Saving Shower Heads Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4.2 Global Water Saving Shower Heads Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Global Water Saving Shower Heads Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.5 Global Water Saving Shower Heads Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.5.1 Water Saving Shower Heads Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.5.2 Manufacturers Water Saving Shower Heads Product Type

3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Water Saving Shower Heads Market

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Company Profiles

4.1 Aqualisa

4.1.1 Aqualisa Corporation Information

4.1.2 Aqualisa Description, Business Overview

4.1.3 Aqualisa Water Saving Shower Heads Products Offered

4.1.4 Aqualisa Water Saving Shower Heads Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.1.5 Aqualisa Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue by Product

4.1.6 Aqualisa Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue by Application

4.1.7 Aqualisa Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue by Geographic Area

4.1.8 Aqualisa Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue by Sales Channel

4.1.9 Aqualisa Recent Development

4.2 Gainsborough Showers

4.2.1 Gainsborough Showers Corporation Information

4.2.2 Gainsborough Showers Description, Business Overview

4.2.3 Gainsborough Showers Water Saving Shower Heads Products Offered

4.2.4 Gainsborough Showers Water Saving Shower Heads Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.2.5 Gainsborough Showers Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue by Product

4.2.6 Gainsborough Showers Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue by Application

4.2.7 Gainsborough Showers Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue by Geographic Area

4.2.8 Gainsborough Showers Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue by Sales Channel

4.2.9 Gainsborough Showers Recent Development

4.3 Aloys F. Dornbracht GmbH & Co. KG

4.3.1 Aloys F. Dornbracht GmbH & Co. KG Corporation Information

4.3.2 Aloys F. Dornbracht GmbH & Co. KG Description, Business Overview

4.3.3 Aloys F. Dornbracht GmbH & Co. KG Water Saving Shower Heads Products Offered

4.3.4 Aloys F. Dornbracht GmbH & Co. KG Water Saving Shower Heads Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.3.5 Aloys F. Dornbracht GmbH & Co. KG Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue by Product

4.3.6 Aloys F. Dornbracht GmbH & Co. KG Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue by Application

4.3.7 Aloys F. Dornbracht GmbH & Co. KG Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue by Geographic Area

4.3.8 Aloys F. Dornbracht GmbH & Co. KG Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue by Sales Channel

4.3.9 Aloys F. Dornbracht GmbH & Co. KG Recent Development

4.4 Grohe AG

4.4.1 Grohe AG Corporation Information

4.4.2 Grohe AG Description, Business Overview

4.4.3 Grohe AG Water Saving Shower Heads Products Offered

4.4.4 Grohe AG Water Saving Shower Heads Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.4.5 Grohe AG Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue by Product

4.4.6 Grohe AG Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue by Application

4.4.7 Grohe AG Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue by Geographic Area

4.4.8 Grohe AG Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue by Sales Channel

4.4.9 Grohe AG Recent Development

4.5 Jacuzzi Group Worldwide

4.5.1 Jacuzzi Group Worldwide Corporation Information

4.5.2 Jacuzzi Group Worldwide Description, Business Overview

4.5.3 Jacuzzi Group Worldwide Water Saving Shower Heads Products Offered

4.5.4 Jacuzzi Group Worldwide Water Saving Shower Heads Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.5.5 Jacuzzi Group Worldwide Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue by Product

4.5.6 Jacuzzi Group Worldwide Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue by Application

4.5.7 Jacuzzi Group Worldwide Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue by Geographic Area

4.5.8 Jacuzzi Group Worldwide Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue by Sales Channel

4.5.9 Jacuzzi Group Worldwide Recent Development

4.6 Jaquar & Company Private Limited

4.6.1 Jaquar & Company Private Limited Corporation Information

4.6.2 Jaquar & Company Private Limited Description, Business Overview

4.6.3 Jaquar & Company Private Limited Water Saving Shower Heads Products Offered

4.6.4 Jaquar & Company Private Limited Water Saving Shower Heads Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.6.5 Jaquar & Company Private Limited Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue by Product

