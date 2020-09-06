Antibiotics Market in the Era of COVID-19 | Abbott Laboratories , Astellas Pharma, AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG

The ‘ Antibiotics market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Antibiotics market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Antibiotics market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

Global antibiotics market will reach $63.99 billion by 2030, growing by 3.5% annually over 2020-2030 driven by rising incidences of bacterial infection, growing awareness and need for new drugs and treatment amid the COVID-19 epidemic.

Highlighted with 86 tables and 93 figures, this 182-page report “Global Antibiotics Market 2020-2030 by Drug Class, Action Mechanism, Drug Origin, Activity Spectrum, Route of Administration, Drug Type, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global antibiotics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global antibiotics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Drug Class, Action Mechanism, Drug Origin, Activity Spectrum, Route of Administration, Drug Type, and Region.

Based on Drug Class, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Cephalosporin

– Penicillin

– Macrolides

– Fluoroquinolones

– Quinolones

– Monobactam

– Aminoglycosides

– Carbapenem

– Other Drug Classes

Based on Action Mechanism, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors

– Mycolic Acid Inhibitors

– RNA Synthesis Inhibitors

– DNA Synthesis Inhibitors

– Protein Synthesis Inhibitors

– Other Mechanisms

Based on Drug Origin, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Natural Antibiotics

– Semi-synthetic Antibiotics

– Synthetic Antibiotics

Based on Activity Spectrum, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Broad-spectrum Antibiotics

– Narrow-spectrum Antibiotics

Based on Route of Administration, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Oral Administration

– Intravenous Administration

– Other Administration Routes

Based on Drug Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Brand Antibiotics

– Generic Antibiotics

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Drug Class, Drug Origin, and Route of Administration over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global antibiotics market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Abbott Laboratories

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca Plc

Bayer AG

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Cipla Inc.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Company

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (Janssen Pharmaceuticals)

Mayne Pharma Group Ltd.

MELINTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Merck KGaA

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

(Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

1 Introduction 10

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 10

1.1.1 Industry Definition 10

1.1.2 Research Scope 11

1.2 Research Methodology 14

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 14

1.2.2 Market Assumption 15

1.2.3 Secondary Data 15

1.2.4 Primary Data 15

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 17

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 18

1.2.7 Research Limitations 19

1.3 Executive Summary 20

2 Market Overview and Dynamics 23

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 23

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market 24

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 26

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges 30

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 33

2.5 Porter’s Fiver Forces Analysis 37

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Drug Class 41

3.1 Market Overview by Drug Class 41

3.2 Cephalosporin 43

3.3 Penicillin 44

3.4 Macrolides 45

3.5 Fluoroquinolones 46

3.6 Quinolones 47

3.7 Monobactam 48

3.8 Aminoglycosides 49

3.9 Carbapenem 50

3.10 Other Drug Classes 51

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Action Mechanism 52

4.1 Market Overview by Action Mechanism 52

4.2 Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors 54

4.3 Mycolic Acid Inhibitors 55

4.4 RNA Synthesis Inhibitors 56

4.5 DNA Synthesis Inhibitors 57

4.6 Protein Synthesis Inhibitors 58

4.7 Other Mechanisms 59

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Drug Origin 60

5.1 Market Overview by Drug Origin 60

5.2 Natural Antibiotics 62

5.3 Semi-synthetic Antibiotics 63

5.4 Synthetic Antibiotics 64

6 Segmentation of Global Market by Activity Spectrum 65

6.1 Market Overview by Activity Spectrum 65

6.2 Broad-spectrum Antibiotics 67

6.3 Narrow-spectrum Antibiotics 68

7 Segmentation of Global Market by Route of Administration 69

7.1 Market Overview by Route of Administration 69

7.2 Oral Administration 71

7.3 Intravenous Administration 72

7.4 Other Administration Routes 73

8 Segmentation of Global Market by Drug Type 74

8.1 Market Overview by Drug Type 74

8.2 Brand Antibiotics 76

8.3 Generic Antibiotics 77

9 Segmentation of Global Market by Region 78

9.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-2030 78

9.2 North America Market 2019-2030 by Country 84

9.2.1 Overview of North America Market 84

9.2.2 U.S. 88

9.2.3 Canada 92

9.2.4 Mexico 94

9.3 European Market 2019-2030 by Country 96

9.3.1 Overview of European Market 96

9.3.2 Germany 100

9.3.3 UK 102

9.3.4 France 104

9.3.5 Spain 106

9.3.6 Italy 108

9.3.7 Russia 110

9.3.8 Rest of European Market 112

9.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2030 by Country 114

9.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market 114

9.4.2 Japan 118

9.4.3 China 121

9.4.4 Australia 123

9.4.5 India 125

9.4.6 South Korea 127

9.4.7 Rest of APAC Region 129

9.5 South America Market 2019-2030 by Country 131

9.5.1 Argentina 134

9.5.2 Brazil 136

9.5.3 Chile 138

9.5.4 Rest of South America Market 140

9.6 MEA Market 2019-2030 by Country 141

9.6.1 UAE 144

9.6.2 Saudi Arabia 146

9.6.3 South Africa 148

9.6.4 Other National Markets 150

10 Competitive Landscape 151

10.1 Overview of Key Vendors 151

10.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A 155

10.3 Company Profiles 156

Abbott Laboratories 156

Astellas Pharma 158

AstraZeneca Plc 159

Bayer AG 160

Bristol Myers Squibb Company 161

Cipla Inc. 162

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. 163

Eli Lilly and Company 164

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. 165

Gilead Sciences, Inc. 166

GlaxoSmithKline plc. 167

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (Janssen Pharmaceuticals) 168

Mayne Pharma Group Ltd. 169

MELINTA THERAPEUTICS, INC. 170

Merck KGaA 171

Novartis AG 172

Pfizer Inc. 173

Sanofi 174

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. 175

11 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management 176

11.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market 176

11.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs) 179

Related Reports and Products 182

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

