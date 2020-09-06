The “Beryllium Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Beryllium industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Beryllium market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Beryllium market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Beryllium market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Beryllium market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Beryllium market report provides an in-depth insight into Beryllium industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

The scope of the beryllium market report includes:

Key Market Trends:

Continuous Trend of Miniaturization of Components in the Design of Electrical and Electronics Equipment

– The electronics industry is extremely dynamic as technologies, materials, and business models are continuously restructured to meet the evolving consumer demand. The evolution of electronic components, such as capacitors, resistors, diodes, and RF filters have trended toward continued miniaturization.

– With each new generation of electronics, laptops get slimmer and more powerful and cell phones have even greater capacities for the amount of apps, music, and streaming sports and television which consumers want to carry around with them. All these advances in technology increase the demand for smaller and smaller parts that work just as well as the larger ones.

– The demand for beryllium is being driven by the emphasis on technology and miniaturization in telecommunications, automotive electronics, computers, and optical media product applications.

– Beryllium copper is used in components like connectors, switches, relays, and micro motors in the telecommunications, aerospace, and automotive industries. Beryllium copper-containing alloys are a key part of this trend of miniaturization of electrical equipment. Miniature electronic connector components that operate at high temperatures are the main application for beryllium nickel alloys.

– The aforementioned trend in the electronics market is likely to increase the demand for beryllium in the coming years.

Asia-Pacific to Lead the Market Growth

– Asia-Pacific recorded highest growth rate in creating the market demand for beryllium during the forecast period. In Asia-Pacific, China provides the major market for the beryllium. Despite the decrease in the production of the automotive industry in 2018, the significant development of the aerospace and electronics industry has resulted in a significant growth of the Chinese beryllium industry in 2018.

– The aircraft parts and assembly manufacturing sector in the country is growing at a rapid pace, with the presence of over 200 small aircraft parts manufacturers. Major manufacturers are concentrated in Nanchang, Shanghai, Chengdu, Xi’an, Harbin, Shijiazhuang, and Shenyang. The aviation base in Zhoushan is also being developed in order to create a robust aircraft manufacturing, repair, and maintenance base to cater to a capacity of nearly 600 aircrafts every year by 2025.

– Moreover, China has the world’s largest electronics production base and offers tough competition to existing upstream producers, such as South Korea, Singapore, and Taiwan. The demand for electronic products is projected to grow rapidly in the near future, which in turn drives the demand for beryllium in the country.

– The country is one of the major solar panel manufacturers across the world, which is also the famous exporter of low-cost photovoltaic cells to numerous countries. China’s total solar capacity hit 165 GW in 2018, which accounted for 34.4% of the global total solar capacity.

– Overall, with the consistent growth in the solar PV, aerospace, and electrical and electronics in the country, the demand for beryllium is expected to increase at a faster pace in the overall region, in the coming years. On a further note, the huge growth of Asia-Pacific is quite instrumental in the expansion of the beryllium market.

Beryllium Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Beryllium market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Beryllium status worldwide?

What are the Beryllium market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Beryllium ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Beryllium Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Continuous trend of miniaturization of components in the design of electrical and electronic equipment

4.1.2 Extensive usage of beryllium alloys in aerospace and military applications

4.1.3 Increase in demand of beryllium x-ray tube windows in medical imaging equipment

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Competition from potential alternatives

4.2.2 OSHA direct final rule (DFR) revising beryllium standard for general industry.

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Price Overview (for beryllium and types)

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By End-user Industry

5.1.1 Industrial Components

5.1.2 Aerospace and Defense

5.1.3 Medicine

5.1.4 Oil and Gas and Alternative Energy

5.1.5 Automotive Electronics

5.1.6 Electronics and Telecommunication

5.1.7 Other End-user Industries

5.2 By Product Form

5.2.1 Alloys

5.2.2 Metal

5.2.3 Ceramics

5.2.4 Other Industrial Products

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Production Analysis

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 China

5.3.1.3 Madagascar

5.3.1.4 Other Regions

5.3.2 Consumption Analysis

5.3.2.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.2.1.1 China

5.3.2.1.2 India

5.3.2.1.3 Japan

5.3.2.1.4 South Korea

5.3.2.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2.2 North America

5.3.2.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.2.3 Rest of North America

5.3.2.3 Europe

5.3.2.3.1 Germany

5.3.2.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3.3 Italy

5.3.2.3.4 France

5.3.2.3.5 Russia

5.3.2.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.2.4 Rest of the World

5.3.2.4.1 South America Countries

5.3.2.4.2 Middle East & Africa Countries

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 American Beryllia Inc.

6.4.2 American Elements

6.4.3 Belmont Metals

6.4.4 IBC Advanced Alloys

6.4.5 The Atomic Company “Kazatomprom”

6.4.6 Materion Corporation

6.4.7 NGK Metals Corporation

6.4.8 Hunan Shuikoushan Nonferrous Metals Group Co. Ltd

6.4.9 Tropag Oscar H. Ritter Nachf. GmbH

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Growing prominence of beryllium in satellite manufacturing industry

7.2 Future demand of beryllium oxide in nuclear power generation

7.3 Emerging applications of beryllium mirrors

