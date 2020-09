The “Bitumen Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Bitumen industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Bitumen market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Bitumen market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Bitumen market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions.

This report studies the global Bitumen market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand Due to Increasing Road Construction Activities

– The majority of bitumen consumed is processed into asphalt for road construction. Asphalt is a mixture of rock aggregates and bitumen. Bitumen serves as a binding agent and thus, is responsible for the stability of asphalt. Depending on the type of bitumen or composition of the mixture used, asphalt roads can be made suitable for regions with different climatic conditions or various levels of operational demands. Asphalt is also used for airport runways, parking decks, and working areas in ports.

– Roadways is one of the key sectors that determines a country’s economic growth. Roads, airport runways, and parking decks are essential services that drive the economic activity by channelizing trade and mobility. Massive investments are required that help in modernization and maintenance of these systems.

– Globally, the infrastructure sector is experiencing stable growth, as a result of increasing government spending to promote local infrastructure. In keeping pace with the growing economic activity and shifting demographic trends, spending on infrastructure activities is largely driven by developing economies in comparison to developed economies

– In developing economies in Asia-Pacific, infrastructure activities are expected to increase significantly, especially in the transportation sector, owing to increasing urbanization and shifting focus toward the developing secondary sector in these countries. Furthermore, increasing economic prosperity is driving the infrastructure financing toward consumer sectors, including transportation and manufacturing, which provide and distribute raw materials for consumer goods.

– India, in its 2018 budget, allotted INR 21,453.42 crore out of INR 71,000 crore budgetary allocation to the Highways Ministry for works under this Ministry. It includes expenditure on development of National Highways, including projects relating to expressways, two-laning of highways, under the National Highways Development Project, six-laning of crowded stretches of the Golden Quadrilateral, a special program for the development of road connectivity in Naxal affected areas, development of Vijayawada—Ranchi road, and for providing last mile connectivity.

– As these sectors have potential to fetch larger investments in near future, the governments of developing economies (such as China and India, among others) are taking initiatives by floating tenders reflecting opportunities in building infrastructure, essential for the growth of a specific sector. Furthermore, the emergence of megacities in both, emerging and developed markets, which reflects the shifting economic and demographic trends, may create enormous need for new infrastructure.

– All the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the global market during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Dominate the Market

– The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience robust bitumen growth, owing to the industrial and infrastructural activities in countries, like China and India.

– China is the largest economy, in terms of GDP. The country’s annual growth of GDP was 6.6% in 2018, and it is expected to increase by 6.3% in 2019. The growth in the country remains high, but is gradually diminishing, as the population is aging and the economy is rebalancing from investment to consumption, manufacturing to services, and external to internal demand.

– The China Railway Corporation (CRC) announced its plans to construct 6,800 km of new railway lines, including 3,200 km of high-speed rail, which represents a 40% increase of new tracks compared to those in 2018.

– The government has also approved the construction of urban and inter-city rail projects worth USD 127.26 billion (CNY 860 billion) in several cities, including Shanghai and Wuhan.

– Similarly, India is expected to have a requirement of investment worth USD 777.73 billion in infrastructure by 2022, to have sustainable development in the country.

– In 2018, the infrastructure sector in India witnessed private equity and venture capital investments worth USD 1.97 billion. The Government of India is expected to invest highly in the infrastructure sector, mainly highways, renewable energy and urban transport.

– Such factors are projected to drive the market in the Asia-Pacific region.

What are the Bitumen market challenges to market growth?

