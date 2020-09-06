Artificial Turf Market 2020 with Top Countries Data : Market Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Top Manufacturers and Forecast to 2024

Global “Artificial Turf Market” Research Report presents an in-depth assessment of the Station Artificial Turf. A Report, titled “Global Artificial Turf Market 2020 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2024” provides key analysis on the market status of the Artificial Turf manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Artificial Turf Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

Short Description About Artificial Turf Market:

Artificial Grass Turf is a surface of synthetic fibers made to look like natural grass. It is most often used in arenas for sports that were originally or are normally played on grass. However, it is now being used on Sports lawns and Landscaping applications as well.

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/12749967

The research covers the current Artificial Turf market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Ten Cate

Shaw Sports Turf

FieldTurf ( Tarkett)

CoCreation Grass

Polytan GmbH

Domo Sports Grass

ACT Global Sports

SIS Pitches

Limonta Sport

Edel Grass B.V.

Unisport-Saltex Oy

GreenVision / Mattex

Mondo S.p.A.

Juta

Condor Grass

Nurteks

Taishan

Victoria PLC

ForestGrass

Forbex Scope of the Artificial Turf Market Report: This report focuses on the Artificial Turf in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.Europe is the largest production of Artificial Grass Turf, with a production value market share nearly 33.09% in 2016.The second place is China; following Europe with the production value market share over 21.60% in 2016. North America is another important production market of Artificial Grass Turf.Artificial Grass Turf used in industry including Contact Sports, Leisure, Landscaping and Non-contact Sports. Report data showed that 41.67% of the Artificial Grass Turf market demand in Contact Sports in 2016.The worldwide market for Artificial Turf is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.5% over the next five years, will reach 3180 million US$ in 2023, from 2060 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study. Get a Sample Copy of the Report : Artificial Turf Market 2020 Report further studies the market development status and future Artificial Turf Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Artificial Turf market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects. Major Classifications are as follows:

Tuft Grass > 10 and < 25 mm Type

Tuft Grass < 10 mm Type

Tuft Grass > 25 mm Type Major Applications are as follows:

Contact Sports

Leisure

Landscaping

Non-contact Sports