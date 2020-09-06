The “Beauty Drinks Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Beauty Drinks industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Beauty Drinks market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Beauty Drinks market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Beauty Drinks market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Beauty Drinks market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Beauty Drinks market report provides an in-depth insight into Beauty Drinks industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

The scope of the beauty drinks market includes different ingredient types like vitamins and minerals, collagen, coenzymes, and carotenoids. Carotenoids have high nutritious properties, which help prevent fatal diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, and tumor. By distribution channel, the market scope includes grocery retailers, beauty specialty stores, drug stores and pharmacies, and others.

Key Market Trends:

Increased Investments from Key Players

Key players, such as Nestle and Coca-Cola have been investing on research activities focusing on product innovations in beauty drinks. Glowelle, which is a blend of antioxidant vitamins, phyto-nutrients, and botanical fruit extracts – by Nestle, is specifically designed to tackle signs of aging by nourishing the skin, and can be noted as pioneering efforts in the nutritional beauty sector. Nestle also rolled out its collagen-coffee, branding it as a low-fat alternative to normal coffee, with beneficial effects on the skin. Private label brands, such as Vitabiotics, also introduced beauty drinks for skin and hair, containing hydrolyzed marine collagen, inositol, blackcurrant seed oil, and amino acids. The increasing demand for beauty drinks has prompted many companies, like Coca-Cola to collaborate with players like Sanofi SA, to launch the beauty drink – ‘Beautific Oenobiol’.

Collagen products form the largest market segment

Collagen-based beauty drinks are becoming popular in the beauty drink industry as they are protein rich ingredient, which play an important role in skincare. They protect the dermis and help in maintaining youthful skin. Collagen-based products are high in demand among the young population for slimming and beauty purposes and elderly consumers for anti-aging effects as they have a tendency of producing low levels of collagen. Asia-Pacific forms the largest market for collagen-based beauty drinks, whereas, the North American market is expected to register a prominent CAGR, due to the increasing awareness about health and beauty benefits of collagen among the United States and Canadian consumers.

Detailed TOC of Beauty Drinks Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

1.4 Research Phases

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Ingredient Type

5.1.1 Vitamins and Minerals

5.1.2 Collagen

5.1.3 Carotenoid

5.1.4 Co-enzymes

5.1.5 Other Ingredient Types

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Grocery Retailers

5.2.2 Beauty Specialist Stores

5.2.3 Drug Stores and Pharmacies

5.2.4 Other Distribution Channels

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Russia

5.3.2.5 Italy

5.3.2.6 Spain

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 Australia

5.3.3.2 China

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 South Korea

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World

5.3.4.1 South America

5.3.4.2 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Sappe Public Company Limited

6.4.2 Shiseido Co. Ltd

6.4.3 Vital Proteins LLC

6.4.4 Hangzhou Nutrition Biotechnology Co. Ltd

6.4.5 Kinohimitsu

6.4.6 Big Quark

6.4.7 Lacka Foods Limited

6.4.8 Molecule Beverages

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

