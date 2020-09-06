The “Bio-Based Polyurethane Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Bio-Based Polyurethane industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Bio-Based Polyurethane market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Bio-Based Polyurethane market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Bio-Based Polyurethane market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Bio-Based Polyurethane market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Bio-Based Polyurethane market report provides an in-depth insight into Bio-Based Polyurethane industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Bio-Based Polyurethane market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Construction Industry

– Steel, concrete, and mortar still dominate the construction industry. However, the current generation is putting greater efforts toward achieving a circular economy, by using recyclable and renewable raw materials.

– Bio-based polyurethane is finding a strong ground, owing to the preference by the government, producers, and consumers to shift toward bio-based renewable resources. In order to reduce the consumption of polymers derived from non-renewable fossil fuels and to promote environmental preservation, several initiatives have been taken up by numerous organizations and governmental bodies, to promote the usage of bio-based products in several key sectors.

– Currently, the German Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture (BMEL) is funding a project named PULaCell. The aim of this project is to develop bio-based reinforcing profiles for solid wood construction materials, and several industrial companies and research institutes are developing bio-based, cellulose fiber-reinforced polyurethane profiles, which are expected to make future wood-based materials stronger.

– Various emerging economies, such as Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines, have been witnessing robust growth in construction activities. Strong economic performance in 2019 is expected to further accelerate the growth in the housing construction activities in the region. The growth of the market studied is majorly driven by the urbanization, increase in disposable incomes of individuals, construction of new houses, and activities, such as repainting of old infrastructures.

– Therefore, the growth of the construction industry is expected to increase the demand for bio-based polyurethane over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific is the largest producer of bio-based polyurethane with a high abundance of synthetic di-isocyanates in the region.

– The emerging construction markets, such as India, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Vietnam are coming up with PPPs and construction projects.

– These countries are seeking to bring in international firms with relevant technical expertise in the construction industry, which is likely to drive the market for bio-based polyurethane market in the region.

– In Indonesia, millennials account for more than 50% of the productive population. With the increasing young population in the country, the housing demand has also been increasing simultaneously. In order to cater to the increasing demand for affordable houses, the construction of housing units has been increasing for the past couple of years.

– Furthermore, in the furniture industry, PU foams are used to create the soft cores of sofas and other upholstered household furniture, commercial/institutional furniture, such as office chairs and sofas, and seating for theaters and stadiums. The demand for the furniture industry is increasing in the region.

– The aforementioned factors are likely to increase the demand for bio-based polyurethane during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Bio-Based Polyurethane Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand from the Construction Industry in Developing Countries

4.1.2 Increasing Demand for Pre-set Products in Electronic Appliances and the Automotive Industry

4.1.3 New Government Regulations

4.1.4 Demand for Sustainable Materials

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost of R&D

4.2.2 Others

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Raw Material Analysis

4.6 Technological Snapshot

4.7 Patent Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Foams

5.1.2 Coatings

5.1.3 Adhesive and Sealants

5.1.4 Other Product Types

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Transportation

5.2.2 Footwear and Textile

5.2.3 Construction

5.2.4 Packaging

5.2.5 Furniture and Bedding

5.2.6 Electronics

5.2.7 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.2.4 Rest of North America

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Spain

5.3.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 Rest of the World

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.4.3 South Africa

5.3.4.4 Other Countries

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 BASF SE

6.4.2 Cargill, Incorporated

6.4.3 Covestro AG

6.4.4 DowDuPont

6.4.5 Huntsman International LLC.

6.4.6 Johnson Controls.

6.4.7 Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

6.4.8 The Lubrizol Corporation

6.4.9 TSE Industries, Inc.

6.4.10 Woodbridge

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Industrial Growth in Middle East & Africa

7.2 Developments in Bio-based Building Materials

