The “Agricultural Chelates Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Agricultural Chelates industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Agricultural Chelates market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Agricultural Chelates market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14099058

Competitor Analysis:

Agricultural Chelates market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Agricultural Chelates market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Agricultural Chelates market report provides an in-depth insight into Agricultural Chelates industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

Micronutrients play an important role in agriculture, as they increase the yield and enhance the quality of agricultural produce. These essential elements are used by plants in very small quantities and they are effectively supplied by complexes containing chelated compounds, which are more stable than the non-chelated metals. EDTA, DTPA, and EDDHA are the most commonly used agricultural chelates. Micronutrients, such as iron, zinc, copper, manganese, calcium, and magnesium can be chelated easily, while the other nutrients cannot be chelated readily.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14099058

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Incidences of Micronutrient Deficiency

Micronutrient deficiencies, owing to many factors, such as low soil organic matter and high clay content, act as delimiters to the agricultural chelates market’s growth. Micronutrient fertilizers with chelating agents become increasingly advantageous, as they offer sustainability and stability in increasing the production of various food grains, oilseeds, and pulses. Chelating agents are organic molecules that can trap or encapsulate certain metal ions, such as Calcium, Magnesium, Iron, Cobalt, Zinc, and Manganese. Zinc deficiency affects many crops, such as maize, rice, and wheat, and is the most widespread micronutrient deficiency, globally. Boron is the second most widespread deficiency, while iron deficiency is prevalent in regions with the Mediterranean climate and calcareous soils. In Europe and Australia, calcium deficiency is relatively common. Relative susceptibility of certain crops to micronutrients is as follows.

Increasing Agricultural Chelates Consumption in the Asia – Pacific Region

The Asia – Pacific region has the highest market value for agricultural chelates, which is majorly led by China, India, and Australia. The Asia – Pacific agricultural chelates market is growing at a higher rate in the forecasted period due to increasing population in the region. In the Asia-Pacific region, China is estimated to have the highest market share of 43%, followed by India, Australia, and Japan. Australia is estimated to have the highest growth rate during the forecasted period. A rapid increase in population and the increasing demand for food has forced farmers to grow crops with higher yield, thus increasing the demand for Chelates in the region. The chelates market in the Asia-Pacific region is a fragmented market, with some of the major companies, Yara India, Coromandel International, BASF, DuPont, and Nufarm Limited.

Reasons to Buy Agricultural Chelates Market Report:

Analysis of Agricultural Chelates market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of Agricultural Chelates industry

Agricultural Chelates market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes Agricultural Chelates market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14099058

Agricultural Chelates Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Agricultural Chelates market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Agricultural Chelates status worldwide?

What are the Agricultural Chelates market challenges to market growth?

What are the Agricultural Chelates market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Agricultural Chelates ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Agricultural Chelates Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 EDTA

5.1.2 EDDHA

5.1.3 DTPA

5.1.4 IDHA

5.1.5 Other Types

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Soil

5.2.2 Foliar

5.2.3 Hydroponics

5.2.4 Other Applications

5.3 By Crop Application

5.3.1 Grains and Cereals

5.3.2 Pulses and Oilseeds

5.3.3 Commercial Crops

5.3.4 Fruits and Vegetables

5.3.5 Turf and Ornamentals

5.3.6 Other Crop Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.1.4 Rest of North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Spain

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Germany

5.4.2.5 Russia

5.4.2.6 Italy

5.4.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia – Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia – Pacific

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Africa

5.4.5.1 South Africa

5.4.5.2 Rest of Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 BASF SE

6.3.2 Deretil Agronutritional

6.3.3 Shandong Iro Chelating Chemical Co., Ltd

6.3.4 Akzonobel Nv

6.3.5 Haifa Group

6.3.6 Protex International

6.3.7 Nufarm

6.3.8 Van Iperen International BV

6.3.9 Valagro SpA

6.3.10 The Andersons Plant Nutrition

6.3.11 Verdesian Life Sciences LLC

6.3.12 ATP Nutrition Ltd

6.3.13 Yara International ASA

6.3.14 Dow DuPont

6.3.15 Agmin Chelates Pty Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Auriscope Market Analysis by Industry Share 2020 – Global Growth Rate, Business Size, Statistics, Revenue, Strategies of Key Players Forecast to 2026

Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction System Market Outlook by Size and Share 2026 Growing Rapidlly with Top Companies, Trends and Future Prospects, Gross Margin, and Business Development till 2026

Global Gas Detector Market Size Report 2020 Market Dynamics and Developments, Industry Research Report by Top Manufactures, Types, Applications Forecast to 2026

Yellow Phosphorus Market: Growth Rate and Size Analysis 2020 | Global Industry Share, Demand and Future Scope, Business Prospect, and Opportunities Forecast till 2026

Liquid Detergent Market Size of Major Key Players 2020 Global Industry Share | Share, Demand, Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Future Prospects and Forecasts to 2026

Inductive Proximity Switches Market Share and Forecast by 2020 to 2026 | Top Key Players Analysis Covers Regions with Growth Value, Comprehensive Development Strategy, Global Size with Revenue and COVID-19 Impact

5G TESTING EQUIPMENT Market 2020 – Industry Demand, Existing Trends, Region Wise Analysis of Manufacturers, Key Driving Factors and Global Growth Witnessed by 2024

Heparin Market 2020 – Industry Demand, Existing Trends, Region Wise Analysis of Manufacturers, Key Driving Factors and Global Growth Witnessed by 2024