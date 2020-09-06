The “Bluetooth Speaker Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Bluetooth Speaker industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Bluetooth Speaker market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Bluetooth Speaker market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Bluetooth Speaker market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Bluetooth Speaker market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Bluetooth Speaker market report provides an in-depth insight into Bluetooth Speaker industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

Bluetooth speakers are used for playing music or other forms of audio files through wireless connection. The audio industry is now trying to meet the rising demand for wireless speakers. The scope of this report is by type (portable and fixed), application (residential and commercial), and geography.

Key Market Trends:

Portable Bluetooth Speaker is the Fastest Growing Segment

– Portable Bluetooth speakers are devices that are comparably smaller, lighter, and can be moved anywhere. Portable speakers come in many shapes and sizes. Sound bars, tubes, and clips are some of the most widely consumed models in the market.

– Changing consumer dynamics in the market and increasing preference by the consumers toward portable devices are supporting the growth of the market.

– The growth of audio streaming technology in various application, like the wireless speakers and in-car-infotainment systems, is driving the portable bluetooth speaker market.

– The audio streaming technology can be used in point-to-point topology available on bluetooth BR/EDR that is optimized for audio streaming, making it the standard-bearer in wireless audio.

– According to the Bluetooth.com, with the increasing bluetooth usage in the audio and entertainment industry, 8 out of 10 speakers may include bluetooth by the end of 2022. Additionally, the smart speaker market is expected to grow by three times by the end of 2022.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth Rate

– Asia-Pacific, being the most populated region, is the major developing region and is expected to record the maximum growth rate over the forecast period, 2019-2024.

– The increasing disposable incomes and technological developments in countries, such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea, help in the growth of the bluetooth speakers market in Asia-Pacific.

– The increasing number of companies, to meet the growing demand and large availability of products, is expected to drive the market at a high rate in Asia-Pacific.

– With increasing sales of smartphone and wide adoption of technology, the bluetooth speaker sales are rising in this region.

Detailed TOC of Bluetooth Speaker Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Demand for Portable Speakers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Limited Range Playing Capacity

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.7 Technology Snapshot

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Portable Bluetooth Speakers

5.1.2 Fixed Bluetooth Speakers

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Residential

5.2.2 Commercial

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 United Kingdom

5.3.2.2 Germany

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Sweden

5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 India

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.4.1 Mexico

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Brazil

5.3.4.4 Rest of Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Israel

5.3.5.2 UAE

5.3.5.3 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Sony Corporation

6.1.2 Koninklijke Philips NV

6.1.3 Bose Corporation

6.1.4 Harman International Industries

6.1.5 Panasonic Corporation

6.1.6 Shure Incorporated

6.1.7 Beats Electronics LLC

6.1.8 LG Electronics Inc.

6.1.9 Best IT World Pvt Ltd (iBall)

6.1.10 Logitech International

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

