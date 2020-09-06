The “Biocides Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Biocides industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Biocides market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Biocides market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Biocides market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Biocides market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Biocides market report provides an in-depth insight into Biocides industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Biocides market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand From the Water Treatment Application

– Biocides are used in water treatment to eliminate the microbes. Water towers are ideal locations for the growth of biological organisms, such as bacteria, algae, fungi, sulphate-reducing bacteria, and protozoa.

– If their growth is not controlled, they form a layer of bio-slime, which acts as a natural adhesive surface for scale formation, which might reduce the efficiency of the cooling system.

– In order for water systems to operate at their optimum efficiency, biocides are added to the water to remove the slimes, microbiological fouling, and biofilm from these systems.

– These chemicals are widely used in cooling towers, spas & swimming pools, sewage treatment, and industrial wastewater treatment. Biocides are also used in water cleaning program to control biofouling in reverse osmosis membranes. These biocides are used prior to the RO system, to regulate bio-growth in the membrane.

– With the increasing demand from water treatment application, the demand for biocides is also rapidly increasing.

North America Currently hold the Largest Share in Biocides Market

– The United States is one of the largest markets for biocides, and it is expected to increase further during the forecast period, because of the growing end-user industries, such as water treatment, paints & coatings, food & beverage, etc.

– Due to the aging of the existing water and wastewater treatment units in the country, the US Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA) is emphasizing on the improvement of water and sewage services, especially in the municipal wastewater treatment. The organization also estimates a capital investment of USD 600 billion toward its improvement over the next two decades and is focused on the usage of biological water treatment.

– Moreover, USEPA has also been focusing on supplying clean drinking water and runs a fund called ‘Clean Water State Revolving Fund’, by which it finances the environmental compliances to meet the infrastructural needs. Apart from the funds, the government is also encouraging private investments in the treatment of water and wastewater.

– The demand for paints & coatings has increased in construction, with the growing costs of construction in the non-residential sector, which therefore increases the consumption of biocides.

– Therefore, these growing end-user industries are expected to drive the biocide market during the forecast period.

Biocides Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Biocides market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Biocides status worldwide?

What are the Biocides market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Biocides ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Biocides Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Number of Water Treatment Plants in Middle East & African Countries

4.1.2 Growing Demand from the Food & Beverage Industry

4.1.3 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Regulations on the Usage of Chlorine

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Halogen Compounds

5.1.2 Metallic Compounds

5.1.3 Organosulfurs

5.1.4 Organic Acids

5.1.5 Phenolics

5.1.6 Other types

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Water Treatment

5.2.2 Pharmaceutical & Personal Care

5.2.3 Wood Preservation

5.2.4 Food & Beverage

5.2.5 Paints & Coatings

5.2.6 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 AkzoNobel NV

6.4.2 Albemarle Corporation

6.4.3 Baker Hughes Incorporated

6.4.4 BASF SE

6.4.5 BWA WATER ADDITIVES

6.4.6 DowDuPont

6.4.7 Ecolab

6.4.8 Kemira

6.4.9 Lonza

6.4.10 Lubrizol

6.4.11 Merck KGaA

6.4.12 Solvay

6.4.13 Suez

6.4.14 Thor

6.4.15 Troy Corporation

6.4.16 Valtris Specialty Chemicals

6.4.17 Veolia Environnement S.A

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Growing Awareness in Agricultural Sector

7.2 Other Opportunities

