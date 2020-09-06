The “Blood Testing Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Blood Testing industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Blood Testing market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Blood Testing market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Blood Testing market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Blood Testing market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Blood Testing market report provides an in-depth insight into Blood Testing industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

As per the , blood testing is an analysis conducted in a laboratory, with the main aim to determine the general state of health, the presence of any harmful bacteria or viruses, and to assess disease progression. Some of the major diseases that require blood testing are Cancer and AIDS/HIV.

Key Market Trends:

Automated Blood Testing is Expected to Hold the Largest Share of the Blood Testing Market, over the Forecast Period

Advanced technologies have reduced the number of blood vials necessary to perform blood testing. Now, hundreds of different tests can be performed from a single drop. Such a dramatic change has been cost-effective in providing better information for the physician, enabling disease detection at an early stage to initiate immediate treatment. For instance, Tasso Inc. has launched HemoLink, a painless blood collection product for blood sampling, which can be employed in a broad range of diagnostic applications. There are recent technology advances in needle-safety, for e.g., needles that are manually activated after insertion into the vein. Most recent among this allow passive activation of the safety feature, as the blood collection is initiated. Theranos company has launched a blood testing platform where the device uses a finger stick to draw a microlitre sample of blood into a disposable cartridge, which is loaded into the device’s “reader” for analysis; results are sent wirelessly from the reader to a secure database, from where they go online for a patient or patient’s physician to access. All these factors may augment the growth of automated blood testing in the market.

North American Region Holds the Largest Market Share of the Blood Testing Market

North America acquired its largest market share with technological advancements such as the introduction of miniaturized diagnostic devices, rendering rapid and accurate test results that have higher market penetration in the region, coupled with favourable medical insurance policies enhancing the market adoption. Favourable government initiatives and CLIA waiver on POC testing devices were also notable factors that estimated the growth.

Reasons to Buy Blood Testing Market Report:

Analysis of Blood Testing market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of Blood Testing industry

Blood Testing market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes Blood Testing market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Blood Testing Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Blood Testing market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Blood Testing status worldwide?

What are the Blood Testing market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Blood Testing ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Blood Testing Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Prevalence of Target Diseases

4.2.2 Rising Demand for Home Healthcare and the Introduction of Advance Technology-enabled Products

4.2.3 Implementation of Favorable Government Initiatives & External Funding for R&D Exercises

4.2.4 Introduction of CLIA Waived Tests

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Procedure Costs

4.3.2 Stringent Regulatory Approval Process

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Complete Blood Count

5.1.2 Blood Chemistry Tests/Basic Metabolic Panel

5.1.2.1 Blood Glucose

5.1.2.2 Kidney function tests

5.1.2.3 Cardiac Function tests

5.1.2.4 Liver Function test

5.1.2.5 Lipid profile

5.1.2.6 Others

5.1.3 Microbiology Tests

5.1.3.1 Blood Culture tests

5.1.3.2 Staining

5.1.3.3 Biochemical tests

5.1.4 Other Types

5.2 By Methods

5.2.1 Manual Blood Testing

5.2.2 Automated Blood Testing

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Laboratory Diagnostics

5.3.2 Hospitals

5.3.3 Other End Users

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories

6.1.2 BioRad Laboratories

6.1.3 Baxter International

6.1.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific

6.1.5 Novartis International AG

6.1.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

6.1.7 Becton, Dickinson and Company

6.1.8 Biomerica Inc

6.1.9 BioMerieux SA

6.1.10 Cepheid Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

