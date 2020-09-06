The “Bioplastics Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Bioplastics industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Bioplastics market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Bioplastics market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Bioplastics market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Bioplastics market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Bioplastics market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Rigid Packaging is Expected to Dominate the Market

– Bioplastics are used in rigid packaging of bottles, containers, cutlery, cups, trays, caps, tubes, and blister packaging, as it does not have adverse effects on the environment.

– In addition to this, it is used in making trays for frozen food, containers for dry cosmetics, such as face powders and eye shadow, disposable cups, plates, and cutlery.

– The maximum consumption of bioplastics is in rigid packaging of beverage bottles, trays, etc.

– The major type of bioplastics used are cornstarch-based, as they are eco-friendly raw materials and the other bioplastics used are polylactic acid, bio-polypropylene, etc.

– Moreover, the consumption of bioplastics in manufacturing bottles and containers is increasing across the world and is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Growing Demand for Bioplastics in Germany

– In Germany, bioplastics are used in numerous industries, such as packaging, food-services, agriculture/horticulture, consumer electronics, automotive, consumer goods, and household appliances.

– The plastic packaging ranges from small-portion packaging to large industrial packaging, which comprises around 45% of the packaging in the country.

– Over half of the production is film and other flexible packaging, such as bags or sacks. The remainder consists of rigid plastics packaging, for example, bottles, cups, buckets, or closures, which have registered significant growth in the past few years. The plastic packaging products in the country majorly comprise medium-sized enterprises.

– About one-third of all the plastics packaging is industrial packaging and two-thirds are for household purposes. Out of the two-thirds, about half is food packaging. About 63% of the filled goods for private use in Germany is packed in plastic.

– There was an improving trend in the packaging in 2018, after the slow in 2016 and 2017. This was due to the good economic growth in the EU countries, leading to the increase in exports from the country.

– Hence, the market scenario in the country is expected to boost the demand for bioplastics during the forecast period.

