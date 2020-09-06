Bulletin Line

Market Research Reports

Antibiotics Market in the Era of COVID-19 | Abbott Laboratories , Astellas Pharma, AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG

The ‘ Antibiotics market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Antibiotics market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Antibiotics market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

Download Free Sample Copy of ‘Antibiotics market’ Report @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=GMD331

COVID-19 has had a massive impact on society since the beginning of 2020. This report considers the impact of COVID-19 and the economic slowdown created due to lockdown in various countries. The report discusses technological factors, competitive factors and economic trends affecting the market. A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

Global antibiotics market will reach $63.99 billion by 2030, growing by 3.5% annually over 2020-2030 driven by rising incidences of bacterial infection, growing awareness and need for new drugs and treatment amid the COVID-19 epidemic.

Highlighted with 86 tables and 93 figures, this 182-page report “Global Antibiotics Market 2020-2030 by Drug Class, Action Mechanism, Drug Origin, Activity Spectrum, Route of Administration, Drug Type, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global antibiotics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

–           Market Structure

–           Growth Drivers

–           Restraints and Challenges

–           Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

–           Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global antibiotics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Drug Class, Action Mechanism, Drug Origin, Activity Spectrum, Route of Administration, Drug Type, and Region.

Based on Drug Class, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

–           Cephalosporin

–           Penicillin

–           Macrolides

–           Fluoroquinolones

–           Quinolones

–           Monobactam

–           Aminoglycosides

–           Carbapenem

–           Other Drug Classes

 

Based on Action Mechanism, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

–           Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors

–           Mycolic Acid Inhibitors

–           RNA Synthesis Inhibitors

–           DNA Synthesis Inhibitors

–           Protein Synthesis Inhibitors

–           Other Mechanisms

 

Based on Drug Origin, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

–           Natural Antibiotics

–           Semi-synthetic Antibiotics

–           Synthetic Antibiotics

 

Based on Activity Spectrum, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

–           Broad-spectrum Antibiotics

–           Narrow-spectrum Antibiotics

 

Based on Route of Administration, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

–           Oral Administration

–           Intravenous Administration

–           Other Administration Routes

 

Based on Drug Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

–           Brand Antibiotics

–           Generic Antibiotics

 

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

–           APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

–           Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

–           North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

–           South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

–           RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Drug Class, Drug Origin, and Route of Administration over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global antibiotics market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Abbott Laboratories

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca Plc

Bayer AG

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Cipla Inc.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Company

  1. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (Janssen Pharmaceuticals)

Mayne Pharma Group Ltd.

MELINTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Merck KGaA

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

(Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

The research report compiled by Report Ocean offers the study of market opportunities and market impact that are created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The detailed research report is focused upon all direct and indirect impact of COVID-19 with new product launches, pipeline analysis, supply chain overview, government regulations, strategies adopted by related market players and upcoming vaccines and drug status. Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.(*If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)

 (Check Our Exclusive Offer: Ask for Discount to our Representative)

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=GMD331

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

 

  • What is the current demand forecasting for your industry and a possible timeline of recovery?
  • How has your industry evolved or been disrupted? Which of these changes are likely to be short-term or long-term?
  • How has consumer behavior changed, and to what degree could these shifts become permanent?
  • How will supply chains operate? How can you build a more stable and resilient supply chain?
  • Which market segments are winners or losers?
  • Where are the pockets of growth in your industry during COVID-19 and beyond?
  • What marketing methods will be most effective in this new climate?
  • Where is your company most exposed? How can you diversify risk?

