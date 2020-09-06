Artificial Grass Turf Market 2020 Report : Top Manufacturers Research with Top Countries Data, Size, trends, Share, and Forecasts to 2024

Global “Artificial Grass Turf Market” Research Report presents an in-depth assessment of the Station Artificial Grass Turf. A Report, titled “Global Artificial Grass Turf Market 2020 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2024” provides key analysis on the market status of the Artificial Grass Turf manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.
COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.
Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
Artificial Grass Turf is a surface of synthetic fibers made to look like natural grass. It is most often used in arenas for sports that were originally or are normally played on grass. However, it is now being used on Sports lawns and Landscaping applications as well.
Scope of the Artificial Grass Turf Market Report: This report focuses on the Artificial Grass Turf in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.Currently, there are many producing companies in the United States region. The main market players are Shaw Sports Turf, Ten Cate, Hellas Construction, FieldTurf, SportGroup Holding, ACT Global Sports, Controlled Products, Sprinturf, CoCreation Grass, Domo Sports Grass, TurfStore, Global Syn-Turf, Inc., DuPont, Challenger Industires, Mondo S.p.A., Polytan GmbH, Sports Field Holdings, Taishan, Forest Grass and so on. The sales value of Artificial Grass Turf is about 535.0 Million USD in 2016Artificial Grass Turf used in the application including Contact Sports, Leisure, Landscaping, Non-contact Sports and Others. Report data showed that 42.67% of the Artificial Grass Turf market demand in Contact Sports, 24.58% in Leisure use in 2016. There are three kinds of Artificial Grass Turf, which are Tuft Grass > 10 and < 25 mm Type, Tuft Grass 25 mm Type. Tuft Grass > 25 mm Type is important in the Artificial Grass Turf, with a sales market share nearly 45.23% in 2016.Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Artificial Grass Turf industry will still be a relative steady industry. Sales of Artificial Grass Turf have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.The worldwide market for Artificial Grass Turf is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.3% over the next five years, will reach 3060 million US$ in 2023, from 2060 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.
Major Classifications are as follows:
Major Applications are as follows:
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Artificial Grass Turf in these regions, from 2014 to 2024, covering
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Major Points from Table of Contents:
1. Market Overview
1.1 Artificial Grass Turf Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.4 Market Dynamics
1.4.1 Market Opportunities
1.4.2 Market Risk
1.4.3 Market Driving Force
2.Manufacturers Profiles
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Artificial Grass Turf Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
3.Global Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition By Manufacturer (2019-2020)
3.1 Global Artificial Grass Turf Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2019-2020)
3.2 Global Artificial Grass Turf Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2019-2020)
3.3 Market Concentration Rates
3.3.1 Top 3 Artificial Grass Turf Manufacturer Market Share in 2020
3.3.2 Top 6 Artificial Grass Turf Manufacturer Market Share in 2020
3.4 Market Competition Trend
4.Global Artificial Grass Turf Market Analysis by Regions
4.1 Global Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global Artificial Grass Turf Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Global Artificial Grass Turf Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.2 North America Artificial Grass Turf Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Artificial Grass Turf Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific Artificial Grass Turf Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 South America Artificial Grass Turf Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa Artificial Grass Turf Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.Artificial Grass Turf Market Forecast (2020-2024)
5.1 Global Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2024)
5.2 Artificial Grass Turf Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2024)
5.3 Artificial Grass Turf Market Forecast by Type (2020-2024)
5.3.1 Global Artificial Grass Turf Sales Forecast by Type (2020-2024)
5.3.2 Global Artificial Grass Turf Market Share Forecast by Type (2020-2024)
5.4 Artificial Grass Turf Market Forecast by Application (2020-2024)
5.4.1 Global Artificial Grass Turf Sales Forecast by Application (2020-2024)
5.4.2 Global Artificial Grass Turf Market Share Forecast by Application (2020-2024)
6.Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
6.1 Sales Channel
6.1.1 Direct Marketing
6.1.2 Indirect Marketing
6.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend
6.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers
7.Research Findings and Conclusion
8.Appendix
8.1 Methodology
8.2 Data Source
Continued…..