4.6.6 Jaquar & Company Private Limited Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue by Application

4.6.7 Jaquar & Company Private Limited Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue by Geographic Area

4.6.8 Jaquar & Company Private Limited Recent Development

4.7 Kohler Co.

4.7.1 Kohler Co. Corporation Information

4.7.2 Kohler Co. Description, Business Overview

4.7.3 Kohler Co. Water Saving Shower Heads Products Offered

4.7.4 Kohler Co. Water Saving Shower Heads Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.7.5 Kohler Co. Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue by Product

4.7.6 Kohler Co. Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue by Application

4.7.7 Kohler Co. Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue by Geographic Area

4.7.8 Kohler Co. Recent Development

4.8 Masco Corporation

4.8.1 Masco Corporation Corporation Information

4.8.2 Masco Corporation Description, Business Overview

4.8.3 Masco Corporation Water Saving Shower Heads Products Offered

4.8.4 Masco Corporation Water Saving Shower Heads Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.8.5 Masco Corporation Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue by Product

4.8.6 Masco Corporation Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue by Application

4.8.7 Masco Corporation Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue by Geographic Area

4.8.8 Masco Corporation Recent Development

4.9 Hansgrohe AG

4.9.1 Hansgrohe AG Corporation Information

4.9.2 Hansgrohe AG Description, Business Overview

4.9.3 Hansgrohe AG Water Saving Shower Heads Products Offered

4.9.4 Hansgrohe AG Water Saving Shower Heads Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.9.5 Hansgrohe AG Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue by Product

4.9.6 Hansgrohe AG Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue by Application

4.9.7 Hansgrohe AG Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue by Geographic Area

4.9.8 Hansgrohe AG Recent Development

4.10 Moen, Inc.

4.10.1 Moen, Inc. Corporation Information

4.10.2 Moen, Inc. Description, Business Overview

4.10.3 Moen, Inc. Water Saving Shower Heads Products Offered

4.10.4 Moen, Inc. Water Saving Shower Heads Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.10.5 Moen, Inc. Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue by Product

4.10.6 Moen, Inc. Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue by Application

4.10.7 Moen, Inc. Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue by Geographic Area

4.10.8 Moen, Inc. Recent Development

4.11 MX Group

4.11.1 MX Group Corporation Information

4.11.2 MX Group Description, Business Overview

4.11.3 MX Group Water Saving Shower Heads Products Offered

4.11.4 MX Group Water Saving Shower Heads Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.11.5 MX Group Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue by Product

4.11.6 MX Group Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue by Application

4.11.7 MX Group Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue by Geographic Area

4.11.8 MX Group Recent Development

4.12 ROHL LLC

4.12.1 ROHL LLC Corporation Information

4.12.2 ROHL LLC Description, Business Overview

4.12.3 ROHL LLC Water Saving Shower Heads Products Offered

4.12.4 ROHL LLC Water Saving Shower Heads Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.12.5 ROHL LLC Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue by Product

4.12.6 ROHL LLC Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue by Application

4.12.7 ROHL LLC Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue by Geographic Area

4.12.8 ROHL LLC Recent Development

4.13 TRITON SHOWERS

4.13.1 TRITON SHOWERS Corporation Information

4.13.2 TRITON SHOWERS Description, Business Overview

4.13.3 TRITON SHOWERS Water Saving Shower Heads Products Offered

4.13.4 TRITON SHOWERS Water Saving Shower Heads Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.13.5 TRITON SHOWERS Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue by Product

4.13.6 TRITON SHOWERS Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue by Application

4.13.7 TRITON SHOWERS Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue by Geographic Area

4.13.8 TRITON SHOWERS Recent Development

4.14 Vigo Industries LLC

4.14.1 Vigo Industries LLC Corporation Information

4.14.2 Vigo Industries LLC Description, Business Overview

4.14.3 Vigo Industries LLC Water Saving Shower Heads Products Offered

4.14.4 Vigo Industries LLC Water Saving Shower Heads Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.14.5 Vigo Industries LLC Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue by Product