Ask Our Expert for Complete Report@:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=GMD331

Key Points Covered in Antibiotics Market Report: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

1 Introduction          10

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope       10

1.1.1 Industry Definition    10

1.1.2 Research Scope            11

1.2 Research Methodology 14

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology         14

1.2.2 Market Assumption   15

1.2.3 Secondary Data           15

1.2.4 Primary Data  15

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design  17

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation        18

1.2.7 Research Limitations            19

1.3 Executive Summary      20

2 Market Overview and Dynamics           23

2.1 Market Size and Forecast        23

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market            24

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 26

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges    30

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends          33

2.5 Porter’s Fiver Forces Analysis            37

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Drug Class          41

3.1 Market Overview by Drug Class         41

3.2 Cephalosporin    43

3.3 Penicillin            44

3.4 Macrolides          45

3.5 Fluoroquinolones         46

3.6 Quinolones        47

3.7 Monobactam      48

3.8 Aminoglycosides           49

3.9 Carbapenem       50

3.10 Other Drug Classes     51

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Action Mechanism       52

4.1 Market Overview by Action Mechanism      52

4.2 Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors           54

4.3 Mycolic Acid Inhibitors           55

4.4 RNA Synthesis Inhibitors       56

4.5 DNA Synthesis Inhibitors       57

4.6 Protein Synthesis Inhibitors  58

4.7 Other Mechanisms       59

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Drug Origin        60

5.1 Market Overview by Drug Origin       60

5.2 Natural Antibiotics       62

5.3 Semi-synthetic Antibiotics     63

5.4 Synthetic Antibiotics    64

6 Segmentation of Global Market by Activity Spectrum         65

6.1 Market Overview by Activity Spectrum        65

6.2 Broad-spectrum Antibiotics   67

6.3 Narrow-spectrum Antibiotics            68

7 Segmentation of Global Market by Route of Administration         69

7.1 Market Overview by Route of Administration        69

7.2 Oral Administration     71

7.3 Intravenous Administration  72

7.4 Other Administration Routes            73

8 Segmentation of Global Market by Drug Type          74

8.1 Market Overview by Drug Type          74

8.2 Brand Antibiotics         76

8.3 Generic Antibiotics      77

9 Segmentation of Global Market by Region     78

9.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-2030     78

9.2 North America Market 2019-2030 by Country      84

9.2.1 Overview of North America Market           84

9.2.2 U.S.       88

9.2.3 Canada 92

9.2.4 Mexico 94

9.3 European Market 2019-2030 by Country    96

9.3.1 Overview of European Market         96

9.3.2 Germany         100

9.3.3 UK         102

9.3.4 France  104

9.3.5 Spain     106

9.3.6 Italy      108

9.3.7 Russia   110

9.3.8 Rest of European Market     112

9.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2030 by Country            114

9.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market     114

9.4.2 Japan    118

9.4.3 China    121

9.4.4 Australia          123

9.4.5 India     125

9.4.6 South Korea    127

9.4.7 Rest of APAC Region 129

9.5 South America Market 2019-2030 by Country      131

9.5.1 Argentina         134

9.5.2 Brazil    136

9.5.3 Chile     138

9.5.4 Rest of South America Market        140

9.6 MEA Market 2019-2030 by Country            141

9.6.1 UAE       144

9.6.2 Saudi Arabia   146

9.6.3 South Africa    148

9.6.4 Other National Markets       150

10 Competitive Landscape 151

10.1 Overview of Key Vendors       151

10.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A        155

10.3 Company Profiles        156

Abbott Laboratories           156

Astellas Pharma      158

AstraZeneca Plc       159

Bayer AG       160

Bristol Myers Squibb Company    161

Cipla Inc.       162

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.       163

Eli Lilly and Company        164

  1. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. 165

Gilead Sciences, Inc.           166

GlaxoSmithKline plc.          167

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (Janssen Pharmaceuticals)          168

Mayne Pharma Group Ltd.            169

MELINTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.            170

Merck KGaA 171

Novartis AG  172

Pfizer Inc.      173

Sanofi 174

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.       175

11 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management 176

11.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market    176

11.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)         179

Related Reports and Products      182

 

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

Browse Premium Research Report with Tables and Figures at @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/details?report_id=GMD331&cat_title=Healthcare

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is “one-stop solution” for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean

Email: [email protected]

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, IIIinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/

Blog: https://reportoceanblog.com/