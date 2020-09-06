The “Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Key Market Trends:

Power Industry to Dominate the Market

– Power plants utilize a large amount of water, primarily for the proper operation of turbines with the generation of heat and are the major consumer of boiler water treatment chemicals.

– In Malaysia, there are several thermal plants under construction. The advancement of projects at a good pace is likely to drive the boiler water treatment chemicals market during the forecast period.

– In China, there has been a rise in the number of nuclear power plants. Currently, there are over 35 nuclear power plants operating in the region, with around 20 currently under construction. These new power plants are expected to increase the nuclear power generation capacity by 70% by 2020-21.

– The United States is the world’s largest producer of nuclear power. The United States government is planning for a number of new reactor installations to increase nuclear-based power generation.

– The increase in the number of nuclear projects in the United States and China is expected to drive the demand for boiler water chemicals in the forecast period.

– Hence, the power industry is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific boiler water treatment chemicals market dominated the market owing to the high demand from emerging economies, such as India, China, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, and Malaysia.

– The demand and market growth in the power, manufacturing, and industrial sectors is increasing, which, in turn, is boosting the demand for boiler water treatment systems and chemicals.

– As the market is stagnated in developed countries, many industries are being established in the fast-growing economies, like India & China. This is likely to boost the demand for boiler water treatment chemicals in the region.

– Hence, Asia-Pacific is likely to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Capacity Additions and Installations in the Asia-Pacific Power Industry

4.1.2 Reduction in Pretreatment and Heat Exchanger Equipment Costs

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Hazardous Nature of Hydrazine

4.2.2 Lack of Awareness about Boiler Water Treatment

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Scale and Corrosion Inhibitors

5.1.2 Neutralizing Amine

5.1.3 All Volatile Treatment (AVT)

5.1.4 Oxygen Scavenger

5.2 Chemistry

5.2.1 Basic Chemicals

5.2.2 Blended/Specialty Chemicals

5.3 End-user Industry

5.3.1 Power

5.3.2 Steel & Metal Industry

5.3.3 Oil & Gas

5.3.4 Chemical & Petrochemical

5.3.5 Textile & Dye Industry

5.3.6 Sugar Mill

5.3.7 Pulp & Paper

5.3.8 Food & Beverage

5.3.9 Institutional (Facility Management)

5.3.10 Pharmaceutical

5.3.11 Other End-user Industries

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.4.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 France

5.4.3.3 United Kingdom

5.4.3.4 Italy

5.4.3.5 Rest of the Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Ecolab Inc.

6.4.2 Solenis

6.4.3 Veolia Water Technologies

6.4.4 Metito

6.4.5 Suez SA

6.4.6 BWA Water Additives

6.4.7 Ion Exchange LLC

6.4.8 Kurita Water Industries Ltd

6.4.9 Thermax Limited

6.4.10 Wetico

6.4.11 Buckman

6.4.12 AES Arabia Ltd

6.4.13 Improchem Pty Ltd

6.4.14 BASF SE

6.4.15 ChemTreat Inc. (Danaher Corporation)

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Adoption Rate in Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa

7.2 Others

