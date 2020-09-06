The “Bedroom Furniture Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Bedroom Furniture industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Bedroom Furniture market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Bedroom Furniture market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Bedroom Furniture market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

IKEA

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

Williams

Sonoma Inc.

Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.

Wayfair Inc.

Home Depot Inc.

La

Z

Boy

Rooms To Go

Mattress Firm

Herman Miller Market Overview:

The bedroom furniture market is growing with a CAGR of 3.4% in the forecast period.

– The rising demand for multifunctional furniture is expected to support the growth prospects of the market in the future. The rising standard of living, which in turn, leads to the increased introduction of premium products, is driving the market growth as well.

– With an expanding global population, the real estate prices have decreased significantly in the global perspective, especially in cities and urban areas. This has led to a considerable reduction in house sizes. As rooms are getting smaller, consumers are increasingly looking for furniture that is compact and easily movable, in order to efficiently use the available space.

– To cater to such requirements, vendor companies have introduced multifunctional furniture with storage facilities. Most modern furniture products, like tables and beds, come with additional storage spaces.