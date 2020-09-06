The “Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14099076

Competitor Analysis:

Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics market report provides an in-depth insight into Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

Agricultural robots and mechatronics support farmers by performing agricultural operations, such as crop and animal sensing, weeding and drilling, integration of autonomous systems technologies into existing farm operational equipment such as tractors, robotic systems to harvest crops, and conduct complex dexterous operations and allied industry operations.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14099076

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Adoption of Automation Technologies in Indoor Farming

With the adoption of advanced technologies, large farms equipped with indoor farming are opting for the usage of robots, in order to automate the processes mentioned above. After the adoption of advanced farming technologies in large farms, the labor force reduced by 22% globally, in the year 2017, compared to the previous year. Some of the major projects, like GARotics (Green Asparagus Robotics Harvesting System), GRAPE (Ground Robot for VineyArd Monitoring and ProtEction), and MARS (Mobile Agricultural Robotic Swarms) were funded by the European Commission to replace manual labor with automation technologies. Several such innovations are aiding the agricultural robots market to gain potential attraction in the near future.

Big industrial indoor farms are using aquaponics, which includes high-tech plumbing and filtration systems that can recycle virtually all the fresh water and avoid the use of pesticides. The combination of indoor farming and robots is likely to enhance the production capacities of crops. This is likely to drive the agricultural robots and mechatronics market to an extent.

North America dominates the market

According to Mordor Intelligence analysis, the share of the North American agricultural robots and mechatronics market was 62% in 2018. The United States is one of the largest markets for autonomous tractors in the agricultural robots and mechatronics market in North America. Autonomous Tractor Corporation and Agrobotics LLC are some of the major players in the market studied, based in this region. The major factors driving the market studied in North America are large scale farming operations, decline in labor, and the need to enhance productivity of agriculture.

Reasons to Buy Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics Market Report:

Analysis of Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics industry

Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14099076

Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics status worldwide?

What are the Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics market challenges to market growth?

What are the Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Automation Technologies in Indoor Farming

4.3.2 Shortage and Increasing Costs of Labor

4.3.3 Growing Demand for Food and Agricultural Supply

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Technical Expertise and Slow Adoption to Newer Technologies

4.4.2 Specificity of Applications

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Autonomous Tractors

5.1.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

5.1.3 Robotic Milking

5.1.4 Other Types

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Animal Farming

5.2.2 Crop Production

5.2.3 Forest Control

5.2.4 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Spain

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Germany

5.3.2.5 Russia

5.3.2.6 Italy

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia – Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia – Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 South Africa

5.3.4.4 Other Regions

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Agrobotix LLC

6.3.2 Agrobot

6.3.3 Autonomous Solutions (ASI)

6.3.4 Autonomous Tractor Corporation

6.3.5 AutoProbe Technologies

6.3.6 Blue River Technology

6.3.7 BouMatic Robotics

6.3.8 Clearpath Robotics Inc.

6.3.9 Conic System

6.3.10 DeLaval Inc.

6.3.11 EcoRobotix Ltd

6.3.12 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

6.3.13 Harvest Automation Inc.

6.3.14 Deere & Company

6.3.15 Lely

6.3.16 Naio Technologies

6.3.17 PrecisionHawk

6.3.18 SAC Milking

6.3.19 SenseFly

6.3.20 Vision Robotics Corporation

6.3.21 Vitirover

6.3.22 Wall-Ye

6.3.23 Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Pediatric Ankle Orthoses Market Size Forecast Analysis by Global Opportunities 2020: Development Status, Organization Share, Market Components, and Regional Outlook till 2026

Super Blend Automatic Ice Slicer Market: Growth Rate and Size Analysis 2020 | Global Industry Share, Demand and Future Scope, Business Prospect, and Opportunities Forecast till 2026

Global Fixed Modular Substations Market Share by Applications 2020 Global Size by Industry Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities Forecast to 2026

Consumer Telematics Systems Market Share and Forecast by 2020 to 2026 | Top Key Players Analysis Covers Regions with Growth Value, Comprehensive Development Strategy, Global Size with Revenue and COVID-19 Impact

Global Black Start Generator Market Size Report 2020 Market Dynamics and Developments, Industry Research Report by Top Manufactures, Types, Applications Forecast to 2026

Decorative Lightings Market Size, Share and CAGR Status 2020 – Global Industry Data by Top Manufacturers, Business Boosting Strategies, Upcoming Trends, Emerging Growth Factors till 2026

Automatic Doors Market 2020 Comprehensive Growth Potentials of Industry, Emerging Economics, Segmentation Based on Product, Applications, and Regions Forecast to 2024

Laboratory Glassware and Plasticware Market 2020 Comprehensive Growth Potentials of Industry, Emerging Economics, Segmentation Based on Product, Applications, and Regions Forecast to 2024