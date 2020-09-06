Artificial Grass Turf Market 2020 Report : Top Manufacturers Research with Top Countries Data, Size, trends, Share, and Forecasts to 2024

Global “Artificial Grass Turf Market” Research Report presents an in-depth assessment of the Station Artificial Grass Turf. A Report, titled “Global Artificial Grass Turf Market 2020 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2024” provides key analysis on the market status of the Artificial Grass Turf manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Artificial Grass Turf is a surface of synthetic fibers made to look like natural grass. It is most often used in arenas for sports that were originally or are normally played on grass. However, it is now being used on Sports lawns and Landscaping applications as well.

The research covers the current Artificial Grass Turf market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Ten Cate

Shaw Sports Turf

FieldTurf ( Tarkett)

CoCreation Grass

Polytan GmbH

Domo Sports Grass

ACT Global Sports

SIS Pitches

Limonta Sport

Edel Grass B.V.

Unisport-Saltex Oy

GreenVision / Mattex

Mondo S.p.A.

Juta

Condor Grass

Nurteks

Taishan

Victoria PLC

ForestGrass

Currently, there are many producing companies in the United States region. The main market players are Shaw Sports Turf, Ten Cate, Hellas Construction, FieldTurf, SportGroup Holding, ACT Global Sports, Controlled Products, Sprinturf, CoCreation Grass, Domo Sports Grass, TurfStore, Global Syn-Turf, Inc., DuPont, Challenger Industires, Mondo S.p.A., Polytan GmbH, Sports Field Holdings, Taishan, Forest Grass and so on. The sales value of Artificial Grass Turf is about 535.0 Million USD in 2016Artificial Grass Turf used in the application including Contact Sports, Leisure, Landscaping, Non-contact Sports and Others. Report data showed that 42.67% of the Artificial Grass Turf market demand in Contact Sports, 24.58% in Leisure use in 2016. There are three kinds of Artificial Grass Turf, which are Tuft Grass > 10 and < 25 mm Type, Tuft Grass 25 mm Type. Tuft Grass > 25 mm Type is important in the Artificial Grass Turf, with a sales market share nearly 45.23% in 2016.Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Artificial Grass Turf industry will still be a relative steady industry. Sales of Artificial Grass Turf have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.The worldwide market for Artificial Grass Turf is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.3% over the next five years, will reach 3060 million US$ in 2023, from 2060 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.

Major Classifications are as follows:

Tuft Grass > 10 and < 25 mm Type

Tuft Grass < 10 mm Type

Major Applications are as follows:

Contact Sports

Leisure

Landscaping

Non-contact Sports