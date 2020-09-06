The “Beer Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Beer industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Beer market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Beer market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Beer market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions.

The consumption of beer has augmented in recent years due to the rise in disposable income and an increase in consumer preferences for beer over other alcoholic beverages. Additionally, cultural changes and the adoption of western culture have influenced the perception of consumers toward alcoholic beverages, especially beer. By type, the beer market has been segmented under Lager, Ale, and Others. Further segmentation has been done on the categories of beers that includes: Standard Beer, Premium Beer and Super Premium Beer. The distributional segmentation of beer included On-Trade and Off-Trade channels.

Growing Preference For Low Alcohol By Volume (ABV)

There has been a consistent growth in preference for low alcohol by volume beverages and the sales of no-alcohol and low-alcohol beers have been rising with the growing interest from health-conscious consumers and a wider choice of new ranges with improved taste. Another driving factor is that the low-alcohol beers are now cheaper than their high alcoholic equivalents, for those of 2.8% ABV and less. The cost reduction would drive the market for low-alcohol alcohols such as craft beer. The scenario is much prominent in European countries like Sweden where brewers are seeking to bring changes to the craft beer market.

Surging Demand of Beer in Developing Regions

Asia-Pacific is the largest and one of the fastest-growing market for beer consumption, which accounts for about one-third of the global market share. The regional beer market growth can be attributed to the growing young population, and increasing number of middle class and their rising disposable income. Europe is the second-largest consumer of beer, which accounts for a steady growth rate. However, North America has been recording a drop in the overall beer consumption rate, annually. South America and Africa are the other developing regions witnessing significant growth rates of beer consumption.

What are the Beer market challenges to market growth?

Detailed TOC of Beer Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Lager

5.1.2 Ale

5.1.3 Others

5.2 By Category

5.2.1 Standard Beer

5.2.2 Premium Beer

5.2.3 Super Premium Beer

5.3 By Distribution Channel

5.3.1 On-Trade

5.3.2 Off-Trade

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.1.4 Rest of North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Russia

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Italy

5.4.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 India

5.4.3.2 China

5.4.3.3 Japan

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East and Africa

5.4.5.1 United Arab Emirates

5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Asahi Group Holdings Ltd

6.4.2 Anheuser-Busch InBev

6.4.3 Boston Beer Company

6.4.4 Breckenridge Brewery

6.4.5 Constellation Brands

6.4.6 Diageo PLC

6.4.7 Heineken NV

6.4.8 Interbrew Company

6.4.9 SABMiller PLC

6.4.10 United Breweries Group (UB Group)

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

