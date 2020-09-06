The “Benzene Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Benzene industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Benzene market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Benzene market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Benzene market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Benzene market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Benzene market report provides an in-depth insight into Benzene industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Benzene market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Ethylbenzene

– Ethyl benzene is a highly-inflammable colorless liquid with an aromatic odor. It is majorly used in the manufacturing of styrene.

– Styrene is used in the production of various products, such as polystyrene, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS), styrene-acrylonitrile (SAN) resins, styrene-butadiene elastomers, latexes, and unsaturated polyester resins.

– Styrene Polymers are used in various products such as televisions, IT equipment, disposable medical products, like test kits, consumer electronics, like portable speakers, cassette tape housing, etc.

– The demand for styrene is continuously growing in the Asia-Pacific, owing to increased demand for rubber tires in the regions.

– Apart from styrene, ethylbenzene is also used as a solvent in fuels and as an intermediate for other chemical applications. These applications are likely to support the demand for and growth of ethylbenzene.

– The increasing number of applications of styrene, such as in general-purpose polystyrene, EPS, and ABS, have also contributed to the positive trend that is expected to continue.

– Therefore, the aforementioned factors are expected to increase the demand for benzene in the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-pacific presently leads the consumption of benzene with around 50% share of global consumption.

– This region is also expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecasted period, with increasing markets for end-users like electronics and home appliances, packaging, and construction in China, India, and ASEAN countries.

– The growth of these end-user industries, especially in emerging markets, like China, India is propelling the growth of styrene, which in turn is responsible for growth in usage of Benzene, as it is one of the key raw materials for styrene production.

– Thus, the rising demand from various end-user industries is expected to drive the market in the region, during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Benzene Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Styrene Polymers from Various End-user Industries

4.1.2 Increasing Demand for Polyester

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Detrimental Effects of Benzene Exposure

4.2.2 Other

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Feedstock Analysis and Trends

4.6 Technological Snapshot

4.7 Trade Analysis

4.8 Price Trends

4.9 Supply Scenario

4.10 Upcoming Projects

4.11 Regulatory Policy Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Derivative

5.1.1 Ethylbenzene

5.1.2 Cumene

5.1.3 Alkylbenzene

5.1.4 Aniline

5.1.5 Chlorobenzene

5.1.6 Cyclohexane

5.1.7 Maleic Anhydride

5.1.8 Others

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 Asia-Pacific

5.2.1.1 China

5.2.1.2 India

5.2.1.3 Japan

5.2.1.4 South Korea

5.2.1.5 Australia & New Zealand

5.2.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.2 North America

5.2.2.1 United States

5.2.2.2 Canada

5.2.2.3 Mexico

5.2.2.4 Rest of North America

5.2.3 Europe

5.2.3.1 Germany

5.2.3.2 United Kingdom

5.2.3.3 Italy

5.2.3.4 France

5.2.3.5 Russia

5.2.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Rest of South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.2 South Africa

5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 BASF SE

6.4.2 Braskem

6.4.3 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

6.4.4 China Petrochemical Corporation

6.4.5 CPC Corporation Limited

6.4.6 Eastman Chemical Company

6.4.7 Exxon Mobil Corporation

6.4.8 Flint Hills Resources

6.4.9 INEOS

6.4.10 JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation

6.4.11 LG Chem

6.4.12 LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

6.4.13 Marathon Petroleum Company

6.4.14 Maruzen Petrochemical

6.4.15 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

6.4.16 Reliance Industries Limited

6.4.17 Royal Dutch Shell PLC

6.4.18 SABIC

6.4.19 SK global chemical Co., Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Downstream Expansion

7.2 Others