4.14.6 Vigo Industries LLC Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue by Application

4.14.7 Vigo Industries LLC Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue by Geographic Area

4.14.8 Vigo Industries LLC Recent Development

4.15 Vola A/S

4.15.1 Vola A/S Corporation Information

4.15.2 Vola A/S Description, Business Overview

4.15.3 Vola A/S Water Saving Shower Heads Products Offered

4.15.4 Vola A/S Water Saving Shower Heads Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.15.5 Vola A/S Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue by Product

4.15.6 Vola A/S Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue by Application

4.15.7 Vola A/S Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue by Geographic Area

4.15.8 Vola A/S Recent Development

4.16 Zoe Industries, Inc.

4.16.1 Zoe Industries, Inc. Corporation Information

4.16.2 Zoe Industries, Inc. Description, Business Overview

4.16.3 Zoe Industries, Inc. Water Saving Shower Heads Products Offered

4.16.4 Zoe Industries, Inc. Water Saving Shower Heads Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.16.5 Zoe Industries, Inc. Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue by Product

4.16.6 Zoe Industries, Inc. Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue by Application

4.16.7 Zoe Industries, Inc. Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue by Geographic Area

4.16.8 Zoe Industries, Inc. Recent Development

5 Breakdown Data by Type

5.1 Global Water Saving Shower Heads Sales by Type (2015-2026)

5.1.1 Global Water Saving Shower Heads Sales by Type (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Water Saving Shower Heads Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.1.3 Global Water Saving Shower Heads Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.2 Global Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

5.2.1 Global Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

5.2.2 Global Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.3 Water Saving Shower Heads Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

6 Breakdown Data by Application

6.1 Global Water Saving Shower Heads Sales by Application (2015-2026)

6.1.1 Global Water Saving Shower Heads Sales by Application (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Water Saving Shower Heads Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.1.3 Global Water Saving Shower Heads Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.2 Global Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue Forecast by Application (2015-2026)

6.2.1 Global Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Global Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.3 Water Saving Shower Heads Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2015-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Water Saving Shower Heads Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Water Saving Shower Heads Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Water Saving Shower Heads Sales by Country (2015-2026)

7.2.2 North America Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

7.3 North America Water Saving Shower Heads Sales by Type

7.4 North America Water Saving Shower Heads Sales by Application

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Water Saving Shower Heads Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Asia-Pacific Water Saving Shower Heads Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Water Saving Shower Heads Sales by Region (2015-2026)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue by Region (2015-2026)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Water Saving Shower Heads Sales by Type

8.4 Asia-Pacific Water Saving Shower Heads Sales by Application

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Water Saving Shower Heads Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Europe Water Saving Shower Heads Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Water Saving Shower Heads Sales by Country (2015-2026)

9.2.2 Europe Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

9.3 Europe Water Saving Shower Heads Sales by Type

9.4 Europe Water Saving Shower Heads Sales by Application

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Water Saving Shower Heads Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Water Saving Shower Heads Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Water Saving Shower Heads Sales by Country (2015-2026)

10.2.2 Latin America Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

10.3 Latin America Water Saving Shower Heads Sales by Type

10.4 Latin America Water Saving Shower Heads Sales by Application

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Water Saving Shower Heads Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Water Saving Shower Heads Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Water Saving Shower Heads Sales by Country (2015-2026)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Water Saving Shower Heads Sales by Type

11.4 Middle East and Africa Water Saving Shower Heads Sales by Application

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

12.1 Water Saving Shower Heads Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Water Saving Shower Heads Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers

12.3 Water Saving Shower Heads Clients Analysis

12.4 Water Saving Shower Heads Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis

12.4.1 Water Saving Shower Heads Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales

12.4.2 Water Saving Shower Heads Distribution Channel Analysis: Online Sales VS Offline Sales

12.4.3 Water Saving Shower Heads Distributors

13 Market Dynamics

13.1 Water Saving Shower Heads Market Drivers

13.2 Water Saving Shower Heads Market Opportunities

13.3 Water Saving Shower Heads Market Challenges

13.4 Water Saving Shower Heads Market Restraints

13.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

